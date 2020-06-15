Lakers center Dwight Howard
Dwight Howard’s agent: ‘He isn’t saying that basketball shouldn’t be’

By Dan FeldmanJun 15, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Lakers center Dwight Howard released a powerful statement that said “Basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction” and “No Basketball till we get things resolved.”

Howard’s agent, Charles Briscoe, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“The statement was about social injustice and racism,” Briscoe said. “Yet everybody is still talking about whether basketball should be played. He isn’t saying that basketball shouldn’t be. He’s just saying that you should not be taking attention away from what’s going on in the country to talk about basketball. Basketball is just a sport, at the end of the day. But what’s going on with people dying in the streets, that’s something real. That statement, it had nothing to do with sports. It had everything to do with racism and social injustice.”

I have a tough time reconciling Howard (“No Basketball till we get things resolved”) and Howard’s agent (“He isn’t saying that basketball shouldn’t be”). Obviously, the problems of social injustice and racism are not resolved.

Lakers star LeBron James has made clear: He believes he can continue playing while advancing social change. LeBron holds incredible influence in how the Lakers operate. It can be difficult for anyone in the organization to oppose him.

LeBron isn’t alone in his sentiments. Other players have espoused the value of continuing to earn high wages, both because it can increase black wealth and because not playing wouldn’t necessarily advance the cause of combating racism.

In fact, professional athletes have used their platforms to advance the cause. Colin Kaepernick made the strongest stand in recent years. NBA players have also contributed by doing things like wearing shirts in protest of police brutality during pregame, calling attention to segregation and forming an organization to grow and protect black voting rights. Those words and actions were amplified by the spotlight on active NBA players and the money they earn.

Could NBA players do even more for the cause by not playing? Maybe.

But that even Howard and his agent sound unaligned shows that side of the debate needs work on its message.

Report: Cleveland says it wants to re-sign Tristan Thompson this offseason

Tristan Thompson Cleveland
By Kurt HelinJun 15, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Andre Drummond last season, making the 26-year-old the team’s starting center, the writing seemed to be on the wall for Tristan Thompson.

Now Thompson heads into an offseason unsure of what’s next or what the free agent market will look like. Who will want — and be able to afford — his services?

The Cavaliers want to bring him back, reports Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Multiple sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs want Thompson to stay. The front office discussed an extension with his camp earlier this season. While those talks quickly broke down and the Cavs eventually traded for two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond, the Cavs plan to at least try to re-sign Thompson this offseason — even if it’s a one-year, mutually-beneficial deal that allows him to hit free agency in the summer of 2021, where more teams will have cap space and the impact of COVID-19 may soften.

This is what the Cavs have to say, “of course we want to bring back a popular player and link to our title team.”

The reality is last season was likely Thompson’s last with the Cavaliers — he asked to be traded at the deadline, the team just couldn’t find a deal it liked. Cleveland kept Thompson around in part because he’s a good influence on the young Cavaliers’ core, guys such as Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

The questions for Thompson this offseason are money and role.

Thompson, at 30, started most of the Cavaliers’ games before the shut down of the league last season, stayed healthy, and averaged 12 points and 10.1 rebounds a game playing 30 minutes a night. He’s strong on the boards and showed good energy on defense. He’s going to want close to that kind of role going forward, but the Cavaliers now have Drummond, so Thompson would become a backup.

Money is going to be tougher in a season where not a lot of teams had cap space, and now the salary cap is expected to drop some (how much depends on negotiations between the league and players’ union that are ongoing).

Maybe the Cavs and Thompson reach terms on a one-year contract so Thompson can hit the market again in 2021 when more teams are expected to have cap space. However, it’s more likely Thompson takes a deal elsewhere this offseason — not for the five-years, $82 million he got from Cleveland back in 2015, but for more money and a bigger role than Cleveland can offer right now.

 

Thunder’s Troy Weaver reportedly favorite to become Detroit GM

Pistons
By Kurt HelinJun 15, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
His name has been at or near the top of the “next guy in line to be a GM somewhere” list for a long time, and he’s interviewed/been considered for multiple jobs. It looks like Tory Weaver finally will get his chance in Detroit.

Weaver, who had been mentioned as a candidate before, is the frontrunner to become the Pistons’ GM, something first reported by Marc Stein of the New York Times and confirmed by others.

Weaver is currently the vice president of basketball operations and the No. 2 guy with the Thunder, behind Sam Presti. Weaver has been there a decade and would only leave for a job that’s a promotion in title and power.

Ed Stefanski is in charge of basketball operations in Detroit, he is the man hired to rebuild the Pistons. He has the ultimate hammer, but was hired as a consultant to the owner and may want to return to more of that role. The Pistons have been looking for an experienced person to step into the general manager role, and Weaver fits the bill.

Presti’s Thunder front office has produced a number of people poached by other organizations. Most recently, the Knicks pulled Frank Zanin out of Oklahoma City to be part of Leon Rose‘s staff.

Once hired, Weaver and the Thunder front office would have big decisions to make. Stefanski traded Andre Drummond during the season, whether Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose should follow Drummond out the door to jump start the rebuild becomes the big question.

Gregg Popovich knocks NFL, Roger Goodell in discussion of race

Gregg Popovich NFL
By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT
Gregg Popovich’s thoughts and musings on race in America — or nearly any topic, to be honest — were never meant for Twitter. To say “Gregg Popovich knocks NFL, Roger Goodell” is to vastly oversimplify his thoughts.

Which is why an extended interview in the New York Times with columnist Maureen Dowd is a better format — and Popovich did rip the NFL and Goodell. But he also questioned himself and what he thought he knew.

“Especially if you’re a white coach and you’re coaching a group that’s largely black, you’d better gain their trust, you’d better be genuine, you’d better understand their situation,” he tells me. “You’d better understand where they grew up. Maybe there’s a black kid from a prep school. Maybe there’s another black kid who saw his first murder when he was 7 years old…”

But in recent calls with the Spurs’ players and staff he has been amazed at the level of hurt. “It would bring you to tears,” he says, his voice cracking. “It’s even deeper than you thought, and that’s what really made me start to think: You’re a privileged son of a bitch and you still don’t get it as much as you think you do. You gotta work harder. You gotta be more aware. You gotta be pushed and embarrassed. You’ve gotta call it out.”

Popovich, a former Air Force officer, had ripped President Donald Trump before, and said he thought the NFL’s response to Colin Kaepernick kneeling was out of fear of the president’s response.

“A smart man is running the NFL and he didn’t understand the difference between the flag and what makes the country great — all the people who fought to allow Kaepernick to have the right to kneel for justice. The flag is irrelevant. It’s just a symbol that people glom onto for political reasons just like Cheney back in the Iraq war…

“[Goodell] got intimidated when Trump jumped on the kneeling.”

Goodell admitted the NFL should have let players protest peacefully.

Popovich is genuine and authentic, plus he works to empathize with people. It’s a skill not enough politicians work to hone.

Patrick Beverley: “If [LeBron James] said he hooping. We all hooping.”

By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT
Patrick Beverley and LeBron James have had a beef on the court dating back years.

Off the court, Beverley understands the power structure of the NBA.

Stars such as Kyrie Irving, Dwight Howard, CJ McCollum, and others have questioned if now is the right time to go to Orlando and play, saying it would stall the momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement. However, the game’s biggest star, LeBron, has championed a return to play and says players can impact social justice movements from Florida. Beverley took to Twitter to suggest how this is all going to play out.

There has never been a situation like this in the NBA before. While star players usually have been able to bend the will of the rank and file players their way in the past, this may be a different situation.

Each player has to balance his concerns about the Black Lives Matters movement, their health and safety, time away from family, getting paid for this season, and the dramatic impact not playing would have on their financial futures. It’s a lot. Players such as Irving see not playing as the best option, while LeBron and guys such as Garrett Temple say it’s a false choice to pick between playing and social justice, that players can accomplish both.

Players can choose not to go to Orlando and face no punishment, but then they don’t get paid.

But whether to play or not is a deeply personal choice, and while they can speak of unity and backing each other up, not everyone is going to reach the same conclusions. Or take the same actions.

Beverley, for his part, is ready to continue his beef with LeBron on the courts in Orlando.