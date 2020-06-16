NBA coronavirus
Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

NBA sends teams medical questionnaire for players, staff going to Orlando

By Kurt HelinJun 16, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

While teams have been asked to strip their traveling parties down to about 35, that means teams will bring nearly 800 people — players, coaches, trainers, equipment staff, etc. — to Orlando for the restart of the NBA season in July.

The NBA wants to know about them and if — because of pre-existing conditions — those people would be able to participate fully or have to be limited in some way, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The most discussed of the possible restrictions came when Adam Silver said some NBA coaches older than 65 would not be able to coach on the sidelines. That three-man group includes Gregg Popovich (Spurs) at age 71, Mike D’Antoni (Rockets) at 68, and Alvin Gentry of the Pelicans (65). When he suggested this on an ESPN interview, there was immediate pushback from the teams, and the plan to keep out coaches was scrapped.

There will be coaches or staff not allowed to go to Orlando, others who will be limited, but none of them will be head coaches — that would be handicapping a team.

Adam Silver: ‘Obligation’ for NBA to try to return, not as financially beneficial as people think

By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2020, 11:12 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has framed his league resuming as a noble pursuit.

He’s doubling down as his league moves toward resuming in Disney World.

Silver, via ESPN:

A lot of people pointed to the financial component to this.

The incremental difference between, at this point, playing and not play isn’t nearly as great as people think – especially given the enormous expense of putting this on. Really, it’s more a sense from the entire NBA community that we have an obligation to try this, because the alternative is to stay on the sidelines and the alternative is to, in essence, give in to this virus.

I’m not sure how much profit people think the league stands to turn from this restart, let alone what Silver believes people think. But I can’t imagine owners continuing if they weren’t making money from this.

Which makes Silver calling it an “obligation” so off-putting.

The NBA is a business to make money. It’s not some cause for the greater good.

Dwight Howard was correct when he said basketball “isn’t needed at this moment.” But he was also too narrow. Basketball isn’t needed at any moment.

Howard’s statement linked him with Kyrie Irving, who is leading a coalition questioning the NBA’s restart. Whatever you think of whether NBA players sitting out would help the current movement of combatting racism in our country, Irving’s coalition is absolutely correct in identifying this grievance: “As an oppressed community we are going on 500-plus years of being systemically targeted, used for our IP [intellectual property]/Talent.”

Silver’s remarks make that ring even truer.

The NBA plans to send a predominantly black group of players into relatively unpleasant conditions for several weeks for the league to make money. Owners, mostly white, would stay home and reap the rewards.

And that could all be OK. Owners shouldn’t go to the bubble. That would jeopardize their health and present greater risk for everyone in the bubble. Players should evaluate the plan on its merits. Isolating in Disney World, playing games and protecting high salaries might be a reasonable deal.

But Silver framing the restart as an “obligation” puts the NBA into a higher esteem than it belongs. It’s gross, especially when an actually important topic – the systematic racism plaguing our country – is at the forefront of the national conversation.

Report: 76ers star Joel Embiid gets rest of max contract guaranteed

76ers center Joel Embiid
Rich Schultz/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Joel Embiid signed a max contract extension with the 76ers in 2017 that wasn’t fully guaranteed for some injuries.

But Embiid could make the deal fully guaranteed by playing at least 1,650 minutes in three of four seasons beginning with 2017-18. Embiid’s playing time by season:

  • 2017-18: 1,912 minutes
  • 2018-19: 2,154 minutes
  • 2019-20: 1,329 minutes

Based on a normal 82-game schedule, 1,650 minutes is 20.1 minutes per team games. Embiid played 20.4 minutes per team game this season before coronavirus forced the regular season to be shortened.

Did Embiid come close enough given the circumstances?

The NBA decided yes.

Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

One agreement finalized in recent days includes the NBA prorating performance bonuses and incentives using March 11 as the end date of the regular season — eliminating the eight additional seeding games in Orlando as part of the formula, sources said.

This agreement will affect numerous players throughout the league. Embiid just had the highest-stakes inflection point – locking in $94,738,170 over the next three seasons (minus adjustments with league-wide revenue way down).

Of course, it was always highly unlikely the 76ers would waive Embiid, anyway. They couldn’t merely reduce is salary if he got hurt. To save money, they would’ve had to cut him.

Even with lingering health concerns, Embiid has proven to be way too good for that.

Adam Silver: Restart plan in Orlando “may not be for everyone”

Adam Silver restart
Jun Sato/WireImage
By Kurt HelinJun 15, 2020, 11:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It is not something haphazardly slapped together. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver worked on a restart plan with owners, the players union, television partners, and potential hosts. Everyone settled on a 22-team restart plan with some “seeding games” on the front end, a play backed by NBA owners and the players’ union.

Now a coalition of players led by Kyrie Irving and Avery Bradley have questions about the plan, how it meshes with the social justice movement many NBA players are committed to, and the details of how players’ health and safety will be protected.

Silver’s reaction? “I can only say it may not be for everyone. It’s not an ideal situation.”

Silver was part of ESPN’s “The Return of Sports” and was speaking with Mike Greenberg about the NBA’s return plan. He acknowledged the issues players have but also sounded an optimistic tone (hat tip Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle).

“My sense is we’re gonna be able to work through most of those issues the next few weeks.”

The NBA has been encouraged players to use their platforms to take on societal issues for years. Teams and players have stepped up their activity in recent weeks as energy for change has built in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by a (now former) Minneapolis police officer. The question players are asking — and seem divided upon — is whether a return to play is a distraction from the Black Lives Matter cause or if it gives players a better platform to promote that cause?

Silver is asking how the NBA can better use its platform as well.

“How can we use our larger platform together with our players to effect change? What are those things we should be doing?”

Silver, as always, was measured with his words and projected an air of confidence that the NBA could pull the restart together. He also said again it’s basically the best of a lot of bad options left by the coronavirus pandemic. He understands not every player will want to go to Orlando and said they will not be in breach of their contract — there will be no punishment for players who choose not to go, but they will not be paid, either — but sounds like he believes most will.

Which means there will be a return of the NBA season.

 

Charles Barkley: it would be “catastrophic mistake” not to finish season

Charles Barkley catastrophic mistake
Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 15, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A coalition of NBA players is leading an intense debate about whether they should restart the NBA season down in Orlando, whether to follow the NBA and players’ union or if it would be better for social justice movements and their own health just to stay home.

Charles Barkley has an opinion about that. Shocking, I know.

Barkley went on ESPN’s Get Up and talked about the restart and the conference call by players who either oppose the plan or are asking hard questions about it.

“I think it would be stupid to not play for two reasons. Number one, if they don’t play they’re going to be out of sight, out of mind for the rest of the year. There won’t be no cameras following. LeBron [James] is probably the most famous athlete in the United States. He won’t be visible anywhere. So, out of sight, out of mind.

“Also, these guys got to realize this money is going to come back, and they’re going to lose billions of dollars that the players could use to go into their own communities and do some great stuff. So it’s not good on any front. I have no idea what Kyrie and Dwight [Howard] are talking about. But it would be a catastrophic mistake not to play.”

Barkley’s opinions are often a blunt object, which makes great television, but don’t always get at the nuance of a situation. Questions about how the NBA’s return impacts social justice causes, plus players’ health concerns and wanting to see the league’s full plan in detail are all very legitimate issues.

National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michelle Roberts put it well, speaking to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.

“It’s not a question of play or not play,” Roberts told ESPN. “It’s a question of, does playing again harm a movement that we absolutely, unequivocally embrace? And then whether our play can, in fact, highlight, encourage and enhance this movement.

“That’s what they’re talking about. They’re not fighting about it; they’re talking about it.”

Barkley, however, gets to a truth a lot of players understand: Not playing will hit their pocketbooks hard, and not all of them can easily afford it. Don’t play now and not only do players lose out on salary from this season, but it will also dramatically impact how much money they will make in the future. If this season were canceled the owners would undoubtedly use the force majeure clause to blow of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and force negotiations of a new one in the middle of a pandemic. That would almost certainly lead to a lockout, very possibly a long, ugly one that costs the NBA next season as well. It would get messy, and the billionaire owners would wait out the millionaire players.

There are no easy answers, just as there are no perfect restart plans for the NBA. Adam Silver and the league office, along with many at the top of the players’ union, see this 22-team plan as the best of the bad options. Everything is a trade-off and a risk.

Ultimately, every player is going to have to weigh the impact of playing, their health concerns, and the finances, then make their own call. There is not an easy, one size fits all answer.

 