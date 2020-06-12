Disney staff quarantined NBA
Will Disney staff be quarantined at NBA restart in Orlando?

By Kurt HelinJun 12, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
A “significant” number of NBA players are asking hard questions about the NBA’s restart plan in Orlando. There are questions about how this impacts the Black Lives Matters movement. Other players, such as Kyrie Irving and Carmelo Anthony, want to know the details of what they can and can’t do in the campus/”bubble.”

Among those questions:

Probably not. Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports asked that question and was told by a Disney union representative and was told it is “unlikely” staff would have daily tests or be quarantined.

Will the food servers be tested every day? The housekeepers? The custodians? More broadly: What’s the point of quarantining for several weeks and doing daily tests for 22 NBA teams if Disney staff won’t be doing the same?…

Disney workers have not been told to quarantine on campus, according to Eric Clinton, president of Disney’s labor union, United Here Local 362, which represents custodians and ride operators. Clinton told NBC Sports that it was “unlikely” that staffers would be subject to daily testing and quarantine measures like NBA players and team staffers.

That turned the heads of a few NBA players, people already being told they could be in Orlando from 35 days to three months.

Friend of this site Keith Smith — a former Walt Disney World employee — spoke to a source at Disney who said nothing has been decided yet.

Smith added that for an hourly employee at Disney and because of their pay rules/structure, being in the bubble would be very lucrative, leading to plenty of people volunteering.

Most likely, however, Disney staff will not be in the bubble. The league does not want to make the bubble bigger and that staff, which will have limited contact with players (if any), will be tested and have protocol.

This Disney staff would have little to no contact with players may not need to be quarantined. What studies have shown is that person-to-surface-to-person transmission of the coronavirus is rare. The vast majority of the time, the virus spreads via person-to-person interaction, which is why the league wants to limit the number of people interacting with players (which is one reason players’ families would not be allowed in the bubble until after the end of the first round of the playoffs).

The players’ concerns tie into their desire to have more freedom of movement in the bubble and more say about the restart and the process.

Consider this a reminder that everything about the NBA restart is written in pencil, not ink. Everything is still being negotiated, and everything potentially is in flux (such as the date games start). That includes the basic format of the restart itself.

Disney can find a way to make what the NBA and its players want work for them. The question is, what does the NBA want?

That said, the optics of having the players quarantined while the Disney staff goes home every night is not good for the league.

 

Garrett Temple: Choice isn’t between playing and racial justice, so get the money

Nets guards Garrett Temple and Kyrie Irving
By Dan FeldmanJun 12, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT
Some NBA players have expressed discomfort about playing before racial injustice is addressed.

Nets guard and National Basketball Players Associate Vice President Garrett Temple, via Malika Andrews of ESPN:

“The difference in the economic gap between white America and black America is astronomical,” Temple said. “I can’t in good conscience tell my brethren to throw away millions of dollars in order to create change that I don’t see the direct impact of — if there was a direct impact of laws changing, that would be a different story.”

“So, when people bring up not playing — we are a few black men that can make a little bit of money,” Temple said. “It is not a lot of money when think about it in the grand scheme of America. But we can start having a little bit of money, create a little bit of generational wealth.”

There are so many interesting interpersonal dynamics, before even addressing main issue. Another Nets guard and National Basketball Players Associate Vice President, Kyrie Irving, is reportedly leading the players resistant to returning. Another Brooklyn star, Kevin Durant, was among the players united on returning.

Ultimately, Temple is right. The money is significant, including to the NBA’s predominantly black player pool.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports summarized the concerns of some players as about playing to “ease the league’s economic burden.” But in this case, the league isn’t just owners. Owners and players split revenue about 50-50. The more money the NBA makes, the more money NBA players make. There is a direct correlation specified through the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Irving has already gotten rich. Irving is in the first season of a max contract. Irving is out for the rest of the season.

I don’t doubt his sincerity in caring about racial justice. But he also ought to consider that canceling the season would mean reducing black wealth.

Black people – even NBA players with all their money and influence – can’t unilaterally end systematic racism. The onus is on white people who control the system. We should all work for change.

In the meantime, NBA players – who are mostly black, have earned their high salaries and face short careers – should cash in as much as they can while they can.

Report: High-profile NBA players warning other players about costs of not playing

Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Thunder guard Chris Paul
By Dan FeldmanJun 12, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT
Several NBA superstars united last month on finishing the season. Behind that support, National Basketball Players Association president Chris Paul and the union brokered a deal with owners on a resumption format.

But Kyrie Irving is reportedly leading a group of players resistant to the plan. Their concerns vary – from safety to living conditions in Disney World to discomfort playing before racial injustice is addressed.

Now, the big names are re-stating their case.

Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports:

I get the concerns of resistant players. From the onset, it appears the union failed to properly assess the desires of its members (not that every player made it easy to understand his priorities).

But the high-profile players are right: There’s a lot of money on the line – this season and beyond.

Owners could terminate the Collective Bargaining Agreement through force majeure if the season gets canceled. At that point, all bets are off. Even without that drastic measure, there’s no guarantee the NBA can start next season on time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

There’s an opportunity right now to make a lot of money. Players should think long and hard before bypassing it.

Report: NBA players due same share of salaries, whether or not their teams continue

NBA
By Dan FeldmanJun 12, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Clippers guard Lou Williams‘ slated salary this season: $8 million. Knicks guard Elfrid Payton‘s slated salary this season: $8 million.

Should they get paid the same amount?

The Clippers are among 22 teams set to continue the season at Disney World. Players on those teams will effectively be confined to a closed campus for at least five weeks – longer if they advance through the playoffs. Families can’t join for about seven weeks. Players must undergo daily coronavirus tests, which can be invasive.

The Knicks are already finished. Payton – and everyone else on the eight done teams – can just sit home and let other players do the difficult work of generating revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, players on those eight teams didn’t ask for their seasons to end prematurely.

There is no easy answer.

But apparently there is a decided answer.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

All of the players are going to paid – and I mean all of them, I mean even the guys whose seasons are over – are going to get paid the same pro-rated amount as the players in the bubble.

Complicating matters, players on the continuing 22 teams who choose not to report to Disney World reportedly won’t get paid for missed games. Which makes sense – until you consider that players on the other eight teams will get paid despite not playing.

Is that fair? Probably not.

But it’s difficult to devise a fair system. The normal pay structure wasn’t created for teams playing a disparate number of games. The normal structure definitely wasn’t designed for the additional games to be so burdensome on players.

No player will get his full slated salary this season. With so many games canceled and fans no longer in attendance, league-wide revenue is way down. That supersedes whatever salary is slated in individual contracts, which is why a portion of paychecks are being withheld.

The big question was whether team games played would also affect salary. The answer is apparently no – though nothing is final. This could always become a topic of negotiation as some players resist returning.

‘Significant’ number of players want new NBA vote, voice in restart

By Kurt HelinJun 12, 2020, 1:39 PM EDT
Last week, team representatives to the NBA players’ union voted to “approve further negotiations” on a 22-team restart of the NBA season in Orlando. While the details have yet to be worked out — this entire plan is still written in pencil, not pen — it was an endorsement of the restart idea.

They didn’t speak for everyone.

A “significant” number of players are pushing back and wanting a new NBA vote from all the players on a restart, and they reportedly will be taking part in a zoom call Friday night to unify in their opposition.

Those players have a number of concerns.

For one, they want more freedom of movement in the bubble.

Under a leaked report, players could leave the NBA’s “campus” but faced a 10-day quarantine upon their return and had to have two negative coronavirus tests.

Carmelo Anthony voiced the concern of a lot of players when he told Ernie Johnson of TNT, “I’m still up in the air a little bit because I really don’t, we don’t have all the details. We don’t know a lot of information, so until we have that, it’s hard to just commit to that 100%.”

The concerns of some players are bigger than just a lack of information, there are worries about how this impacts the Black Lives Matter movement and momentum it has gained in recent weeks, reports Chris Haynes at Yahoo Sports.

The complaint, privately expressed by multiple players, is that every player’s voice wasn’t heard for this critical and potentially life-changing vote, sources said.

The unease about relocating to a quarantined campus during the COVID-19 pandemic was already viewed as hazardous and unnecessary to many players. But because of the George Floyd tragedy and the powerful movement for racial justice that’s sweeping the nation, some players believe it’s bad optics for a league comprised predominantly of black men to be sequestered in one location for up to three months merely to entertain the masses and ease the league’s economic burden, sources said.

Damian Lillard explained the concerns well in a story at GQ speaking to Michael Pina.

There also are anxieties its hard for rank and file players to speak out when Chris Paul and LeBron James are leading star players pushing for a restart.

There are big names asking the hard questions, too — Kyrie Irving is helping organize a zoom call on Friday night among players concerned about the plan and wanting a new NBA vote on the process, reports Tayler Rooks of Bleacher Report.

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have said players do not have to report to Orlando and will not be punished for their choice.

However, players who don’t play will not be paid. It’s the financial aspect that probably will bring the majority of players to the ESPN Wild World of Sports complex in Orlando to restart the season. NBA players as a whole had about $645 million in unpaid salary when the season was suspended (players are only paid during the regular season, not the playoffs), and this return with its 88 seeding/regular-season games would return about $300 million of that, according to reports.

Players have a lot of legitimate questions right now about the return, the health and safety protocols for this plan, it’s fairness, and whether the optics of Black players taking the court right now is the right look. Players are being asked to take a risk with their health — one owners are not assuming, they are not going to be in the bubble — and legitimately want answers. Some are understandably opposed, or at least want more of a voice in the process.

The NBA is big business for owners and players, and this restart plan was chosen in large part because it makes the most money for everyone. The almighty dollar tends to win arguments around the NBA.

But the debate around this restart is far from over.