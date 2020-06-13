No fans NBA games
Players’ union expects no fans at NBA games during 2020-21 season

By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
In six weeks, players will be taking the court for games in Orlando with no fans in the stands, something players are quick to admit will be a strange experience.

They might want to get used to it. The National Basketball Players’ Association expects no fans at NBA games during the 2020-21 season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. That came out of the Friday night’s 80-player Zoom call discussing if players should head to Orlando for the NBA’s restart.

That would be a financial blow to the owners and players. Commissioner Adam Silver admitted recently that 40 percent of league revenue comes from gate receipts from games. The NBA owners and players union are already discussing how to handle the drop in league revenue in terms of the salary cap going forward, no fans at NBA games next season would only exacerbate the problem.

Part of the logic behind pushing the start of next NBA season back to December is to allow more time for a coronavirus vaccine to be discovered, tested, then widely distributed, allowing for mass indoor gatherings again. The NBA realized that wasn’t likely to happen by December — the most optimistic timelines for a vaccine have it discovered by the end of the year, however, most experts expect it to come in early 2021 — but the hope was by starting late the league could get some games with fans in the building.

That the players’ union is planning no fans in NBA stands all of next season is a sobering thought. The NBA league office has to be preparing for this option as well while hoping fans will be back in the buildings at some point.

There being no fans in NBA stands next season was mentioned during Friday night’s players’ call, however, the main topic of the call was the Black Lives Matter and social justice movements around the nation, and how a return to play could impact those. There are some players, led by Kyrie Irving, who question whether the players should be part of an NBA restart at this time in the country.

 

What happens if NBA players back out of restart in Orlando?

NBA players back out
By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2020, 11:03 AM EDT
Friday night, about 20% of NBA players were on a Zoom call discussing the NBA’s plan for a restart of the season down in Orlando. Kyrie Irving led a group saying they didn’t think players should go to Orlando, for social justice and health reasons. Those are legitimate concerns that lead to a personal decision for each player.

What happens if NBA players back out of restart in Orlando?

It becomes a financial disaster for the league, one that would impact players’ salaries this season, force a renegotiation of the entire Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) in the middle of a pandemic, and reshape the NBA for years to come in ways that will not benefit players.

In the short term, players would see their paychecks this season shrivel, with $1.2 billion in player salaries lost, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN. After negotiating with the players’ union, teams are already holding back 25% of player paychecks to help prepare to balance the books this season (players and owners split the league’s “basketball-related income,” or BRI, 50/50, so when revenue fell off from canceled games players’ income had to do the same). If NBA players back out of this season there would be about $2 billion in lost revenue for the league, according to Marks.

Next season things would be far worse for everyone.

The owners would use the force majeure clause to tear up the CBA and force a total renegotiation, doing so in the middle of a pandemic (the owners have until September to do that. The league will have lost billions in revenue, would be looking at losing more next season, and the owners would target a larger slice of the BRI pie. The players would have little leverage, and they could lose some of their guaranteed contract money for next season.

There almost certainly would be a lockout, with the billionaire owners able to wait out the millionaire players to get what they want (there are far more minimum-salary players in the NBA than there are guys making eight figures who can chill during a lockout). This would look a lot more like the 2011 NBA lockout, a situation where the players went into it getting 57% of the BRI and came out of it with a 50/50 split with owners. The players got crushed in that negotiation. It would happen again.

Beyond that, the league’s television contracts would need to be renegotiated, both national and regional. The NBA had seen a dip in traditional ratings last season. While the league can argue it is on the forefront of streaming to get younger viewers to watch games, television networks would be looking to lower their costs and recoup money on games they were not able to broadcast.

There is a strong economic argument that players should get behind a return to play in Orlando. It’s the case Chris Paul and other superstar players have been making, and the league chose a 22-team restart because it generated the most revenue.

However, with health concerns and vital social justice issues on the other side, money is not the most important factor for many players. Some NBA players are ready to back out of the restart plan, and the league has said they can back out without fear of punishment (although they do not get paid).

How many players will stay home rather than go to Orlando, and will it be enough to kill the restart, remains to be seen. Their choice will impact the NBA for years to come.

LeBron James believes he can play in Orlando, still impact social justice

LeBron James Orlando
By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2020, 1:46 AM EDT
LeBron James has championed an NBA return to play in Orlando.

LeBron also is a public and prominent supporter of Black Lives Matter and other social justice causes. He is putting his money and his social media weight behind “More Than a Vote,” an organization registering voters and teaching them how to combat voter suppression techniques in Black communities.

Friday night, in a conference call of about 80 players, Kyrie Irving was among a group of players concerned that players can’t have it both ways, that a return to play in Orlando would suck momentum and energy away from Black Lives Matter progress.

LeBron was not on that call but doesn’t see it that way. LeBron James believes he can play in Orlando and still impact social change, reports Sam Amick of The Athletic.

…sources say James, whose Lakers have as good a chance at the title as any of the 22 teams invited to Walt Disney World, believes playing in Orlando won’t deter his ability to continue inspiring change. He wants to keep making his mark off the court. He wants to play basketball. And as has always been the case, he clearly believes he can do both at the same time.

LeBron’s life is a juggling act: putting in the time to remain one of the world’s best players at age 35, being a father and family man, helping run a production company, and having time for social and charitable causes. He’s been able to keep all those balls in the air — and has the Lakers as the odds-on favorite to win the title heading into the NBA restart at the Walt Disney World complex.

Of course LeBron James believes he can win in Orlando and still have an impact on social justice. He strikes that balance all of the time.

There are things players could do in Orlando — such as taking a knee during the national anthem (even though that is against league rules) —  to use the platform of their games to help bring more attention to social justice causes. But would the overall presence of games and a return to “normalcy” — or at least a step in that direction — distract from the Black Lives Matter movement? Some players think it does.

Whether or not to play in Orlando is personal decision for each player to make. There are a lot of factors involved.

We know where LeBron stands.

Kyrie Irving on NBA restart: “I don’t support going into Orlando”

Kyrie Irving NBA
By Kurt HelinJun 12, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
A week ago, Kyrie Irving was on a call with the NBA players’ union president Chris Paul, Executive Director Michelle Roberts, and the rest of the executives of the National Basketball Players’ Association, discussing a 22-team plan to restart the NBA in Orlando. Irving asked mostly logistical, uneventful questions, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Friday night, Irving led a Zoom call with more than 80 NBA players, some vocally hesitant to restart the season. The call included Donovan Mitchell, Carmelo Anthony, Joel Embiid, Malcolm Brogdon, Avery Bradley, Mike Conley, Dwight Howard, and many more. The players were asking hard questions about whether the league should resume play amid social justice and coronavirus concerns, and discussing the consequences of those actions. It was a group discussion of what is ultimately a very personal decision for players, and they wanted their voices heard (something many players didn’t feel from the union’s backing of the plan).

The players — led by ‘Melo on this topic — also stressed unity in whatever actions they take.

Irving said he doesn’t like the optics of many Black players in the NBA going to a quarantined city to entertain the masses, taking the spotlight off the Black Lives Matter movement and much-needed police and social reforms. He is far from the only player thinking this way. Irving’s quote, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

I don’t support going into Orlando. I’m not with the systematic racism and the bulls***. Something smells a little fishy.”

Other players had concerns about health and safety in the bubble, while others reportedly had concerns about the restrictions placed on them in Orlando. Charania and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports had these details from the call.

The argument for playing, coming largely from a coalition of superstars, is primarily financial.

Cancel this season, sit out the 88 seeding/regular-season games, and players as a group stand to lose a reported $300 million more in salary. More importantly, canceling the season would, without question, lead to the owners to use the force majeure to tear apart the existing Collective Bargaining Agreement — the players don’t want to renegotiate the CBA in the middle of a pandemic. They would have no leverage and take a long-term financial hit.

That message resonates with players. One established NBA veteran told NBC Sports today he had concerns about health and safety heading into Orlando, he wants to see the league’s detailed plans (which were supposed to be released Friday but that was delayed). However, he said he also knows he will never get the chance to make this money back, and he doesn’t want to further jeopardize future earnings by canceling the season. He added he and other players could come up with ways to use their social media platforms — while they are playing and the spotlight is on them — to promote social justice causes important to him and many players.

There will be some players who chose not to go to the NBA’s Walt Disney World campus and restart the season. They don’t see the risks — injuries, the coronavirus — as worth the reward, and they see it potentially slowing crucial social change. The NBA and players union agreed players will not be punished for not playing in Orlando, however, they also will not be paid.

If enough players are willing to forgo that money then it could halt the NBA’s restart plans.

How many players will sit out? That remains to be seen, and the social justice cause is an important and motivating one. But so is money, and most likely the players will try to find a balance.

Will Disney staff be quarantined at NBA restart in Orlando?

Disney staff quarantined NBA
By Kurt HelinJun 12, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
A “significant” number of NBA players are asking hard questions about the NBA’s restart plan in Orlando. There are questions about how this impacts the Black Lives Matters movement. Other players, such as Kyrie Irving and Carmelo Anthony, want to know the details of what they can and can’t do in the campus/”bubble.”

Among those questions:

Will Disney staff be quarantined at NBA restart in Orlando?

Probably not. Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports asked that question and was told by a Disney union representative and was told it is “unlikely” staff would have daily tests or be quarantined.

Will the food servers be tested every day? The housekeepers? The custodians? More broadly: What’s the point of quarantining for several weeks and doing daily tests for 22 NBA teams if Disney staff won’t be doing the same?…

Disney workers have not been told to quarantine on campus, according to Eric Clinton, president of Disney’s labor union, United Here Local 362, which represents custodians and ride operators. Clinton told NBC Sports that it was “unlikely” that staffers would be subject to daily testing and quarantine measures like NBA players and team staffers.

That turned the heads of a few NBA players, people already being told they could be in Orlando from 35 days to three months.

Friend of this site Keith Smith — a former Walt Disney World employee — spoke to a source at Disney who said nothing has been decided yet.

Smith added that for an hourly employee at Disney and because of their pay rules/structure, being in the bubble would be very lucrative, leading to plenty of people volunteering.

Most likely, however, Disney staff will not be in the bubble. The league does not want to make the bubble bigger and that staff, which will have limited contact with players (if any), will be tested and have protocol.

This Disney staff would have little to no contact with players may not need to be quarantined. What studies have shown is that person-to-surface-to-person transmission of the coronavirus is rare. The vast majority of the time, the virus spreads via person-to-person interaction, which is why the league wants to limit the number of people interacting with players (which is one reason players’ families would not be allowed in the bubble until after the end of the first round of the playoffs).

The players’ concerns tie into their desire to have more freedom of movement in the bubble and more say about the restart and the process.

Consider this a reminder that everything about the NBA restart is written in pencil, not ink. Everything is still being negotiated, and everything potentially is in flux (such as the date games start). That includes the basic format of the restart itself.

Disney can find a way to make what the NBA and its players want work for them. The question is, what does the NBA want?

That said, the optics of having the players quarantined while the Disney staff goes home every night is not good for the league.

 