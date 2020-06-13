NBA young stars insurance
Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Report: Young stars of NBA want insurance in case of injury in Orlando

By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Jayson Tatum is going to get a max contract extension from the Celtics. Same with Donovan Mitchell from the Jazz. Brandon Ingram will get a max extension or close to it from the Pelicans, who also may extend Lonzo Ball. Bam Adebayo is going to get paid by the Heat. Same with De'Aaron Fox in Sacramento. Kyle Kuzma is up for an extension with the Lakers.

That’s just a partial list of players expected to get hefty extensions to their rookie contracts this coming offseason. It’s the kind of money that will set their families up for generations.

Which is why some of the young stars of the NBA want insurance in case they suffer an injury at the NBA’s restart, reports Adrain Wojnarowski of ESPN.

On the cusp of hundreds of millions of dollars in contract extensions, several of the NBA’s top young stars had a Friday call with Players Association officials about the possibility of league-financed insurance policies to protect against career-threatening injuries in the bubble restart in Orlando, sources tell ESPN…

The increased risk of injury, based on a three month-plus league shutdown and a shortened training camp, has intensified concerns that the players are taking on heightened personal risk with the season’s resumption.

Mitchell reportedly talked about this and his concerns about an injury during the restart on a players-only Zoom call Friday night, led by Kyrie Irving.

The league and players union have talked about insurance or some other form of security for players heading to Orlando who could either suffer from COVID-19 or an injury. Exactly what that would look like is still being figured out (like many things around the restart).

Players take a risk every time they step on the hardwood to play. However, the three months without games followed by a relatively quick ramp-up to playoff intensity has more than just players concerned about injuries, team trainers are as well. Conditioning and getting players in game shape will be the focus of coaching and training staffs from the start of camps.

Providing the young stars of the NBA insurance to protect a future payday seems fair. As always, the devil is in the details, but the league needs to find a way to make this happen.

 

Kyrie Irving, reportedly: ‘There’s only 20 guys actually getting paid,’ system designed to divide us

Nets star Kyrie Irving
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving led a video call of NBA players to discuss reservations about resuming the season. The Nets star said he didn’t support continuing at Disney World.

Jeff Goodman:

Really, it sounds like Irving has it backward (though we’re not necessarily getting a fair context of the quote). The system is designed to unite players. Max salaries limit the wages of superstars like Irving. Without the max, the disparity between superstars and common players would be even larger. In basketball, top players have such a disproportionate impact in winning and marketing. Yet, the league’s structure caps their wages below what they’d get on a more-open market.

The 40th-highest-paid player earns $26 million (Spurs big LaMarcus Aldridge). The 80th-highest-paid player earns nearly $15 million (Hawks center Clint Capela). The 160th-highest-paid players earn $7 million (Wizards forward Davis Bertans and Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova).

Even a player on the rookie minimum earns $898,310 for the season.

That’s so much money!

I’m glad Irving acknowledged he’s coming from a different perspective than many of his fellow players. Irving earned nearly $100 million with the Cavaliers and Celtics, and that was before signing a max contract with the Nets last summer. Irving’s salary this season: Nearly $32 million, which ranks 18th in the league.

But he shouldn’t lose sight that all NBA players are making a lot of money by any reasonable standard. Even considering salary reductions due to the NBA’s reduced revenue, NBA players stand to earn a lot of money by continuing the season. NBA careers are short, and this is an opportunity to cash in.

Racial justice is important, and I don’t doubt Irving’s sincerity in pursuing it. He also should acknowledge how playing can increase black wealth – especially for players who, unlike him, haven’t already gotten rich.

Zion Williamson focus of NBA 2K21 teaser trailer just released

By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Is Zion Williamson on the NBA 2K21 cover?

We don’t know, but he is the focal point of a new teaser trailer released for 2K21 (forward to about halfway through for the trailer itself).

Does Zion sweat that much? Does any human?

Zion sells. It’s no accident the NBA’s 22-team restart plan made sure Zion and the Pelicans were part of the mix.

The 2K21 game seems to focus on the young stars of the game. Another cryptic trailer focused on Philadelphia 76er Ben Simmons.

If not this year, Zion is going to be on the cover of 2K someday, and probably more than once. He entered the league with incredible hype then, once he got healthy, lived up to it. As long as he keeps improving — and the Pelicans build a winner around him — Zion is going to be one of the most marketed stars in the NBA.

What happens if NBA players back out of restart in Orlando?

NBA players back out
AP Photo
By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2020, 11:03 AM EDT
Friday night, about 20% of NBA players were on a Zoom call discussing the NBA’s plan for a restart of the season down in Orlando. Kyrie Irving led a group saying they didn’t think players should go to Orlando, for social justice and health reasons. Those are legitimate concerns that lead to a personal decision for each player.

What happens if NBA players back out of restart in Orlando?

It becomes a financial disaster for the league, one that would impact players’ salaries this season, force a renegotiation of the entire Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) in the middle of a pandemic, and reshape the NBA for years to come in ways that will not benefit players.

In the short term, players would see their paychecks this season shrivel, with $1.2 billion in player salaries lost, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN. After negotiating with the players’ union, teams are already holding back 25% of player paychecks to help prepare to balance the books this season (players and owners split the league’s “basketball-related income,” or BRI, 50/50, so when revenue fell off from canceled games players’ income had to do the same). If NBA players back out of this season there would be about $2 billion in lost revenue for the league, according to Marks.

Next season things would be far worse for everyone.

The owners would use the force majeure clause to tear up the CBA and force a total renegotiation, doing so in the middle of a pandemic (the owners have until September to do that. The league will have lost billions in revenue, would be looking at losing more next season, and the owners would target a larger slice of the BRI pie. The players would have little leverage, and they could lose some of their guaranteed contract money for next season.

There almost certainly would be a lockout, with the billionaire owners able to wait out the millionaire players to get what they want (there are far more minimum-salary players in the NBA than there are guys making eight figures who can chill during a lockout). This would look a lot more like the 2011 NBA lockout, a situation where the players went into it getting 57% of the BRI and came out of it with a 50/50 split with owners. The players got crushed in that negotiation. It would happen again.

Beyond that, the league’s television contracts would need to be renegotiated, both national and regional. The NBA had seen a dip in traditional ratings last season. While the league can argue it is on the forefront of streaming to get younger viewers to watch games, television networks would be looking to lower their costs and recoup money on games they were not able to broadcast.

There is a strong economic argument that players should get behind a return to play in Orlando. It’s the case Chris Paul and other superstar players have been making, and the league chose a 22-team restart because it generated the most revenue.

However, with health concerns and vital social justice issues on the other side, money is not the most important factor for many players. Some NBA players are ready to back out of the restart plan, and the league has said they can back out without fear of punishment (although they do not get paid).

How many players will stay home rather than go to Orlando, and will it be enough to kill the restart, remains to be seen. Their choice will impact the NBA for years to come.

Players’ union expects no fans at NBA games during 2020-21 season

No fans NBA games
Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
In six weeks, players will be taking the court for games in Orlando with no fans in the stands, something players are quick to admit will be a strange experience.

They might want to get used to it. The National Basketball Players’ Association expects no fans at NBA games during the 2020-21 season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. That came out of the Friday night’s 80-player Zoom call discussing if players should head to Orlando for the NBA’s restart.

That would be a financial blow to the owners and players. Commissioner Adam Silver admitted recently that 40 percent of league revenue comes from gate receipts from games. The NBA owners and players union are already discussing how to handle the drop in league revenue in terms of the salary cap going forward, no fans at NBA games next season would only exacerbate the problem.

Part of the logic behind pushing the start of next NBA season back to December is to allow more time for a coronavirus vaccine to be discovered, tested, then widely distributed, allowing for mass indoor gatherings again. The NBA realized that wasn’t likely to happen by December — the most optimistic timelines for a vaccine have it discovered by the end of the year, however, most experts expect it to come in early 2021 — but the hope was by starting late the league could get some games with fans in the building.

That the players’ union is planning no fans in NBA stands all of next season is a sobering thought. The NBA league office has to be preparing for this option as well while hoping fans will be back in the buildings at some point.

There being no fans in NBA stands next season was mentioned during Friday night’s players’ call, however, the main topic of the call was the Black Lives Matter and social justice movements around the nation, and how a return to play could impact those. There are some players, led by Kyrie Irving, who question whether the players should be part of an NBA restart at this time in the country.

 