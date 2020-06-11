Rumor: Bulls have poor reputation among coaches

Bulls general manager Jerry Krause repeatedly tried to replace legendary coach Phil Jackson. Despite previously insisting he wouldn’t quit, Tim Floyd “resigned” as Chicago’s coach on Christmas Eve 2001. The Bulls fired Bill Cartwright the Monday following Thanksgiving Weekend 2003. Chicago fired Scott Skiles on Christmas Eve 2007. Bulls executive John Paxson actually fought coach Vinny Del Negro, who got fired in 2010. Paxson and Chicago general manager Gar Forman repeatedly clashed with Tom Thibodeau, who got fired in 2015 despite his successful record. The Bulls hired long-rumored replacement Fred Hoiberg then left him out to dry as players walked all over him.
Does that coaching history explain why new Bulls president Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley are being so deliberate in assessing current coach Jim Boylen?
Joe Cowley of the Chicago Suns-Times on 670 The Score:
There is a perception problem, and when you come from the outside – like Arturas did and Marc Eversley have – you know what that perception problem is. Carlisle, the Dallas coach, has made it very clear the disdain the coaches association and a lot of coaches have for the Bulls and the practices they have toward coaches. The way they’ve treated them as commodities for more than three, four decades, the way they’ve fired guys on Christmas Eve. So, there is a perception problem that I think these guys want to change coming in now to this that the old regime didn’t care about nor did they maybe even see fully.
It’s twofold. They’re buying time because they have time to buy, but also I think it’s also a perception thing that they’re looking to change.
As long as Jerry Reinsdorf sits in that powerful chair and he’s allowed executives to treat managers and coaches like this – look, everyone thinks players talk. Coaches talk, too. This place – in the Bulls and the Advocate Center – does not have a good reputation with coaches.
Coaches love to claim other coaches got unfairly victimized, circumstances barely mattering. That isn’t changing.
Will Chicago’s reputation change?
Maybe, but Jerry Reinsdorf remains Bulls owner. These issues have spanned multiple front-office heads. Reinsdorf is the common link and remains in charge.
Top candidates to replace Boylen – Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and 76ers assistant Ime Udoka – have emerged. If other coaches want, they could easily claim Chicago treated Boylen unfairly by seeking his replacement while leaving him dangling.
Or coaches could appreciate Karnisovas and Eversley giving ample opportunity to a coach who wants to prove himself despite struggling on and off the court.
Karnisovas shouldn’t get too hung up on immediately flipping Chicago’s reputation among coaches. He should focus on finding the best coach available then treating him right. If he does, everything else will fall in line.
Players with concerns about playing in the Orlando bubble are wondering if they should go.
Their concerns are legit, but often it boils down to “we don’t know what the rules will be or how long we will have to be there.” Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN started to answer one of those questions, laying out how long players will be in the NBA bubble (or campus, if you prefer), assuming they need to report around July 7.
Teams that are just there for the eight seeding games and do not make the playoffs will be in the bubble for just more than a month (a few weeks of training camps and a couple of weeks of games). Teams that reach the conference finals will be there for more than nine weeks, and the two teams in the NBA Finals will be there for about three months.
Family members will not be allowed to join the players (or staff) until the first round of the playoffs ends, about 50 days into their stay.
Players will bounce between the hotel — where all the players and staff from all the teams are staying — and practice facility, plus they can eat at outdoor restaurants and golf on the property. However, if they leave the bubble they have to go through a 10-day quarantine upon their return.
Players have concerns, some will grumble, but the fact that they don’t get paid if they don’t play will have most of them lacing their Nike’s up and ready to go. It’s just going to be a long time in the bubble for players and everyone else.
Skinny Nikola Jokic is real.
There had been rumors Denver’s All-Star had shed some weight, bringing a new look to Orlando for the restart of the league. Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly told Altitude Sports Radio: “He’s beach-ready… He sent me a picture. No shirt on. He’s got abs. I’ve never seen him have abs before.” Still, everyone rolled their eyes at a quarantine weight loss.
Thursday pictures of skinny Nikola Jokic surfaced from Serbia and… he’s lost weight.
Jokic’s conditioning has long been a topic of discussion around the NBA, but he appears to have watched his diet and hit the Peloton (or whatever he used to workout indoors) hard during the hiatus.
That has led to the question in some quarters, will it be good for his game?
A player in better condition is always a good thing, don’t listen to anyone arguing otherwise.
Jokic has used his weight to bully defenders in the post and get to his spot. Jokic posts up an average of 4.8 times a game (24.1% of his possessions) and averages an impressive 1.06 points per possession on those, shooting 57% (stats via NBA.com). He may find it a little hard to overpower defenders on the block, although he has the footwork and craft to his game to still get off his shots.
The low post, however, is not the core of his game. Jokic gets more of his shots on catch-and-shoots, and it’s his passing when he gets the ball at the elbow (or other spots) that makes him an elite offensive player. That will not change with the weight loss.
Where skinny Jokic may be more valuable is on the defensive end. Jokic is never going to be an elite rim protector who switch on the perimeter, but this new Jokic should be a little quicker and able to give multiple efforts on the defensive end, rather than tiring out quickly.
This is good for Denver. Even if it’s going to take some getting used to.
General Managers asked for more roster flexibility heading into Orlando — if a player tested positive for coronavirus or suffered an injury, they wanted a replacement on hand.
It looks like they will get their wish: The NBA will expand to 17 player rosters for restart in Orlando, up from the standard 15, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. The league also will expand the pool of players that can be signed to the roster.
The replacement players also could fill in for players who choose not to come to Orlando, reports Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN.
Teams had wanted this to happen. While the league office was hesitant because it didn’t want to add more people to the bubble, allowing 17 player rosters is the only way having replacement players actually worked.
If teams could only bring 15 players into the bubble and then one tested positive, his replacement would have to be brought into the bubble, quarantined, and then practice to get up to speed with the team — by that point, the original player might be cleared to play again. Having an inactive player in the bubble who practices with the team allows a replacement to step right in… even if the replacement isn’t going to play much.
Come the playoffs, coaches usually shrink their rotations to seven or eight players. At that point, if a rotation player goes tests positive no two-way player can step in and help. Teams will just tighten up the rotation and hope he recovers in time to play again this season.
Expanding the pool of players to be signed was smart, too. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a team sign Jamal Crawford for the playoffs. He may be a deep bench player at this point, but coaches like to have tested veterans on hand when heading into the postseason.
J.R. Smith got caught on video beating up someone who allegedly vandalized Smith’s vehicle. The former Cavaliers guard then made a video explaining himself.
The incident probably ends there.
TMZ:
J.R. Smith will likely NOT be hit with criminal charges for beating the hell out of an alleged vandal in an incident caught on video, multiple sources involved with the situation tell TMZ Sports.
Law enforcement sources tell us … the victim has not gone to police — no report has been filed — and, at this point, we’re told it seems highly unlikely that will happen.
This news won’t hurt Smith’s chances of getting signed. (The Lakers were interested.)
The NBA’s transaction window will open soon.