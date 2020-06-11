J.R. Smith
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: J.R. Smith likely won’t face charges for beatdown

By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
J.R. Smith got caught on video beating up someone who allegedly vandalized Smith’s vehicle. The former Cavaliers guard then made a video explaining himself.

The incident probably ends there.

TMZ:

J.R. Smith will likely NOT be hit with criminal charges for beating the hell out of an alleged vandal in an incident caught on video, multiple sources involved with the situation tell TMZ Sports.

Law enforcement sources tell us … the victim has not gone to police — no report has been filed — and, at this point, we’re told it seems highly unlikely that will happen.

This news won’t hurt Smith’s chances of getting signed. (The Lakers were interested.)

The NBA’s transaction window will open soon.

Report: NBA likely will expand to 17 player roster for restart

NBA 17 player roster
John McCoy/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
General Managers asked for more roster flexibility heading into Orlando — if a player tested positive for coronavirus or suffered an injury, they wanted a replacement on hand.

It looks like they will get their wish: The NBA will expand to 17 player rosters for restart in Orlando, up from the standard 15, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. The league also will expand the pool of players that can be signed to the roster.

The replacement players also could fill in for players who choose not to come to Orlando, reports Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN.

Teams had wanted this to happen. While the league office was hesitant because it didn’t want to add more people to the bubble, allowing 17 player rosters is the only way having replacement players actually worked.

If teams could only bring 15 players into the bubble and then one tested positive, his replacement would have to be brought into the bubble, quarantined, and then practice to get up to speed with the team — by that point, the original player might be cleared to play again. Having an inactive player in the bubble who practices with the team allows a replacement to step right in… even if the replacement isn’t going to play much.

Come the playoffs, coaches usually shrink their rotations to seven or eight players. At that point, if a rotation player goes tests positive no two-way player can step in and help. Teams will just tighten up the rotation and hope he recovers in time to play again this season.

Expanding the pool of players to be signed was smart, too. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a team sign Jamal Crawford for the playoffs. He may be a deep bench player at this point, but coaches like to have tested veterans on hand when heading into the postseason.

 

Damian Lillard: I thought Trail Blazers were trading me to Knicks a few years ago

Damian Lillard vs. Knicks in Madison Square Garden
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
All-NBA teams in the previous six seasons:

Could Lillard have provided the Knicks the star power they so desperate covet?

Lillard, in a Q&A with Lisa Robinson of Vanity Fair:

As a Knicks fan, I wish you would come here. Madison Square Garden is so great.

I thought I was headed there a few years ago; I was hearing trade rumors. The Garden is my favorite place to play.

I have no idea when this supposedly happened.

Lillard quickly became a star after the Trail Blazers drafted him in 2012. He has consistently professed his loyalty to Portland. The Trail Blazers signed him to two super-max extensions. Teams rarely willingly give up a player like that.

The Knicks have also usually lacked the assets to trade for a superstar.

Trade rumors can spread from legitimate reports or concocted ideas. But a trade rumor that made Lillard actually believe he was headed to New York? I want to hear more details.

Report: NBA moves up targeted start date one day to July 30

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and Mavericks guard Seth Curry
Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2020, 1:05 PM EDT
The NBA surpassed its longest in-season stoppage months ago. So many are eager for the league to return from its coronavirus hiatus.

It could happen sooner than previously expected (July 31) – though not much sooner.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Why change the date?

Possibilities:

Ultimately, this only a minor change. But it shows just how flexible the schedule is with this restart.

Portland Trail Blazers founder, former GM Harry Glickman dies at 96

Harry Glickman Portland
AP Photo
Associated PressJun 11, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. Harry Glickman, the founder of the Portland Trail Blazers and general manager of the franchise’s only NBA title-winning team in 1977, died Wednesday. He was 96.

The team announced Glickman’s death; no cause was given. In their tweet, the Trail Blazers described Glickman as: “The father of professional sports in Oregon, a true Trail Blazer.”

Portland was granted an expansion franchise in 1970. Glickman was part of the original ownership team, along with Herman Sarkowsky, Larry Weinberg and Robert Schmertz, that paid the league’s $3.7 million expansion fee, according to the team’s website. Glickman was one of the shareholders who sold the club to Paul Allen in 1988.

Glickman held a number of positions with the team, including general manager, before he retired in 1994. He then became president emeritus.

Under Glickman, the Trail Blazers reached the NBA Finals three times, winning their lone title in 1977. Portland also won the Western Conference championship in 1990 and 1992.

“Harry Glickman laid the foundation and established the benchmark for small-market success in the NBA,” said Neil Olshey, the president of basketball operations for the Blazers. “He was the driving force that set the stage for the 1977 NBA championship, a seminal moment that elevated Portland and allowed it to join the elite of professional sports franchises.”

Also while under Glickman, the Trail Blazers set an American sports record with 814 consecutive home sellouts, a feat later surpassed by the Boston Red Sox.

“The Trail Blazers have long been the beneficiary of Harry’s vision, generosity, and inspiration,” said Jody Allen, chair of the Trail Blazers. “As the team’s founder and first general manager, his leadership was instrumental in igniting our city’s pride and passion for sports. … He will be missed by many.”

Glickman was born and grew up in south Portland. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 1948 with a degree in journalism. After college, he served three years in the U.S. Army and saw action in the European theater with the 12th Armored Division. He was awarded a Bronze Star.

Glickman founded the Portland Buckaroos hockey team in 1960. In 12 seasons with him as co-owner and president, the team won three titles.

“Harry was the definition of a true Trail Blazer,” said Chris McGowan, president and CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “Through his dedication and persistence, Harry not only created a successful sports franchise in a small western market, but has united hundreds of thousands of people around the world through a shared love of basketball.”

Glickman is survived by his wife, Joanne, son Marshall, daughters Jennifer and Lynn, two grandsons, and a granddaughter.