Report: NBA players who choose not to play will lose higher share of salary than suspended players

By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
The public messaging on players who choose not to play in the NBA’s resumption at Disney World: They won’t face discipline.

But they won’t get paid, which is no small matter.

Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski:

they will lose payment on games missed — 1/92nd of the money owed them, sources said.

I wonder whether that’s actually 1/92.6th, which is the amount salaries are reduced for each game canceled through force majeure.

Either way, it’s a higher proportion of salary than players lose when suspended.

Here’s the share of salaries players lose per game when:

  • Suspended for fewer than 20 games: 0.7%  (1/145th)
  • Suspended for 20 games or more: 0.9% (1/110th)
  • Choosing not to play at Disney World: 1.1%

That seems unfair – especially when players on the eight done teams will receive the same percentage of their salaries as reporting players on the continuing 22 teams.*

*Almost certainly, no players will get their full slated salaries with league-wide revenue way down.

Players have expressed a variety of concerns about continuing play – safety amid the coronavirus pandemic, standard of living in a closed campus, advancing the Black Lives Matter movement. For someone to choose not to play would be a heavy decision. It feels crass to treat him more harshly financially than a suspended player.

There’s not necessarily an easy way to handle this unprecedented situation. Nobody signed up to play games under these circumstances. It’s also tough to make a case that owners should pay players who choose not to play.

In practical terms, players who choose to sit out would lose 9%-41% of their salaries, based on this reporting. The continuing 22 teams will each play eight seeding games plus potentially one or two play-in games and up to 28 games through the playoffs.

For the three players most commonly linked to sitting out, here would be their lost wages:

Obviously, it’s highly unlikely any team reaches a Game 7 in every round, especially a team that participates in a play-in. So, the high end of these ranges are mostly theoretical.

But if enough players sit out to force the NBA to cancel the rest of the season, lost 2019-20 salaries would be just the start of financial ramifications for players. Owners would almost certainly terminate the Collective Bargaining Agreement, leaving players locked out and negotiating at a time NBA games are less valuable.

Back to this season… Irving almost certainly won’t have his salary docked. He underwent season-ending surgery. His injury excuses him – with pay.

Really, I wonder whether any players – whatever their main reason(s) for not returning – will actually have their salaries reduced for not playing. NBA players put their bodies through incredible physical tolls. Some could undergo surgery for a lingering issue that doesn’t necessarily need to be addressed immediately but would make them legitimately unavailable. There’s a playbook for this.

But it’s a shame players would have to resort to that type of subterfuge just to get treated better than a suspended player.

WNBA plans to hold shortened season in Florida, pay players full salaries

By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT
After years of fighting, WNBA players got higher pay and better worked conditions.

Then, before they could enjoy the fruits of their labor, coronavirus caused the WNBA season to be postponed.

But the WNBA is set to return in Florida without fans in attendance for a 22-game regular season (down from 34 games) – WITH PLAYERS GETTING FULLY PAY.

WNBA release:

Beginning in July, IMG Academy will be the home for each of the league’s 12 teams and serve as a single site for training camp, games and housing.  The top priority continues to be the health and safety of players and staff, and the league is working with medical specialists, public health experts, and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place.  Due to the fluid situation resulting from the pandemic, the league and players will continue to review the appropriate health and safety protocols and make necessary changes to the plan prior to arriving on site for the start of training camp and throughout the season.

“We are finalizing a season start plan to build on the tremendous momentum generated in the league during the offseason and have used the guiding principles of health and safety of players and essential staff to establish necessary and extensive protocols,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.  “We will continue to consult with medical experts and public health officials as well as players, team owners and other stakeholders as we move forward with our execution plan.  And, despite the disruption caused by the global pandemic to our 2020 season, the WNBA and its Board of Governors believe strongly in supporting and valuing the elite women athletes who play in the WNBA and therefore, players will receive their full pay and benefits during the 2020 season.”

Throughout this unique season format where all players will be at the same place, at the same time, a first in the league’s history, the WNBA will build on its commitment to social justice and will support players in launching a bold social justice platform as a call to action to drive impactful, measurable and meaningful change.  The WNBA 2020 season will include a devoted platform led by the players that will aim to support and strengthen both the league and teams’ reach and impact on social justice matters.  As recently announced, this began with the WNBA making donations from sales of its “Bigger Than Ball” women’s empowerment merchandise to the Equal Justice Initiative.  “The WNBA opposes racism in all its forms, and George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are the latest names in a list of countless others who have been subject to police brutality that stems from the systemic oppression of Black Lives in America, and it is our collective responsibility to use our platforms to enact change,” said Engelbert.

“In our discussions with the league, we emphasized and they agreed that a strong commitment to a 2020 season will give the WNBA the chance to show the world that it’s taking the steps needed to secure our livelihood and well-being, while also providing the opportunity to amplify our collective voice,” said WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike.  “We have always been at the forefront of initiatives with strong support of #BlackLivesMatter, #SayHerName, the LGBTQ+ community, gun control, voting rights, #MeToo, mental health and the list goes on.  This is not only necessary from a humanitarian perspective, but it may be one of the biggest opportunities that this league has and will ever have.”

What incredible progress for WNBA players to secure full salaries even in a shortened season. NBA players won’t get that (though the leagues’ finances are so different).

Another difference between the leagues: WNBA players are committed to advancing social justice by playing games. NBA players are still hashing out whether that’s a good method.

Kendrick Perkins: What changed with Kyrie Irving? NBA told him he couldn’t go to Disney World

By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT
A timeline:

  • May 26: Protests seeking racial justice emerge (and have continued through today) in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd
  • June 4: NBA owners approve resuming the season with 22 teams at Disney World
  • June 5: Kyrie Irving – out for the season due to injury – reportedly expresses interest in joining the Nets at Disney World to support his teammates
  • June 5: The National Basketball Players Association – which counts Irving as a vice president – approves the restart format
  • June 10: ESPN’s Brian Windhorst – who co-wrote a blueprint on how the NBA could resume in a bubble and is well-connected throughout the league – says “No, Kyrie, you’re not going in there, because the whole point of this is to keep it to as few people as possible” (though acknowledged Brooklyn could bump someone else from its limited travelling party for Irving)
  • June 12: Leading a video call with other players, Irving reportedly says he’s against resuming play in Orlando

Kendrick Perkins on “Golic and Wingo:”

What changed over the last nine, 10 days? What changed was – from what I strongly believe and what I heard – is that the NBA and the players’ association told Kyrie that, no, you can’t go.

I hope Perkins isn’t just supposing Irving’s motivations. That’s a major charge to suggest disingenuousness from Irving, who reportedly cited systematic racism as central to his stance.

The NBA is limiting the number of people in the bubble, which is good for safety and bad for standard of living. Players should be concerned with their work conditions as the season continues. Likewise, Irving deserves room to reconsider his priorities.

But Irving and Lakers center Dwight Howard (at least Howard’s statement more than his agent’s follow-up) don’t sound like they’re merely making personal choices. They sound like they’re suggesting players band together to sit out to fight racism. Other players ought to consider Irving’s and Howard’s interests before following their lead.

Irving and Howard have career earnings far above most players. For other players, the money earned by continuing to play can be transformational.

Even directly with combatting racism, players can use their spotlight to make a difference.

There are reasons to play. There are reasons not to play. But there’s a whole mess of considerations for players weighing the competing arguments.

Dwight Howard’s agent: ‘He isn’t saying that basketball shouldn’t be’

By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Lakers center Dwight Howard released a powerful statement that said “Basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction” and “No Basketball till we get things resolved.”

Howard’s agent, Charles Briscoe, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“The statement was about social injustice and racism,” Briscoe said. “Yet everybody is still talking about whether basketball should be played. He isn’t saying that basketball shouldn’t be. He’s just saying that you should not be taking attention away from what’s going on in the country to talk about basketball. Basketball is just a sport, at the end of the day. But what’s going on with people dying in the streets, that’s something real. That statement, it had nothing to do with sports. It had everything to do with racism and social injustice.”

I have a tough time reconciling Howard (“No Basketball till we get things resolved”) and Howard’s agent (“He isn’t saying that basketball shouldn’t be”). Obviously, the problems of social injustice and racism are not resolved.

Lakers star LeBron James has made clear: He believes he can continue playing while advancing social change. LeBron holds incredible influence in how the Lakers operate. It can be difficult for anyone in the organization to oppose him.

LeBron isn’t alone in his sentiments. Other players have espoused the value of continuing to earn high wages, both because it can increase black wealth and because not playing wouldn’t necessarily advance the cause of combating racism.

In fact, professional athletes have used their platforms to advance the cause. Colin Kaepernick made the strongest stand in recent years. NBA players have also contributed by doing things like wearing shirts in protest of police brutality during pregame, calling attention to segregation and forming an organization to grow and protect black voting rights. Those words and actions were amplified by the spotlight on active NBA players and the money they earn.

Could NBA players do even more for the cause by not playing? Maybe.

But that even Howard and his agent sound unaligned shows that side of the debate needs work on its message.

Report: Cleveland says it wants to re-sign Tristan Thompson this offseason

By Kurt HelinJun 15, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Andre Drummond last season, making the 26-year-old the team’s starting center, the writing seemed to be on the wall for Tristan Thompson.

Now Thompson heads into an offseason unsure of what’s next or what the free agent market will look like. Who will want — and be able to afford — his services?

The Cavaliers want to bring him back, reports Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Multiple sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs want Thompson to stay. The front office discussed an extension with his camp earlier this season. While those talks quickly broke down and the Cavs eventually traded for two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond, the Cavs plan to at least try to re-sign Thompson this offseason — even if it’s a one-year, mutually-beneficial deal that allows him to hit free agency in the summer of 2021, where more teams will have cap space and the impact of COVID-19 may soften.

This is what the Cavs have to say, “of course we want to bring back a popular player and link to our title team.”

The reality is last season was likely Thompson’s last with the Cavaliers — he asked to be traded at the deadline, the team just couldn’t find a deal it liked. Cleveland kept Thompson around in part because he’s a good influence on the young Cavaliers’ core, guys such as Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

The questions for Thompson this offseason are money and role.

Thompson, at 30, started most of the Cavaliers’ games before the shut down of the league last season, stayed healthy, and averaged 12 points and 10.1 rebounds a game playing 30 minutes a night. He’s strong on the boards and showed good energy on defense. He’s going to want close to that kind of role going forward, but the Cavaliers now have Drummond, so Thompson would become a backup.

Money is going to be tougher in a season where not a lot of teams had cap space, and now the salary cap is expected to drop some (how much depends on negotiations between the league and players’ union that are ongoing).

Maybe the Cavs and Thompson reach terms on a one-year contract so Thompson can hit the market again in 2021 when more teams are expected to have cap space. However, it’s more likely Thompson takes a deal elsewhere this offseason — not for the five-years, $82 million he got from Cleveland back in 2015, but for more money and a bigger role than Cleveland can offer right now.

 