Kyrie Irving on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Kyrie Irving rumored to suggest players start their own league

By Kurt HelinJun 16, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT
It worked so well for the XFL. And the USFL. And the World Football League. And WHA. And… we could go on for a long time here.

Kyrie Irving suggested players start their own league.

Irving has been at the forefront of a coalition challenging the NBA’s restart plan in Orlando — the timing and impact of it on the Black Lives Matter and social justice movements, among other concerns — and he promoted that on a larger conference call last Friday night. He also suggested Nets teammates skip the bubble and floated the idea of the players starting their own league, reports Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

First, the fact someone leaked this to Bondy speaks to the divide among players on the idea of a return, and the willingness of some to discredit Irving.

I doubt even Kyrie Irving thinks his idea to start a league is feasible, especially done right now on the fly. One can make the argument that NBA fans pay to see the players, so if the players just switched jerseys and formed their own league, fans would follow.

It’s not that simple, of course. It is more than just players, the NBA and its teams are established brands — many people are Lakers fans not LeBron James fans, people are Boston Celtics fans not Jayson Tatum fans, people are Miami Heat fans not Jimmy Butler fans, and that list goes on. Fans of those teams embrace a player when they come to the market, but they boo him when he leaves — just ask LeBron or Kevin Durant (or a host of other stars who switched teams).

Plus, the NBA has figured out how to put on a good entertainment product — it’s more than just the games, it’s an experience in the arena. Even just watching a game on TNT, fans hang out after to see what Shaq and Charles will say. The NBA has figured out how to monetize all of that, and while the owners get rich, the players do well for themselves also. Starting a new league would be starting from the ground up to build what the NBA already has (and in many cases, has mastered).

Irving is asking a lot of good questions about the restart of the NBA and the wisdom of it, the safety of it. The answers, however, are just not clean and simple. Much like the idea of players starting a league. It makes this a challenging issue.

 

Teams told “central goal” of restart to bring “action” to social justice issues

NBA commissioner Adam Silver
By Kurt HelinJun 16, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT
The NBA has heard Kyrie Irving and the coalition of players with hard questions about the NBA’s return — and players saying they don’t want to go to Orlando for the restart. Tuesday, it responded saying “a central goal” of restarting the league is providing a platform that can bring attention and action to social justice issues.

The NBA sent a memo to teams on Tuesday specifically on this topic, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“A central goal of our season restart will be to utilize the NBA’s platform to bring attention and sustained action to issues of social injustice, including combatting systemic racism, expanding educational and economic opportunities across the Black community, enacting meaningful police and criminal justice reform and promoting greater civic engagement. We are in discussions with the Players Association to develop a comprehensive strategy on how the NBA, its teams and players can best address these important social issues and uniquely position our league to drive action and create meaningful and generational change.”

Once again, the NBA is saying the right things, and no doubt the league office means every word of it. Their hearts are in the right place. And they are negotiating with the players’ union to come up with a strategy.

But, as Avery Bradley pointed out, this is a time for actions from the league and its owners, not words — “We don’t need to say more. We need to find a way to achieve more.”

Players rightfully will want to see the coming plan, not just a statement. Even if the statement is a good start.

Avery Bradley wants changes from NBA: ‘Don’t put all of the weight on your player’

Lakers guard Avery Bradley
By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT
Lakers center Dwight Howard, saying he agrees with Nets star Kyrie Irving, released a statement about fighting social injustice and racism. Irving’s coalition, which also includes Lakers guard Avery Bradley, released another statement that made no direct mention of the NBA and said: “We are combating the issues that matter most: We will not accept the racial injustices that continue to be ignored in our communities. We will not be kept in the dark when it comes to our health and well-being. And we will not ignore the financial motivations/expectations that have prevented us historically from making sound decisions.”

Now, Bradley is detailing objectives specifically targeting the NBA and addressing the movement for players to sit out the league’s restart at Disney World.

Bradley, via Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Bradley and the players’ coalition described several priorities Tuesday to ESPN, including improved hiring practices for black front office and head coaching candidates — making it so the league’s management ranks better reflect its composition of players, donations to organizations serving black communities, and partnerships with black-owned businesses and arena vendors.

“Regardless of how much media coverage will be received, talking and raising awareness about social injustice isn’t enough,” Bradley told ESPN. “Are we that self-centered to believe no one in the world is aware of racism right now? That as athletes, we solve the real issues by using our platforms to speak?

“We don’t need to say more. We need to find a way to achieve more. Protesting during an anthem, wearing T-shirts is great, but we need to see real actions being put in to the works.”

“I agree (the) Orlando (restart) will give the players checks to contribute back into their communities,” Bradley said. “But how much of that bubble check are players actually able to contribute? Why (is) all of the responsibility being put on the players?”

“Don’t put all of the weight on your player to take care of the issue,” Bradley said.

Bradley is absolutely correct: There is an unfairly accepted sentiment that it’s on black people to fix racism. It is not.

That’s a reason I have been skeptical of the coalition’s plan to sit out the rest of the season, which would cost players (who are predominantly black) SIGNIFICANTLY financially and not clearly lead to more racial justice.

But if the targeted reforms are within the NBA itself? Players boycotting NBA games becomes more logical.

If the NBA were truly a meritocracy, there would probably be more black general managers and more black coaches. The NBA should change how it contextualizes its own importance, especially when the Black Live Matter movement is dominating the national conversation. There are gains to be made here.

However, there are also practical concerns. There isn’t much time for players decide on going to Disney World. Players who sit out will have their salaries reduced.

Even with more idealistic notions, many players believe they can affect social justice while playing.

That’s where I think Bradley sells short the progress made – including by professional athletes – the last few years

People are aware racism exists. I don’t think people are aware enough of all the specific ways racism manifests.

By kneeling during the national anthem, Colin Kaepernick forced a conversation on racism and police brutality. By wearing “I CAN’T BREATHE” shirts, NBA players called attention to the death of Eric Garner – and, by extension, the overcriminalization of mundane activities, which disproportionately harms black people.

Did everyone get the picture? No. Of course not. We can all do more to learn about how our world operates and confront the problems.

But these were meaningful steps. In fact, they contributed to the heightened sensitivity of racism and police misconduct that fueled the current moment of protest. Already, protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death have led to laws and policies being changed. Hopefully, that continues.

I appreciate Bradley, Irving and Howard exploring how they can do more. I hope they succeed. These are admirable goals.

I’m also not sure, with the NBA’s return around the corner and proven success of using their platform to affect change, many players will take the radical step of sitting out.

Deadline day: By June 24 NBA players reportedly must tell teams they will not play in restart

NBA Deadline June 24
By Kurt HelinJun 16, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT
Players are free to choose not to take part in the NBA’s restart in Orlando, and there will be no repercussions, no punishment for their choice (other than they will not be paid for those games). A coalition of players, led by Kyrie Irving and Avery Bradley, has questioned if the players should take part in the restart and how that will impact the Black Lives Matter movement (among other concerns).

NBA players have a deadline of June 24 to make their decision, a week from Wednesday.

All that and more according to a memo the National Basketball Players’ Association sent out to players Tuesday, which was obtained by Shams Charania of The Athletic. Here is the key paragraph:

“It is critical that every player understand that he has the right to choose not to return to play. Any player who exercises this right will not be disciplined. To respect the decision of those who do return to play, it has been agreed that any player who chooses not to participate will have his compensation reduced by 1/92.6 for each game missed up to a cap of 14 games even his team plays more than 14 games in Orlando. There will be no other reductions of pay assessed (e.g., fines for missed practices) for a player’s decision not to return to play. Any player that wishes to exercise this right should notify his team of this election by June 24.”

The 1/92.6 is the per-game pay calculation used in the CBA for pay lost in case of a catastrophic stoppage of play, such as a pandemic. Players already will lose some salary for canceled games this season and the reduction of league revenue; if a player chooses not to go to Orlando for the restart, he will forfeit another 8/92.6ths of his salary on top of what is already lost.

The memo reportedly said a manual of rules and regulations — essentially a “life inside the bubble” manual — is still being created by the NBA in consultation with scientists at the CDC. It has yet to be released but is expected to be soon.

One thing in there: Players are allowed to leave the campus or bubble, but they are asked to get prior approval. If a player or staff member leaves without prior approval they face a 10-14 day quarantine upon their return and will not get paid for any seeding games in that window.

The report also lays out a six-phase plan for a return of games.

• Phase 1, June 12-22 (the phase the league is currently in): Players report to their home market and they can do individual workouts under social distancing guidelines. The only team not going to a home market is the Toronto Raptors, who are working out a facility in Naples, Florida, because of the quarantine times for players flying into Canada from their home markets outside that country.

• Phase 2, June 23-30: Same as Phase 1 except teams will do mandatory coronavirus testing of players — a simple nasal or oral swab, plus a blood antibody test — and players are asked to self-quarantine at home, leaving only for workouts and essential activities.

• Phase 3, July 1-7 (maybe a couple of days later, depending on the team): Mandatory individual workouts for the players at the team facility, with up to eight players at a time in the building, but no group workouts. The head coach can now attend the workouts.

• Phase 4, July 7-11: Teams fly charters to Orlando and, once they arrive at the Walt Disney World property they must stay quarantined in their rooms until they have two negative coronavirus tests 24 hours apart. Everyone has to wear a facemask at all times in public (except when eating or working out). NBA staff will wear a proximity alarm that lets them know if they have been within six feet of someone with alarm for more than five seconds (players don’t have to wear these alarms, it’s optional).

• Phase 4B, July 11-21: Teams can engage in group workouts, a mini-training camp. There will be daily coronavirus testing of players and staff. Players can play golf, video games, have meals (outside), and generally have social interactions with players from other teams (and hotels, the players are not all in one hotel), however they are asked to maintain social distancing. Disney chefs will provide food, there is room service, and if a player wants he can have a private chef send prepared food into the bubble.

Phase 5: July 22-30: Teams continue to workout but now also have scrimmages against the other teams in their hotel. Individual player workouts aside from the team practices also can take place.

Phase 6: July 30-Oct. 13: The games begin, first the eight seeding games per team followed by full 16-team NBA playoffs, all following a previously announced timeline. Players can bring family or friends into the Disney campus after the end of the first round of the playoffs, but they have to follow the same guidelines as the players do, they cannot leave the bubble.

 

Stephen Jackson: Kyrie Irving has been calling me crying since George Floyd’s death

By Dan FeldmanJun 16, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT
George Floyd’s death was a personal loss for former NBA player Stephen Jackson. Like many, Jackson has also used that tragedy as a launching point to advocate for racial justice.

Nets star Kyrie Irving has taken a leadership role in that fight against systematic racism. Among Irving’s reported proposals for that cause: NBA players sitting out rather than playing at Disney World.

Kendrick Perkins questioned how Irving developed this stance after recently expressing interesting joining Brooklyn teammates in the bubble. Perkins said Irving – out for the season due to injury – shifted only after being told he couldn’t go.

Jackson:

The first press conference I had, he been calling me damn near every day on FaceTime. He’s been passionate about this, and by the conversation he had, I just think he understands this moment. And he’s just like me. I don’t have all the answers. And he’s speaking off heart. He’s speaking off passion. Because – I ain’t said this on no interviews – he’s been calling me crying, because he literally knows that I’m putting everything on the line.

I don’t doubt Irving’s sincerity in wanting to combat systematic racism.

The question is how NBA players sitting out the rest of his season became his tactic. That path would come with SIGNIFICANT financial costs for players and reduce a platform they’ve successfully used in recent years to advocate for change. Meanwhile, Irving – who has already earned a ton of money, is just beginning a new max contract and is out injured – faces fewer downsides.

Irving can and should make a personal choice on how to proceed. But he’s also urging other players to sit out. At that point, it becomes important to gain a better understanding of his plan, which can be done in part by evaluating his motivations.

As Irving comes under fair and unfair scrutiny, I’m glad Jackson shined a light on one of Irving’s motives – a genuine desire to change systematic racism.