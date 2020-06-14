Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

Danny Green says NBA, union talks on restart “very up in the air right now”

By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT
Just more than a week ago, National Basketball Players’ Association representatives voted 28-0 to back the concept of the NBA restart plan with 22 teams and to have further negotiations.

That did not speak for all the rank-and-file NBA players, many of whom have serious concerns about the restart plan, such as the impact of a restart on the Black Lives Matter/social justice movements, the injury and health risks, and freedom of movement within the bubble itself. Led by Kyrie Irving (and with other name players such as Dwight Howard and CJ McCollum in their corner), about 80 of those players expressed those issues on a call Friday night.

The NBA and players’ union are still negotiating the restart, and Lakers’ player rep Danny Green described it all as “very up in the air right now.” Green spoke with Mark Medina of the USA Today about all this and the NBA restart in Orlando did not sound as solid as the league has made it seem.

“It’s very up in the air right now. There are still a lot of moving parts. We’re trying to figure that out. We have 80 percent knowledge of how Orlando is going to be. There are still moving parts to figure out, which teams are going to stay where, how they’re going to do it and how they’re operating in the bubble. Right now, the bubble doesn’t seem as effective as they would like or as lenient as we would like. We’ll have to figure it out.”

While there are legitimate concerns about the social justice implications of a return to play, as there are concerns about injuries and health, players are telling the union they are more about life in the bubble and how confining it will be, Green said.

“The biggest concern is for most teams is hotels, who is staying where, the space, friends and family visiting, seeing how they are going to quarantine them, if we’re going to be quarantined and for how long if we leave the bubble. How often testing is going to be?”

The NBA acknowledged these issues in a statement to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

It’s having family, friends, and visitors come into the bubble is one of the biggest issues, Green said. The NBA restart proposal calls for no visitors until after the first round of the playoffs, which would be about 53 days after players arrived in Orlando. At that point, 14 of the 22 teams would be out of the postseason and home, meaning only eight teams would ultimately have friends and family allowed on the “campus” the NBA is creating.

Of course, money plays into the players’ decisions as well. Players do not have to report to Orlando and will not be punished if they stay home, but they also will not be paid for that time.

For each player this is a personal decision — how much health risk are they willing to take on to play, how do they think this will impact Black Lives Matter — but the parameters of what the restart will look like are still being set. Everything is in pencil, nothing is in pen.

Dwight Howard: “Basketball… isn’t needed at this moment”

Lakers center Dwight Howard
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2020, 10:38 AM EDT
Dwight Howard has all the basketball reasons in the world to want to jump on a plane and head to Orlando to be part of the NBA’s restart of the season. He’s a key big man on a Lakers’ team that is the odds-on favorite to win it all, and a ring would be the cherry on top of his Hall of Fame career.

But Dwight Howard says players should not play right now, there are far more critical things to focus on in society.

Howard was part of Friday night’s 80-player call, led by Kyrie Irving, discussing whether players should be part of the restart. Howard told CNN he thought the NBA should not play right now. Here’s Howard’s statement, via his agent, to CNN.

“I agree with Kyrie (Irving). Basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction. Sure it might not distract us the players, but we have resources at hand majority of our community don’t have. And the smallest distraction for them, can start a trickle-down effect that may never stop. Especially with the way the climate is now. I would love nothing more than to win my very first NBA Championship. But the unity of My People would be an even bigger Championship, that’s just too beautiful to pass up. What better time than now for us to be focusing on our families?

“This is a rare opportunity that, I believe, we as a community should be taking full advantage of. When have we ever had this amount of time to sit and be with our families? This is where our Unity starts. At home! With Family!! European Colonization stripped us of our rich history, and we have yet to sit down and figure us out. The less distractions, the more we can put into action into rediscovering ourselves. Nations come out of families. Black/African American is not a Nation or Nationality. It’s time Our Families became their own Nations. No Basketball till we get things resolved.”

Howard joins Irving and CJ McCollum as three name players who have come out and said they opposed a restart of games due to the social climate. Others, such as the Clippers’ Lou Williams, have expressed similar concerns.

Howard is teammates with LeBron James, who has championed a return to play and believes players can balance social justice issues and basketball. Other players, such as Austin Rivers, have echoed this idea.

There is not a unified feeling among players about the restart. It is a personal decision for each player. Players do not have to report to Orlando and will not be punished, although they will not be paid for that time.

For players NBC Sports has spoken to in recent days, money also plays a significant factor in this decision. Players would be giving up paychecks from this season (something Howard, Irving, and McCollum can afford to do more easily than the 72% of players who make less than the league average salary). Plus, not playing would lead to a tearing up and renegotiating of the current CBA, and those negotiations during a pandemic would lead to the players certainly getting a smaller share of league revenue in the future.

Some players believe that any financial sacrifices are worth helping the bigger cause. Dwight Howard is firmly in that camp and made it clear he doesn’t think the NBA should return to play.

 

NBA teams reportedly can start coronavirus testing asymptomatic players

NBA coronavirus testing
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
It’s the cornerstone of the league’s Orlando restart plan and it can get underway — NBA teams can begin coronavirus testing of asymptomatic players and staff at their facilities.

This was long expected and the league sent a memo to teams clearing the way for it, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Teams are to test players every other day starting June 23, then test them on consecutive days before teams leave for the Orlando bubble, reports Zach Lowe of ESPN. Once at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex on the Walt Disney World property, players will be tested daily.

The league got a black eye back in March when every Brooklyn Net — including asymptomatic players — was tested while there was a severe shortage of tests both in New York and around the nation (at that point people with symptoms in New York could not get tested). NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had said from the start the league would not go forward with this plan unless there were enough tests available that they were not taking tests away from places they were needed.

While experts would argue we as a nation should be doing more testing, there are now tests widely available.

Once players start arriving in Orlando on July 7 they will be tested daily. The idea is that if a player gets the disease, even with the risk of false negatives with tests, the league will find any ill player quickly enough to quarantine him and limit the spread. Silver has said games will not stop due to one positive test and teams have to be ready for that; the league is on a tight timeline with its schedule and will not stop because a player has the disease.

The NBA coronavirus testing is expected to be either an oral or less-invasive nasal swab, not the painful deep nasal swab that nobody would want to be done daily for three months. With that, the league is backing a Yale study on saliva-based testing, reports Charania.

Players will test positive, it’s inevitable. The league is betting its restart on the fact it can stop the spread of the virus in its bubble with all this testing. A lot is riding on the league winning that bet.

Key NBA Dates: Updated restart schedule has Finals ending Oct. 13

NBA Key Dates 2020
Alex Menendez/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
We may not know for sure if the players are all in — or how many may choose to stay home — but we’ve got updated key NBA dates for the restart of the league in Orlando.

First the caveat: Everything about the NBA’s restart is still written in pencil, not pen. Details are being hammered out on the 22-team restart plan at the Walt Disney World resort complex in Orlando. Yet things are progressing, and we have an updated timeline now, thanks to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The tentative key NBA dates for 2020 schedule is:

  • June 21: All players report to home market
  • June 22: “Transaction window” opens when teams can fill out roster
  • June 30: Training camps begin
  • July 7: Teams travel to Orlando
  • July 31-Aug. 14: The “seeding games” begin, eight games per team
  • Aug. 15-16: Play-in tournaments (if needed, maximum two games back-to-back)
  • Aug. 17: First round of playoffs begins
  • Aug. 31-Sept. 13: Second round of playoffs
  • Sept. 15-28: Conference Finals
  • Sept. 30: NBA Finals begin
  • Oct. 13: Game 7 (if necessary)

This timeline is close to what we have seen before, but with things moved by a day or two (usually earlier). This schedule has teams playing nearly every other day, both during the “seeding games” (with one back-to-back per team) and throughout the playoffs. That includes the 2020 NBA Finals, although there are some gaps in there to allow for multiple-day breaks (the exact dates of the games are not yet public).

While players will come in rested after the coronavirus-forced break, playing every other day for a couple of months could lead to some heavy legs for veterans as the playoffs move on. It’s something to watch.

Remember these tentative Key NBA dates 2020 that impact next season:

  • Aug. 25: NBA Draft lottery
  • Oct. 15: NBA Draft
  • Oct. 18: Free agency begins
  • Nov. 10: Training camp begins for 2020-21 season
  • Dec. 1: Opening night

That Dec. 1 date raised eyebrows around the league — especially from players and the players’ union — and could be pushed back a few weeks. However, the league office wants to compact next season and finish close to July 1, allowing NBA players to take part in the Tokyo Olympics (assuming those take place as scheduled, starting in late July 2021).

Dr. Anthony Fauci backs NBA restart plan, calls it “creative”

Fauci NBA
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Dr. Anthony Fauci has become the voice of reason from Washington when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. He trusted by everyone… unless you live in one of those “mask shaming” regions where everyone is shocked there’s a sudden spike in new cases.

Fauci praised the NBA’s 22-team restart plan in Orlando calling it “quite creative” and a possible blueprint for other sports, speaking to Michael Kim of Stadium.

“I think they might very well be quite successful with it. They really wanted to make sure that the safety of the players was paramount…

“I actually have looked at that plan… What they are really trying to do is to create a situation where it is as safe as it possibly could be for the players by creating this bubble. Essentially testing everybody, make sure that you start with a baseline of everybody being negative and trying to make sure that there is no influx into that cohort of individuals and do a tournament-type play…

“I was very pleased to see that the intent was not reckless at all. They really wanted to make sure that the safety of the players and the people associated with the players was paramount.”

Fauci may think it’s a good restart plan, but the players have not yet seen all the details and that has made some uncomfortable with it. Mixed in with those health worries are serious concerns over the impact of a return to play on the Black Lives Matters and social justice movements. Plus, some players want more free movement and don’t like the restrictions put on them in Orlando (that last concern will not play well with the general public).

The NBA worked with epidemiologists and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to come up with this plan. It’s not perfect, but it’s about as good as the league could come up with balancing safety concerns and the desire to make a lot of money.

No matter how good a plan the NBA may or may not have, no matter how much Fauci loves the NBA plan, there is one issue that is a rising problem for the league (and all of Florida) — a spike in cases.

 

 