NBA
Photo Illustration by Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Report: NBA players due same share of salaries, whether or not their teams continue

By Dan FeldmanJun 12, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Clippers guard Lou Williams‘ slated salary this season: $8 million. Knicks guard Elfrid Payton‘s slated salary this season: $8 million.

Should they get paid the same amount?

The Clippers are among 22 teams set to continue the season at Disney World. Players on those teams will effectively be confined to a closed campus for at least five weeks – longer if they advance through the playoffs. Families can’t join for about seven weeks. Players must undergo daily coronavirus tests, which can be invasive.

The Knicks are already finished. Payton – and everyone else on the eight done teams – can just sit home and let other players do the difficult work of generating revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, players on those eight teams didn’t ask for their seasons to end prematurely.

There is no easy answer.

But apparently there is a decided answer.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

All of the players are going to paid – and I mean all of them, I mean even the guys whose seasons are over – are going to get paid the same pro-rated amount as the players in the bubble.

Complicating matters, players on the continuing 22 teams who choose not to report to Disney World reportedly won’t get paid for missed games. Which makes sense – until you consider that players on the other eight teams will get paid despite not playing.

Is that fair? Probably not.

But it’s difficult to devise a fair system. The normal pay structure wasn’t created for teams playing a disparate number of games. The normal structure definitely wasn’t designed for the additional games to be so burdensome on players.

No player will get his full slated salary this season. With so many games canceled and fans no longer in attendance, league-wide revenue is way down. That supersedes whatever salary is slated in individual contracts, which is why a portion of paychecks are being withheld.

The big question was whether team games played would also affect salary. The answer is apparently no – though nothing is final. This could always become a topic of negotiation as some players resist returning.

‘Significant’ number of players want new NBA vote, voice in restart

NBA vote
Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 12, 2020, 1:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Last week, team representatives to the NBA players’ union voted to “approve further negotiations” on a 22-team restart of the NBA season in Orlando. While the details have yet to be worked out — this entire plan is still written in pencil, not pen — it was an endorsement of the restart idea.

They didn’t speak for everyone.

A “significant” number of players are pushing back and wanting a new NBA vote from all the players on a restart, and they reportedly will be taking part in a zoom call Friday night to unify in their opposition.

Those players have a number of concerns.

For one, they want more freedom of movement in the bubble.

Under a leaked report, players could leave the NBA’s “campus” but faced a 10-day quarantine upon their return and had to have two negative coronavirus tests.

Carmelo Anthony voiced the concern of a lot of players when he told Ernie Johnson of TNT, “I’m still up in the air a little bit because I really don’t, we don’t have all the details. We don’t know a lot of information, so until we have that, it’s hard to just commit to that 100%.”

The concerns of some players are bigger than just a lack of information, there are worries about how this impacts the Black Lives Matter movement and momentum it has gained in recent weeks, reports Chris Haynes at Yahoo Sports.

The complaint, privately expressed by multiple players, is that every player’s voice wasn’t heard for this critical and potentially life-changing vote, sources said.

The unease about relocating to a quarantined campus during the COVID-19 pandemic was already viewed as hazardous and unnecessary to many players. But because of the George Floyd tragedy and the powerful movement for racial justice that’s sweeping the nation, some players believe it’s bad optics for a league comprised predominantly of black men to be sequestered in one location for up to three months merely to entertain the masses and ease the league’s economic burden, sources said.

Damian Lillard explained the concerns well in a story at GQ speaking to Michael Pina.

There also are anxieties its hard for rank and file players to speak out when Chris Paul and LeBron James are leading star players pushing for a restart.

There are big names asking the hard questions, too — Kyrie Irving is helping organize a zoom call on Friday night among players concerned about the plan and wanting a new NBA vote on the process, reports Tayler Rooks of Bleacher Report.

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have said players do not have to report to Orlando and will not be punished for their choice.

However, players who don’t play will not be paid. It’s the financial aspect that probably will bring the majority of players to the ESPN Wild World of Sports complex in Orlando to restart the season. NBA players as a whole had about $645 million in unpaid salary when the season was suspended (players are only paid during the regular season, not the playoffs), and this return with its 88 seeding/regular-season games would return about $300 million of that, according to reports.

Players have a lot of legitimate questions right now about the return, the health and safety protocols for this plan, it’s fairness, and whether the optics of Black players taking the court right now is the right look. Players are being asked to take a risk with their health — one owners are not assuming, they are not going to be in the bubble — and legitimately want answers. Some are understandably opposed, or at least want more of a voice in the process.

The NBA is big business for owners and players, and this restart plan was chosen in large part because it makes the most money for everyone. The almighty dollar tends to win arguments around the NBA.

But the debate around this restart is far from over.

NBA teams can play three exhibition games at restart before July 30 tip-off

NBA exhibition games restart
Porter Binks/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 12, 2020, 12:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Players wanted games to get their legs under them before the playoffs started, and they are getting their wish. NBA teams can play up to three exhibition games at the restart before the July 30 tip-off of the “seeding games”/regular season in Orlando, according to multiple reports.

Those games will take place July 20-29, at the end of a nearly three-week “training camp” in Orlando.

No schedule of exhibition games has been released, and it’s not known if the games will be televised (although it is likely they would be on regional sports networks, at least). The league is still putting together the details of the restart plan, and there has been no schedule yet of the seeding games either.

There are a lot of questions yet to be answered about the NBA’s restart plan, particularly on the health and safety aspects, which has some players still hesitant to sign on to play in the Orlando campus/bubble. The schedule of games is just part of that.

For many of the 22 teams at the NBA’s restart — ones trying to get in a play-in game for the eighth seed, and teams in a tight race for playoff seeding — those eight regular-season games before the playoffs start have real value. Coaches won’t want to limit a players’ minutes or treat those games like an exhibition more about conditioning than the score. Which means the teams needed actual exhibition games.

 

Luka Doncic’s trainer clarifies: Mavericks star in shape, just not game shape

Mavericks star Luka Doncic
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 12, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Luka Doncic‘s trainer was quoted as saying the Mavericks star is “not in the best shape.”

Now, Jure Drakslar is clarifying.

Tim Cato of The Athletic:

Could this just be damage control after Drakslar made the classic mistake of telling the truth? Doncic improved his conditioning – and, therefore, game – tremendously once in Dallas’ program. Perhaps, he backslid while back in Slovenia.

But I take Drakslar at his word now. Translations are prone to errors, and this one looks simple enough. I have no good reason not to believe him.

Ultimately, the proof will be in the pudding. Drakslar is right: Nobody is in game shape without games, and everyone must ramp up. If Doncic gets up to speed as quickly as everyone else, that’ll show he was in good shape now.

Michael Jordan preaches being uncomfortable, accountability to Hornets

Michael Jordan Charlotte Hornets
FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
Associated PressJun 12, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Jordan helped build the Chicago Bulls into a winner as a player.

He’s desperate to do the same thing in Charlotte as the owner of the Hornets.

Charlotte players say Jordan spoke to them recently via video conference call about what it takes to be a champion, emphasizing the need for accountability — even if it means making teammates uncomfortable.

Those are some of the same qualities that were on display during the 10-part documentary the “Last Dance,” which focused on Jordan’s sixth and final NBA championship run with the Bulls.

In the hour-long conference call that came after the conclusion of the “Last Dance,” Charlotte point guard Devonte Graham said Jordan told players they can’t be uncomfortable “calling out teammates” in practice when things aren’t going as planned or mistakes become repetitive.

“That’s going to make you guys even better,” Graham said reiterating Jordan’s remarks. “You’ll bond better. Your team is stronger. There is more of a respect level, instead of not saying anything and letting guys mess up over and over and over again, and you’re losing and losing.”

Jordan hasn’t come close to matching his success as a player since taking over majority control of the Hornets 10 years ago.

Charlotte has never made it out of the first round of the playoffs and has only won three postseason games in the Jordan era.

In an effort to stop that cycle of mediocrity, Jordan hired Mitch Kuchak as the team’s new general manager in 2018 and the Hornets have since embarked on a rebuilding process which included parting ways with three-time All-Star Kemba Walker last offseason in an effort to focus on developing young players.

Jordan took questions from players and spoke directly about the difference between what it takes to win in the regular season and the playoffs.

Hornets center Cody Zeller said that was an important message for a young team to hear.

“A lot of guys on our team haven’t played in the playoffs and don’t understand the attention to detail you have to play with in the playoffs,” Zeller said. “That was what I enjoyed hearing from MJ, especially as a younger team.”

Jordan’s tenacity and desire to win at all costs were exhibited during the “Last Dance.”

That meant at times emotions boiled over at Bulls’ practices resulting in altercations between teammates, including one notable exchange of blows between Jordan and Steve Kerr.

Hornets guard Terry Rozier joked that after watching the “Last Dance” he probably would have got into a few fistfights with Jordan, too.

“I would have taken the Steve Kerr route,” Rozier said with a laugh. “I’m super-competitive.”

But Rozier is not sure Jordan’s aggressive approach would work with some of this generation’s players.

“I feel like you have to pick your poison,” Rozier said. “One thing with being teammates with guys in this league is you have to learn who they are first. Some people don’t like to be confronted in front of others; some people you have to pull aside. So I feel like it is a mixture of learning your teammates and knowing when to call them out…. so that people don’t have a bad taste in their mouth about one another.”

Zeller said Jordan admitted as much in the meeting.

He said the 57-year-old Jordan talked about his post-Bulls tenure with the Washington Wizards when his feedback and criticism wasn’t as well received.

“He said he wishes that he would have done that a little bit differently” in Washington, Zeller said. “The next generation of players that had come in didn’t really want to hear the same feedback and the harshness that he used his during his days in Chicago. He wishes that he would have taken Jerry Stackhouse under his wing and taught him how to be a better leader as opposed to trying to do it all himself.”