Ja Morant writes letter to judge seeking removal of Confederate statue

By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Outside the county courthouse in Murray, Kentucky, there is a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

Ja Morant started at Murray State before going on to a likely Rookie of the Year season with the Memphis Grizzlies. This week, Morant wrote a letter Calloway County, Kentucky, Judge Kenneth C. Imes asking that “white supremacy” statue be removed.

“Murray felt like a second home from the minute I stepped on campus and became a part of the Murray State community. As a young Black man, I cannot stress enough how disturbing and oppressive it is to know the city still honors a Confederate war general defending white supremacy and hatred.”

The statue was erected in 1917 to honor the county’s Civil War dead. Like the majority of Confederate monuments in the United States, this one went up during the repressive Jim Crow era in the South (more than 50 years after the war ended), and these statues were meant to send a message to Black people about white power and the “social order.”

In the wake of George Floyd’s killing and the energy behind the Black Lives Matter movement, there has been new energy to tearing down these monuments throughout the nation.

Good for Morant for taking a stand in a community that matters to him.

Union's Michele Roberts on Orlando, "A player is going to test positive"

union's michelle roberts Orlando
Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2020, 3:01 PM EDT
Not if, but when.

That’s how NBA players union’s Michele Roberts is looking at the Orlando 22-team restart: It’s not if a player will test positive in the bubble, it’s when. The question is how the protocols are set up to deal with that, and if it’s worth the risk to the players. Here is what she told Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe:

“That’s the only realistic mindset you can have going into this. A player is going to test positive,” she said. “It’s not any more of this ‘if’, it’s ‘when’ and what can I do to mitigate against the ‘when.’ When it happens, if I’m not successful, what treatment is available to me, what are my chances of being really, really sick, and how are you detecting the presence of an infection? Honestly, I don’t think this is any different than what any American has to come to grips with.”

Over the weekend, the voices of players who have concerns about the restart — due to fears of stealing momentum from the Black Lives Matter movement, for health and safety reasons, and concerns about limitations in the bubble — have become louder. Stars such as Kyrie Irving, Dwight Howard, CJ McCollum have opposed restarting the season in Orlando.

The union’s Roberts said that doesn’t seem to be the attitude of the majority of players on an Orlando restart.

“I think the players are where they want to be. They want to give it a shot and if it doesn’t work, well, we tried. Hopefully nothing catastrophic will happen and we can just figure out Plan B. If the worst would happen and it would spread, we shut it down. This is the virus. I’m going to be disheartened, but I’m not going to be surprised because there’s no scientific or medical ability to protect against it. The players know it. The teams know it. We’re doing absolutely everything we can to mitigate it. If I didn’t think we were, that the league was half-stepping, then I would recommend with every ounce of my being that our players not even think about playing again. But that’s thankfully not the case.”

Players do not have to report to Orlando, and if they stay home they will not be punished. However, they also will not be paid. For a lot of players, the money is a major motivating factor toward a return.

In the coming weeks, each player will have to make a personal decision about whether or not to report. They will have to weigh the risks and rewards, the pros and the cons, and make a call. Players want to be unified about a decision, but right now there is no unity in the ranks.

But Roberts thinks players get the big picture and understand the risks. Now it’s their call.

 

Danny Green says NBA, union talks on restart "very up in the air right now"

Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
Just more than a week ago, National Basketball Players’ Association representatives voted 28-0 to back the concept of the NBA restart plan with 22 teams and to have further negotiations.

That did not speak for all the rank-and-file NBA players, many of whom have serious concerns about the restart plan, such as the impact of a restart on the Black Lives Matter/social justice movements, the injury and health risks, and freedom of movement within the bubble itself. Led by Kyrie Irving (and with other name players such as Dwight Howard and CJ McCollum in their corner), about 80 of those players expressed those issues on a call Friday night.

The NBA and players’ union are still negotiating the restart, and Lakers’ player rep Danny Green described it all as “very up in the air right now.” Green spoke with Mark Medina of the USA Today about all this and the NBA restart in Orlando did not sound as solid as the league has made it seem.

“It’s very up in the air right now. There are still a lot of moving parts. We’re trying to figure that out. We have 80 percent knowledge of how Orlando is going to be. There are still moving parts to figure out, which teams are going to stay where, how they’re going to do it and how they’re operating in the bubble. Right now, the bubble doesn’t seem as effective as they would like or as lenient as we would like. We’ll have to figure it out.”

While there are legitimate concerns about the social justice implications of a return to play, as there are concerns about injuries and health, players are telling the union they are more about life in the bubble and how confining it will be, Green said.

“The biggest concern is for most teams is hotels, who is staying where, the space, friends and family visiting, seeing how they are going to quarantine them, if we’re going to be quarantined and for how long if we leave the bubble. How often testing is going to be?”

The NBA acknowledged these issues in a statement to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

It’s having family, friends, and visitors come into the bubble is one of the biggest issues, Green said. The NBA restart proposal calls for no visitors until after the first round of the playoffs, which would be about 53 days after players arrived in Orlando. At that point, 14 of the 22 teams would be out of the postseason and home, meaning only eight teams would ultimately have friends and family allowed on the “campus” the NBA is creating.

Of course, money plays into the players’ decisions as well. Players do not have to report to Orlando and will not be punished if they stay home, but they also will not be paid for that time.

For each player this is a personal decision — how much health risk are they willing to take on to play, how do they think this will impact Black Lives Matter — but the parameters of what the restart will look like are still being set. Everything is in pencil, nothing is in pen.

Dwight Howard: "Basketball… isn't needed at this moment"

Lakers center Dwight Howard
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2020, 10:38 AM EDT
Dwight Howard has all the basketball reasons in the world to want to jump on a plane and head to Orlando to be part of the NBA’s restart of the season. He’s a key big man on a Lakers’ team that is the odds-on favorite to win it all, and a ring would be the cherry on top of his Hall of Fame career.

But Dwight Howard says players should not play right now, there are far more critical things to focus on in society.

Howard was part of Friday night’s 80-player call, led by Kyrie Irving, discussing whether players should be part of the restart. Howard told CNN he thought the NBA should not play right now. Here’s Howard’s statement, via his agent, to CNN.

“I agree with Kyrie (Irving). Basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction. Sure it might not distract us the players, but we have resources at hand majority of our community don’t have. And the smallest distraction for them, can start a trickle-down effect that may never stop. Especially with the way the climate is now. I would love nothing more than to win my very first NBA Championship. But the unity of My People would be an even bigger Championship, that’s just too beautiful to pass up. What better time than now for us to be focusing on our families?

“This is a rare opportunity that, I believe, we as a community should be taking full advantage of. When have we ever had this amount of time to sit and be with our families? This is where our Unity starts. At home! With Family!! European Colonization stripped us of our rich history, and we have yet to sit down and figure us out. The less distractions, the more we can put into action into rediscovering ourselves. Nations come out of families. Black/African American is not a Nation or Nationality. It’s time Our Families became their own Nations. No Basketball till we get things resolved.”

Howard joins Irving and CJ McCollum as three name players who have come out and said they opposed a restart of games due to the social climate. Others, such as the Clippers’ Lou Williams, have expressed similar concerns.

Howard is teammates with LeBron James, who has championed a return to play and believes players can balance social justice issues and basketball. Other players, such as Austin Rivers, have echoed this idea.

There is not a unified feeling among players about the restart. It is a personal decision for each player. Players do not have to report to Orlando and will not be punished, although they will not be paid for that time.

For players NBC Sports has spoken to in recent days, money also plays a significant factor in this decision. Players would be giving up paychecks from this season (something Howard, Irving, and McCollum can afford to do more easily than the 72% of players who make less than the league average salary). Plus, not playing would lead to a tearing up and renegotiating of the current CBA, and those negotiations during a pandemic would lead to the players certainly getting a smaller share of league revenue in the future.

Some players believe that any financial sacrifices are worth helping the bigger cause. Dwight Howard is firmly in that camp and made it clear he doesn’t think the NBA should return to play.

 

NBA teams reportedly can start coronavirus testing asymptomatic players

NBA coronavirus testing
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
It’s the cornerstone of the league’s Orlando restart plan and it can get underway — NBA teams can begin coronavirus testing of asymptomatic players and staff at their facilities.

This was long expected and the league sent a memo to teams clearing the way for it, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Teams are to test players every other day starting June 23, then test them on consecutive days before teams leave for the Orlando bubble, reports Zach Lowe of ESPN. Once at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex on the Walt Disney World property, players will be tested daily.

The league got a black eye back in March when every Brooklyn Net — including asymptomatic players — was tested while there was a severe shortage of tests both in New York and around the nation (at that point people with symptoms in New York could not get tested). NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had said from the start the league would not go forward with this plan unless there were enough tests available that they were not taking tests away from places they were needed.

While experts would argue we as a nation should be doing more testing, there are now tests widely available.

Once players start arriving in Orlando on July 7 they will be tested daily. The idea is that if a player gets the disease, even with the risk of false negatives with tests, the league will find any ill player quickly enough to quarantine him and limit the spread. Silver has said games will not stop due to one positive test and teams have to be ready for that; the league is on a tight timeline with its schedule and will not stop because a player has the disease.

The NBA coronavirus testing is expected to be either an oral or less-invasive nasal swab, not the painful deep nasal swab that nobody would want to be done daily for three months. With that, the league is backing a Yale study on saliva-based testing, reports Charania.

Players will test positive, it’s inevitable. The league is betting its restart on the fact it can stop the spread of the virus in its bubble with all this testing. A lot is riding on the league winning that bet.