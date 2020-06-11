Skinny Nikola Jokic is real. Is this good for his game?

Skinny Nikola Jokic is real.
There had been rumors Denver’s All-Star had shed some weight, bringing a new look to Orlando for the restart of the league. Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly told Altitude Sports Radio: “He’s beach-ready… He sent me a picture. No shirt on. He’s got abs. I’ve never seen him have abs before.” Still, everyone rolled their eyes at a quarantine weight loss.
Thursday pictures of skinny Nikola Jokic surfaced from Serbia and… he’s lost weight.
Jokic’s conditioning has long been a topic of discussion around the NBA, but he appears to have watched his diet and hit the Peloton (or whatever he used to workout indoors) hard during the hiatus.
That has led to the question in some quarters, will it be good for his game?
A player in better condition is always a good thing, don’t listen to anyone arguing otherwise.
Jokic has used his weight to bully defenders in the post and get to his spot. Jokic posts up an average of 4.8 times a game (24.1% of his possessions) and averages an impressive 1.06 points per possession on those, shooting 57% (stats via NBA.com). He may find it a little hard to overpower defenders on the block, although he has the footwork and craft to his game to still get off his shots.
The low post, however, is not the core of his game. Jokic gets more of his shots on catch-and-shoots, and it’s his passing when he gets the ball at the elbow (or other spots) that makes him an elite offensive player. That will not change with the weight loss.
Where skinny Jokic may be more valuable is on the defensive end. Jokic is never going to be an elite rim protector who switch on the perimeter, but this new Jokic should be a little quicker and able to give multiple efforts on the defensive end, rather than tiring out quickly.
This is good for Denver. Even if it’s going to take some getting used to.
Players with concerns about playing in the Orlando bubble are wondering if they should go.
Their concerns are legit, but often it boils down to “we don’t know what the rules will be or how long we will have to be there.” Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN started to answer one of those questions, laying out how long players will be in the NBA bubble (or campus, if you prefer), assuming they need to report around July 7.
Teams that are just there for the eight seeding games and do not make the playoffs will be in the bubble for just more than a month (a few weeks of training camps and a couple of weeks of games). Teams that reach the conference finals will be there for more than nine weeks, and the two teams in the NBA Finals will be there for about three months.
Family members will not be allowed to join the players (or staff) until the first round of the playoffs ends, about 50 days into their stay.
Players will bounce between the hotel — where all the players and staff from all the teams are staying — and practice facility, plus they can eat at outdoor restaurants and golf on the property. However, if they leave the bubble they have to go through a 10-day quarantine upon their return.
Players have concerns, some will grumble, but the fact that they don’t get paid if they don’t play will have most of them lacing their Nike’s up and ready to go. It’s just going to be a long time in the bubble for players and everyone else.
General Managers asked for more roster flexibility heading into Orlando — if a player tested positive for coronavirus or suffered an injury, they wanted a replacement on hand.
It looks like they will get their wish: The NBA will expand to 17 player rosters for restart in Orlando, up from the standard 15, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. The league also will expand the pool of players that can be signed to the roster.
The replacement players also could fill in for players who choose not to come to Orlando, reports Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN.
Teams had wanted this to happen. While the league office was hesitant because it didn’t want to add more people to the bubble, allowing 17 player rosters is the only way having replacement players actually worked.
If teams could only bring 15 players into the bubble and then one tested positive, his replacement would have to be brought into the bubble, quarantined, and then practice to get up to speed with the team — by that point, the original player might be cleared to play again. Having an inactive player in the bubble who practices with the team allows a replacement to step right in… even if the replacement isn’t going to play much.
Come the playoffs, coaches usually shrink their rotations to seven or eight players. At that point, if a rotation player goes tests positive no two-way player can step in and help. Teams will just tighten up the rotation and hope he recovers in time to play again this season.
Expanding the pool of players to be signed was smart, too. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a team sign Jamal Crawford for the playoffs. He may be a deep bench player at this point, but coaches like to have tested veterans on hand when heading into the postseason.
J.R. Smith got caught on video beating up someone who allegedly vandalized Smith’s vehicle. The former Cavaliers guard then made a video explaining himself.
The incident probably ends there.
TMZ:
J.R. Smith will likely NOT be hit with criminal charges for beating the hell out of an alleged vandal in an incident caught on video, multiple sources involved with the situation tell TMZ Sports.
Law enforcement sources tell us … the victim has not gone to police — no report has been filed — and, at this point, we’re told it seems highly unlikely that will happen.
This news won’t hurt Smith’s chances of getting signed. (The Lakers were interested.)
The NBA’s transaction window will open soon.
All-NBA teams in the previous six seasons:
Could Lillard have provided the Knicks the star power they so desperate covet?
Lillard, in a Q&A with Lisa Robinson of Vanity Fair:
As a Knicks fan, I wish you would come here. Madison Square Garden is so great.
I thought I was headed there a few years ago; I was hearing trade rumors. The Garden is my favorite place to play.
I have no idea when this supposedly happened.
Lillard quickly became a star after the Trail Blazers drafted him in 2012. He has consistently professed his loyalty to Portland. The Trail Blazers signed him to two super-max extensions. Teams rarely willingly give up a player like that.
The Knicks have also usually lacked the assets to trade for a superstar.
Trade rumors can spread from legitimate reports or concocted ideas. But a trade rumor that made Lillard actually believe he was headed to New York? I want to hear more details.