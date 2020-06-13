Fauci NBA
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Dr. Anthony Fauci backs NBA restart plan, calls it “creative”

By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dr. Anthony Fauci has become the voice of reason from Washington when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic. He trusted by everyone… unless you live in one of those “mask shaming” regions where everyone is shocked there’s a sudden spike in new cases.

Fauci praised the NBA’s 22-team restart plan in Orlando calling it “quite creative” and a possible blueprint for other sports, speaking to Michael Kim of Stadium.

“I think they might very well be quite successful with it. They really wanted to make sure that the safety of the players was paramount…

“I actually have looked at that plan… What they are really trying to do is to create a situation where it is as safe as it possibly could be for the players by creating this bubble. Essentially testing everybody, make sure that you start with a baseline of everybody being negative and trying to make sure that there is no influx into that cohort of individuals and do a tournament-type play…

“I was very pleased to see that the intent was not reckless at all. They really wanted to make sure that the safety of the players and the people associated with the players was paramount.”

Fauci may think it’s a good restart plan, but the players have not yet seen all the details and that has made some uncomfortable with it. Mixed in with those health worries are serious concerns over the impact of a return to play on the Black Lives Matters and social justice movements. Plus, some players want more free movement and don’t like the restrictions put on them in Orlando (that last concern will not play well with the general public).

The NBA worked with epidemiologists and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to come up with this plan. It’s not perfect, but it’s about as good as the league could come up with balancing safety concerns and the desire to make a lot of money.

No matter how good a plan the NBA may or may not have, no matter how much Fauci loves the NBA plan, there is one issue that is a rising problem for the league (and all of Florida) — a spike in cases.

 

 

Key NBA Dates: Updated restart schedule has Finals ending Oct. 13

NBA Key Dates 2020
Alex Menendez/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We may not know for sure if the players are all in — or how many may choose to stay home — but we’ve got updated key NBA dates for the restart of the league in Orlando.

First the caveat: Everything about the NBA’s restart is still written in pencil, not pen. Details are being hammered out on the 22-team restart plan at the Walt Disney World resort complex in Orlando. Yet things are progressing, and we have an updated timeline now, thanks to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The tentative key NBA dates for 2020 schedule is:

  • June 21: All players report to home market
  • June 22: “Transaction window” opens when teams can fill out roster
  • June 30: Training camps begin
  • July 7: Teams travel to Orlando
  • July 31-Aug. 14: The “seeding games” begin, eight games per team
  • Aug. 15-16: Play-in tournaments (if needed, maximum two games back-to-back)
  • Aug. 17: First round of playoffs begins
  • Aug. 31-Sept. 13: Second round of playoffs
  • Sept. 15-28: Conference Finals
  • Sept. 30: NBA Finals begin
  • Oct. 13: Game 7 (if necessary)

This timeline is close to what we have seen before, but with things moved by a day or two (usually earlier). This schedule has teams playing nearly every other day, both during the “seeding games” (with one back-to-back per team) and throughout the playoffs. That includes the 2020 NBA Finals, although there are some gaps in there to allow for multiple-day breaks (the exact dates of the games are not yet public).

While players will come in rested after the coronavirus-forced break, playing every other day for a couple of months could lead to some heavy legs for veterans as the playoffs move on. It’s something to watch.

Remember these tentative Key NBA dates 2020 that impact next season:

  • Aug. 25: NBA Draft lottery
  • Oct. 15: NBA Draft
  • Oct. 18: Free agency begins
  • Nov. 10: Training camp begins for 2020-21 season
  • Dec. 1: Opening night

That Dec. 1 date raised eyebrows around the league — especially from players and the players’ union — and could be pushed back a few weeks. However, the league office wants to compact next season and finish close to July 1, allowing NBA players to take part in the Tokyo Olympics (assuming those take place as scheduled, starting in late July 2021).

Enes Kanter: I heard ‘so many’ players on East playoff team, including superstars, won’t play

Celtics center Enes Kanter vs. Nets
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBA owners approved resuming with 22 teams in Disney World. The National Basketball Players Association approved the format.

A question that didn’t receive enough attention earlier in the process:

Would players actually play under these conditions?

Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:

Celtics center Enes Kanter:

I have so many friends on different teams, right? I was actually talking to one of my friends, and he said – I’m not going to tell who or which team – but he said, “There’s so many guys on our team, that they’re not going to play.” They’re actually in the Eastern Conference. They’re in a playoff spot.

And they’re like superstars. If I told you who it is, you’d go crazy. I just can’t tell you who it is. But he said, “Hey, they’re not going to play.”

They said until they found a vaccine, until they find a cure, that they’re not going to play.

Keep in mind, this is second-hand at best. It’s also an attention-grabbing claim from someone who loves grabbing attention. So, have some skepticism.

But there are definitely players with reservations about resuming for a variety of reasons – health, comfort, racial injustice.

Nets star Kyrie Irving is the only player known to be clearly against a restart.*

*Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum‘s priorities are unclear.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Portland Trail Blazers star C.J. McCollum shared that he voted “no” on resuming the season in a group chat, but he stressed the importance of finishing the season out of fear the next CBA negotiations wouldn’t be so kind to the players, sources said.

McCollum also commended Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen for voting no on the 22-team plan.

However, the union’s vote for resuming was 28-0, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. McCollum is an NBPA vice president.

I don’t know which group chat McCollum was referring to. The union’s informal poll a month ago?

McCollum’s concern about the Collective Bargaining Agreement is quite valid and sounds like a point by someone who supports restarting.

If Kanter is talking about Brooklyn… OK. Irving and Keivn Durant are out for the season, anyway. The only major revelation would be players waiting for a vaccine or cure. That could be a while.

There’s also a huge difference between expressing hesitation about playing and stating an intent not to play. There’s ANOTHER HUGE JUMP to actually not playing and sacrificing salary.

I suspect nearly all players on the continuing 22 teams will ultimately report to Disney World. But that’s not a certainty, and there’s definitely plenty of chatter about players sitting out.

Report: Young stars of NBA want insurance in case of injury in Orlando

NBA young stars insurance
Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jayson Tatum is going to get a max contract extension from the Celtics. Same with Donovan Mitchell from the Jazz. Brandon Ingram will get a max extension or close to it from the Pelicans, who also may extend Lonzo Ball. Bam Adebayo is going to get paid by the Heat. Same with De'Aaron Fox in Sacramento. Kyle Kuzma is up for an extension with the Lakers.

That’s just a partial list of players expected to get hefty extensions to their rookie contracts this coming offseason. It’s the kind of money that will set their families up for generations.

Which is why some of the young stars of the NBA want insurance in case they suffer an injury at the NBA’s restart, reports Adrain Wojnarowski of ESPN.

On the cusp of hundreds of millions of dollars in contract extensions, several of the NBA’s top young stars had a Friday call with Players Association officials about the possibility of league-financed insurance policies to protect against career-threatening injuries in the bubble restart in Orlando, sources tell ESPN…

The increased risk of injury, based on a three month-plus league shutdown and a shortened training camp, has intensified concerns that the players are taking on heightened personal risk with the season’s resumption.

Mitchell reportedly talked about this and his concerns about an injury during the restart on a players-only Zoom call Friday night, led by Kyrie Irving.

The league and players union have talked about insurance or some other form of security for players heading to Orlando who could either suffer from COVID-19 or an injury. Exactly what that would look like is still being figured out (like many things around the restart).

Players take a risk every time they step on the hardwood to play. However, the three months without games followed by a relatively quick ramp-up to playoff intensity has more than just players concerned about injuries, team trainers are as well. Conditioning and getting players in game shape will be the focus of coaching and training staffs from the start of camps.

Providing the young stars of the NBA insurance to protect a future payday seems fair. As always, the devil is in the details, but the league needs to find a way to make this happen.

 

Kyrie Irving, reportedly: ‘There’s only 20 guys actually getting paid,’ system designed to divide us

Nets star Kyrie Irving
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyrie Irving led a video call of NBA players to discuss reservations about resuming the season. The Nets star said he didn’t support continuing at Disney World.

Jeff Goodman:

Really, it sounds like Irving has it backward (though we’re not necessarily getting a fair context of the quote). The system is designed to unite players. Max salaries limit the wages of superstars like Irving. Without the max, the disparity between superstars and common players would be even larger. In basketball, top players have such a disproportionate impact in winning and marketing. Yet, the league’s structure caps their wages below what they’d get on a more-open market.

The 40th-highest-paid player earns $26 million (Spurs big LaMarcus Aldridge). The 80th-highest-paid player earns nearly $15 million (Hawks center Clint Capela). The 160th-highest-paid players earn $7 million (Wizards forward Davis Bertans and Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova).

Even a player on the rookie minimum earns $898,310 for the season.

That’s so much money!

I’m glad Irving acknowledged he’s coming from a different perspective than many of his fellow players. Irving earned nearly $100 million with the Cavaliers and Celtics, and that was before signing a max contract with the Nets last summer. Irving’s salary this season: Nearly $32 million, which ranks 18th in the league.

But he shouldn’t lose sight that all NBA players are making a lot of money by any reasonable standard. Even considering salary reductions due to the NBA’s reduced revenue, NBA players stand to earn a lot of money by continuing the season. NBA careers are short, and this is an opportunity to cash in.

Racial justice is important, and I don’t doubt Irving’s sincerity in pursuing it. He also should acknowledge how playing can increase black wealth – especially for players who, unlike him, haven’t already gotten rich.