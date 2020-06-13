LeBron James Orlando
LeBron James believes he can play in Orlando, still impact social justice

By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2020, 1:46 AM EDT
LeBron James has championed an NBA return to play in Orlando.

LeBron also is a public and prominent supporter of Black Lives Matter and other social justice causes. He is putting his money and his social media weight behind “More Than a Vote,” an organization registering voters and teaching them how to combat voter suppression techniques.

Friday night, in a conference call of about 80 players, Kyrie Irving was among a group of players concerned that a return to play in Orlando would suck momentum and energy away from Black Lives Matter progress.

LeBron was not on that call, but believes he can play in Orlando and still impact social change, reports Sam Amick of The Athletic.

…sources say James, whose Lakers have as good a chance at the title as any of the 22 teams invited to Walt Disney World, believes playing in Orlando won’t deter his ability to continue inspiring change. He wants to keep making his mark off the court. He wants to play basketball. And as has always been the case, he clearly believes he can do both at the same time.

LeBron’s life is a juggling act: putting in the time to remain one of the world’s best players at age 35, being a father and family man, helping run a production company, and having time for social and charitable causes. He’s able to keep all those balls in the air — and has the Lakers as the odds-on favorite to win the title heading into the NBA restart.

Of course LeBron James believes he can win in Orlando and still have an impact on social justice. He strikes that balance all of the time.

There are things players could do — taking a knee during the national anthem (even though that is against league rules) —  to use the platform of their games to help bring more attention to social justice causes. But would the overall presence of games and a return to “normalcy” — or at least a step in that direction — distract from the Black Lives Matter movement.

That’s a personal decision for each player to make. We know where LeBron stands.

Kyrie Irving on NBA restart: “I don’t support going into Orlando”

Kyrie Irving NBA
By Kurt HelinJun 12, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
A week ago, Kyrie Irving was on a call with the NBA players’ union president Chris Paul, Executive Director Michelle Roberts, and the rest of the executives of the National Basketball Players’ Association, discussing a 22-team plan to restart the NBA in Orlando. Irving asked mostly logistical, uneventful questions, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Friday night, Irving led a Zoom call with more than 80 NBA players, some vocally hesitant to restart the season. The call included Donovan Mitchell, Carmelo Anthony, Joel Embiid, Malcolm Brogdon, Avery Bradley, Mike Conley, Dwight Howard, and many more. The players were asking hard questions about whether the league should resume play amid social justice and coronavirus concerns, and the consequences of those actions. It was a group discussion of what is ultimately a very personal decision for players, and they wanted their voices heard (something many players didn’t feel from the union’s backing of the plan).

The players — led by ‘Melo on this topic — also stressed unity in whatever actions they take.

Irving said he doesn’t like the optics of many Black players in the NBA going to a quarantined city to entertain the masses, taking the spotlight off the Black Lives Matter movement and much-needed police and social reforms. He is far from the only player thinking this way. Irving’s quote, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

I don’t support going into Orlando. I’m not with the systematic racism and the bulls***. Something smells a little fishy.”

Other players had concerns about health and safety in the bubble, while others reportedly had concerns about the restrictions placed on them in Orlando. Charania and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports had these details from the call.

The argument for playing, coming largely from a coalition of superstars, is primarily financial.

Cancel this season, sit out the 88 seeding/regular-season games, and players as a group stand to lose a reported $300 million more in salary. More importantly, canceling the season would, without question, lead to the owners to use the force majeure to tear apart the existing Collective Bargaining Agreement — the players don’t want to renegotiate the CBA in the middle of a pandemic. They would have no leverage and take a long-term financial hit.

That message resonates with players. One established NBA veteran told NBC Sports today he had concerns about health and safety heading into Orlando, he wants to see the league’s detailed plans (which were supposed to be released Friday but that was delayed). However, he said he also knows he will never get the chance to make this money back, and he doesn’t want to further jeopardize future earnings by canceling the season. He added he and other players could come up with ways to use their social media platforms — while they are playing and the spotlight is on them — to promote social justice causes important to him and many players.

There will be some players who chose not to go to the NBA’s Walt Disney World campus and restart the season. They don’t see the risks — injuries, the coronavirus — as worth the reward, and they see it potentially slowing crucial social change. The NBA and players union agreed players will not be punished for not playing in Orlando, however, they also will not be paid.

If enough players are willing to forgo that money then it could halt the NBA’s restart plans.

How many players will sit out? That remains to be seen, and the social justice cause is an important and motivating one. But so is money, and most likely the players will try to find a balance.

Will Disney staff be quarantined at NBA restart in Orlando?

Disney staff quarantined NBA
By Kurt HelinJun 12, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
A “significant” number of NBA players are asking hard questions about the NBA’s restart plan in Orlando. There are questions about how this impacts the Black Lives Matters movement. Other players, such as Kyrie Irving and Carmelo Anthony, want to know the details of what they can and can’t do in the campus/”bubble.”

Among those questions:

Will Disney staff be quarantined at NBA restart in Orlando?

Probably not. Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports asked that question and was told by a Disney union representative and was told it is “unlikely” staff would have daily tests or be quarantined.

Will the food servers be tested every day? The housekeepers? The custodians? More broadly: What’s the point of quarantining for several weeks and doing daily tests for 22 NBA teams if Disney staff won’t be doing the same?…

Disney workers have not been told to quarantine on campus, according to Eric Clinton, president of Disney’s labor union, United Here Local 362, which represents custodians and ride operators. Clinton told NBC Sports that it was “unlikely” that staffers would be subject to daily testing and quarantine measures like NBA players and team staffers.

That turned the heads of a few NBA players, people already being told they could be in Orlando from 35 days to three months.

Friend of this site Keith Smith — a former Walt Disney World employee — spoke to a source at Disney who said nothing has been decided yet.

Smith added that for an hourly employee at Disney and because of their pay rules/structure, being in the bubble would be very lucrative, leading to plenty of people volunteering.

Most likely, however, Disney staff will not be in the bubble. The league does not want to make the bubble bigger and that staff, which will have limited contact with players (if any), will be tested and have protocol.

This Disney staff would have little to no contact with players may not need to be quarantined. What studies have shown is that person-to-surface-to-person transmission of the coronavirus is rare. The vast majority of the time, the virus spreads via person-to-person interaction, which is why the league wants to limit the number of people interacting with players (which is one reason players’ families would not be allowed in the bubble until after the end of the first round of the playoffs).

The players’ concerns tie into their desire to have more freedom of movement in the bubble and more say about the restart and the process.

Consider this a reminder that everything about the NBA restart is written in pencil, not ink. Everything is still being negotiated, and everything potentially is in flux (such as the date games start). That includes the basic format of the restart itself.

Disney can find a way to make what the NBA and its players want work for them. The question is, what does the NBA want?

That said, the optics of having the players quarantined while the Disney staff goes home every night is not good for the league.

 

Garrett Temple: Choice isn’t between playing and racial justice, so get the money

Nets guards Garrett Temple and Kyrie Irving
By Dan FeldmanJun 12, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT
Some NBA players have expressed discomfort about playing before racial injustice is addressed.

Nets guard and National Basketball Players Associate Vice President Garrett Temple, via Malika Andrews of ESPN:

“The difference in the economic gap between white America and black America is astronomical,” Temple said. “I can’t in good conscience tell my brethren to throw away millions of dollars in order to create change that I don’t see the direct impact of — if there was a direct impact of laws changing, that would be a different story.”

“So, when people bring up not playing — we are a few black men that can make a little bit of money,” Temple said. “It is not a lot of money when think about it in the grand scheme of America. But we can start having a little bit of money, create a little bit of generational wealth.”

There are so many interesting interpersonal dynamics, before even addressing main issue. Another Nets guard and National Basketball Players Associate Vice President, Kyrie Irving, is reportedly leading the players resistant to returning. Another Brooklyn star, Kevin Durant, was among the players united on returning.

Ultimately, Temple is right. The money is significant, including to the NBA’s predominantly black player pool.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports summarized the concerns of some players as about playing to “ease the league’s economic burden.” But in this case, the league isn’t just owners. Owners and players split revenue about 50-50. The more money the NBA makes, the more money NBA players make. There is a direct correlation specified through the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Irving has already gotten rich. Irving is in the first season of a max contract. Irving is out for the rest of the season.

I don’t doubt his sincerity in caring about racial justice. But he also ought to consider that canceling the season would mean reducing black wealth.

Black people – even NBA players with all their money and influence – can’t unilaterally end systematic racism. The onus is on white people who control the system. We should all work for change.

In the meantime, NBA players – who are mostly black, have earned their high salaries and face short careers – should cash in as much as they can while they can.

Report: High-profile NBA players warning other players about costs of not playing

Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Thunder guard Chris Paul
Matteo Marchi/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 12, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT
Several NBA superstars united last month on finishing the season. Behind that support, National Basketball Players Association president Chris Paul and the union brokered a deal with owners on a resumption format.

But Kyrie Irving is reportedly leading a group of players resistant to the plan. Their concerns vary – from safety to living conditions in Disney World to discomfort playing before racial injustice is addressed.

Now, the big names are re-stating their case.

Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports:

I get the concerns of resistant players. From the onset, it appears the union failed to properly assess the desires of its members (not that every player made it easy to understand his priorities).

But the high-profile players are right: There’s a lot of money on the line – this season and beyond.

Owners could terminate the Collective Bargaining Agreement through force majeure if the season gets canceled. At that point, all bets are off. Even without that drastic measure, there’s no guarantee the NBA can start next season on time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

There’s an opportunity right now to make a lot of money. Players should think long and hard before bypassing it.