NBA exhibition games restart
NBA teams can play three exhibition games at restart before July 30 tip-off

By Kurt HelinJun 12, 2020, 12:04 PM EDT
Players wanted games to get their legs under them before the playoffs started, and they are getting their wish. NBA teams can play up to three exhibition games at the restart before the July 30 tip-off of the “seeding games”/regular season in Orlando, according to multiple reports.

Those games will take place July 20-29, at the end of a nearly three-week “training camp” in Orlando.

No schedule of exhibition games has been released, and it’s not known if the games will be televised (although it is likely they would be on regional sports networks, at least). The league is still putting together the details of the restart plan, and there has been no schedule yet of the seeding games either.

There are a lot of questions yet to be answered about the NBA’s restart plan, particularly on the health and safety aspects, which has some players still hesitant to sign on to play in the Orlando campus/bubble. The schedule of games is just part of that.

For many of the 22 teams at the NBA’s restart — ones trying to get in a play-in game for the eighth seed, and teams in a tight race for playoff seeding — those eight regular-season games before the playoffs start have real value. Coaches won’t want to limit a players’ minutes or treat those games like an exhibition more about conditioning than the score. Which means the teams needed actual exhibition games.

 

Luka Doncic’s trainer clarifies: Mavericks star in shape, just not game shape

Mavericks star Luka Doncic
By Dan FeldmanJun 12, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Luka Doncic‘s trainer was quoted as saying the Mavericks star is “not in the best shape.”

Now, Jure Drakslar is clarifying.

Tim Cato of The Athletic:

Could this just be damage control after Drakslar made the classic mistake of telling the truth? Doncic improved his conditioning – and, therefore, game – tremendously once in Dallas’ program. Perhaps, he backslid while back in Slovenia.

But I take Drakslar at his word now. Translations are prone to errors, and this one looks simple enough. I have no good reason not to believe him.

Ultimately, the proof will be in the pudding. Drakslar is right: Nobody is in game shape without games, and everyone must ramp up. If Doncic gets up to speed as quickly as everyone else, that’ll show he was in good shape now.

Michael Jordan preaches being uncomfortable, accountability to Hornets

Michael Jordan Charlotte Hornets
Associated PressJun 12, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Jordan helped build the Chicago Bulls into a winner as a player.

He’s desperate to do the same thing in Charlotte as the owner of the Hornets.

Charlotte players say Jordan spoke to them recently via video conference call about what it takes to be a champion, emphasizing the need for accountability — even if it means making teammates uncomfortable.

Those are some of the same qualities that were on display during the 10-part documentary the “Last Dance,” which focused on Jordan’s sixth and final NBA championship run with the Bulls.

In the hour-long conference call that came after the conclusion of the “Last Dance,” Charlotte point guard Devonte Graham said Jordan told players they can’t be uncomfortable “calling out teammates” in practice when things aren’t going as planned or mistakes become repetitive.

“That’s going to make you guys even better,” Graham said reiterating Jordan’s remarks. “You’ll bond better. Your team is stronger. There is more of a respect level, instead of not saying anything and letting guys mess up over and over and over again, and you’re losing and losing.”

Jordan hasn’t come close to matching his success as a player since taking over majority control of the Hornets 10 years ago.

Charlotte has never made it out of the first round of the playoffs and has only won three postseason games in the Jordan era.

In an effort to stop that cycle of mediocrity, Jordan hired Mitch Kuchak as the team’s new general manager in 2018 and the Hornets have since embarked on a rebuilding process which included parting ways with three-time All-Star Kemba Walker last offseason in an effort to focus on developing young players.

Jordan took questions from players and spoke directly about the difference between what it takes to win in the regular season and the playoffs.

Hornets center Cody Zeller said that was an important message for a young team to hear.

“A lot of guys on our team haven’t played in the playoffs and don’t understand the attention to detail you have to play with in the playoffs,” Zeller said. “That was what I enjoyed hearing from MJ, especially as a younger team.”

Jordan’s tenacity and desire to win at all costs were exhibited during the “Last Dance.”

That meant at times emotions boiled over at Bulls’ practices resulting in altercations between teammates, including one notable exchange of blows between Jordan and Steve Kerr.

Hornets guard Terry Rozier joked that after watching the “Last Dance” he probably would have got into a few fistfights with Jordan, too.

“I would have taken the Steve Kerr route,” Rozier said with a laugh. “I’m super-competitive.”

But Rozier is not sure Jordan’s aggressive approach would work with some of this generation’s players.

“I feel like you have to pick your poison,” Rozier said. “One thing with being teammates with guys in this league is you have to learn who they are first. Some people don’t like to be confronted in front of others; some people you have to pull aside. So I feel like it is a mixture of learning your teammates and knowing when to call them out…. so that people don’t have a bad taste in their mouth about one another.”

Zeller said Jordan admitted as much in the meeting.

He said the 57-year-old Jordan talked about his post-Bulls tenure with the Washington Wizards when his feedback and criticism wasn’t as well received.

“He said he wishes that he would have done that a little bit differently” in Washington, Zeller said. “The next generation of players that had come in didn’t really want to hear the same feedback and the harshness that he used his during his days in Chicago. He wishes that he would have taken Jerry Stackhouse under his wing and taught him how to be a better leader as opposed to trying to do it all himself.”

Carmelo Anthony on playing in Orlando: ‘I’m still up in the air a little’

Carmelo Anthony playing in Orlando
By Kurt HelinJun 12, 2020, 8:02 AM EDT
There have been a lot of questions and some pushback from a faction of NBA players about the league’s restart plan in Orlando. Some players question if starting now slows the momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement (a league with many Black players gathering to entertain the masses at a place the team owners will not be). Numerous players just want more details about the league’s health and safety protocols.

‘Melo is in that second group. Carmelo Anthony questioned playing in Orlando while speaking to Ernie Johnson on #NBATogether.

“As far as actually playing and going back down into Orlando, I’m still up in the air a little bit because I really don’t, we don’t have all the details. We don’t know a lot of information, so until we have that, it’s hard to just commit to that 100%.”

Sources have told NBC Sports that is the sentiment most widely heard among players hesitant to go into the NBA’s bubble — they want to know details before they say they’re in.

Players want to know how long they would be in the bubble — anywhere from 35 days to three months — and they want details on the protocols once inside the bubble. That has not been released by the league yet. Players understandably want to know what they can and can’t do once on the Walt Disney World property, they want to know what life will be like on the campus/in the bubble. The league is preparing a reportedly 100-page outline to the restart that answers those questions, but it has yet to be sent to teams or players.

The league and players’ union have said players who do not want to go to Orlando can sit this one out without punishment — but they don’t get paid, either. That paycheck, ultimately, will likely bring all but a handful of players to Orlando.

Carmelo Anthony isn’t sure about playing in Orlando, but if he goes he may also find his role is smaller. Anthony started 50 games for the Trail Blazers this season, averaging 15.3 points a night and playing solid ball, but with Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins both healthy, there is depth along the Portland front line now — and guys who will play better defense. Anthony will still be part of the rotation, but his role likely shifts. If he’s willing to accept it.

First, however, he wants his questions answered before Anthony commits to playing in Orlando.

Spurs Lonnie Walker IV opens up about sexual abuse as a child

Lonnie Walker sexual abuse
By Kurt HelinJun 12, 2020, 2:52 AM EDT
In an incredibly courageous move, San Antonio’s Lonnie Walker IV opened up on Instagram about sexual abuse he suffered as a child.

In a video where he gets his distinctive hairstyle shaved off, Walker, says he first grew out his hair as a cover, a mask for the insecurities and emotions he struggled to deal with. Walker, 21, said it used to give him confidence, but now it was time for him to move forward.

The real truth as to why i started doing this early 5th grade, it was a cloaking device for me. During the summer of my 5th grade year I was around more family. Some that names will be left alone I was around more. I was sexually harassed, raped, abused, I even got accustomed to it because being at that age you don’t know what is what. I was a gullible curious kid that didn’t know what the real world was. I had a mindset that my hair was something that I can control. My hair was what I can make and create and be mine. And it gave my confidence. As of recently I wasn’t at my best. Previous History popping up in my head and it sucked mentally “demons”….. because of this virus, I began to truly look at myself in the mirror and see who I truly was even behind closed doors. Long story short I have found peace and internal happiness through this journey god willingly. I forgave everyone even the people that don’t deserve it why? Because it’s dead weight. Time doesn’t wait on anyone so why should I waste my time on it ? Me cutting my hair was more than a cut. My hair was a mask of me hiding the insecurity’s that I felt the world wasn’t ready for. But now better then ever. Out with old. In with the new. I have shed my skin mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Life will always be hard. Gotta play with the cards your dealt with and try and make a winning hand. And if you lose. It’s never a lost. It’s a lesson 🙏🏾. I’m gonna be off this for awhile still growing through this. Just know I love each and everyone one of y’all. Peace love and happiness 💕🙏🏾

“The real truth as to why I started doing this early 5th grade, it was a cloaking device for me. During the summer of my 5th grade year I was around more family. Some names will be left alone, I was around more.

“I was sexually harassed, raped [and] abused. I even got accustomed to it because, being at that age, you don’t know what is what. I was a gullible, curious kid that didn’t know what the real world was. I had a mindset that my hair was something that I can control. My hair was what I can make and create and be mine. And it gave confidence.”

In the video, Walker lays out the history of his hair as it shorn off by barber’s clippers, from when he had red mohawk through a flat top and on to the distinctive look that has been his since he came into the league.

That Walker was able to open up about this was powerful and may help some people dealing with similar issues in their lives.

Walker is a rising star in the Spurs organization who averaged 5.6 points per game for San Antonio this season. The Spurs are one of the teams going to Orlando for the NBA’s restart. The Spurs are four games behind the Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the West, if they can move up to the ninth seed and be within four games of Memphis they can be part of a two-team play-in tournament.