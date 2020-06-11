Harry Glickman Portland
Portland Trail Blazers founder, former GM Harry Glickman dead at 96

Associated PressJun 11, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Harry Glickman, the founder of the Portland Trail Blazers and general manager of the franchise’s only NBA title-winning team in 1977, died Wednesday. He was 96.

The team announced Glickman’s death; no cause was given. In their tweet, the Trail Blazers described Glickman as: “The father of professional sports in Oregon, a true Trail Blazer.”

Portland was granted an expansion franchise in 1970. Glickman was part of the original ownership team, along with Herman Sarkowsky, Larry Weinberg and Robert Schmertz, that paid the league’s $3.7 million expansion fee, according to the team’s website. Glickman was one of the shareholders who sold the club to Paul Allen in 1988.

Glickman held a number of positions with the team, including general manager, before he retired in 1994. He then became president emeritus.

Under Glickman, the Trail Blazers reached the NBA Finals three times, winning their lone title in 1977. Portland also won the Western Conference championship in 1990 and 1992.

“Harry Glickman laid the foundation and established the benchmark for small-market success in the NBA,” said Neil Olshey, the president of basketball operations for the Blazers. “He was the driving force that set the stage for the 1977 NBA championship, a seminal moment that elevated Portland and allowed it to join the elite of professional sports franchises.”

Also while under Glickman, the Trail Blazers set an American sports record with 814 consecutive home sellouts, a feat later surpassed by the Boston Red Sox.

“The Trail Blazers have long been the beneficiary of Harry’s vision, generosity, and inspiration,” said Jody Allen, chair of the Trail Blazers. “As the team’s founder and first general manager, his leadership was instrumental in igniting our city’s pride and passion for sports. … He will be missed by many.”

Glickman was born and grew up in south Portland. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 1948 with a degree in journalism. After college, he served three years in the U.S. Army and saw action in the European theater with the 12th Armored Division. He was awarded a Bronze Star.

Glickman founded the Portland Buckaroos hockey team in 1960. In 12 seasons with him as co-owner and president, the team won three titles.

“Harry was the definition of a true Trail Blazer,” said Chris McGowan, president and CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “Through his dedication and persistence, Harry not only created a successful sports franchise in a small western market, but has united hundreds of thousands of people around the world through a shared love of basketball.”

Glickman is survived by his wife, Joanne, son Marshall, daughters Jennifer and Lynn, two grandsons, and a granddaughter.

 

Morey “would never stand for” D’Antoni not coaching Rockets in Orlando

D'Antoni coaching Rockets Orlando
By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Houston wants Mike D’Antoni coaching the Rockets in Orlando. Period. There is no other option.

Last week on TNT, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver suggested older coaches — D’Antoni is 68 — might have to take extra precautions and even not be able to coach their teams during the NBA’s restart, all “in order to protect them.” Silver was quickly walking that back, with people pointing out if these older coaches were being exposed to the virus, then every player and anyone else at games was also.

Wednesday came the report that coaches and staff going into the Orlando bubble would have to submit medical histories. That could have an impact on coaches and staff over 65.

Rockets GM Daryl Morey has seen all this and was emphatic that D’Antoni would coach the team in Orlando, speaking to Jackie MacMullan of ESPN.

“Mike will be coaching our team,” Morey said. “It would be such a huge disadvantage to lose him. We would never stand for that.

“In fairness to the league, they set up a process whereby everyone will have to submit a medical record. I’m sure the doctors told them that some people over a certain age shouldn’t go. But Mike is in great health. He’s in better shape than some 40-year-old coaches we have. Besides, I think his dad lived to be 108 or something.”

Morey is right, taking a head coach off the sidelines at this point would be a massive penalty for that team.

More than that, the league is asking every player, coach, equipment manager, trainer, and any other staff going into the bubble to take a risk (players who don’t want to take on that risk don’t have to). Coaches of any age should be allowed to make that same choice whether to accept that risk.

Maybe there are extra steps for those most at risk if they come down with COVID-19 — that includes players who have diseases that compromise them — but keeping someone out of the bubble or from doing their jobs is not where the league wants to go. And the league office is smart enough to realize this.

Morey, however, has made his point — he wants D’Antoni coaching the Rockets in Orlando.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban: White people must acknowledge white privilege

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban
By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
George Floyd’s death has sparked a national conversation on racism, particularly through police brutality.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

“I need all of us to really open up and talk to each other, even when it’s difficult,” Cuban said during his brief speech at the beginning of the event. “Even when it’s not something we’re comfortable with, particularly those of you who look like me, the white people. Because it’s hard to discuss race when you’re white.

“The reality is, to be brutally honest, when people talk about white privilege, we get defensive. We all have this mechanism that I call manufactured equivalency to try to protect ourselves. We’ll say, ‘I have a lot of black friends.’ We’ll say, ‘I grew up in a mixed community, so I’m not like that. I can’t possibly be someone who takes advantage of white privilege,’ and manufacture this equivalency.

“It’s incumbent on us to stop doing that, because that doesn’t move us forward when we do that. That’s part of having a courageous conversation.”

Cuban is right: We must get more comfortable discussing race. Racism affects so much of how our society operates. For too long, we’ve downplayed the issue. Even when addressing it, we’ve often been too vague to meaningfully address problems.

Hopefully, that is changing.

Yet, merely discussing racism more – while progress – wouldn’t be enough. We need to thoughtfully discuss racism.

After all, Cuban praised Donald Sterling for years after the former Clippers owner’s racism and sexism came to light. Cuban said he’d cross the street if he saw “a black kid in a hoodie” late at night. In an NBA where most owners are white and most players are black, Cuban demanded an apology from Draymond Green for suggesting not using the term “owner” and allegedly kicked a Dallas player (Lamar Odom).

To Cuban’s larger point: We can do better.

Including him.

LeBron James forms organization to help grow, protect black voting rights

LeBron James black voting rights
By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT
LeBron James wants to grow the number of black voters and protect their rights.

He’s far from alone, which is why Trae Young, Jalen Rose, Draymond Green, and Skylar Diggins-Smith are among those teaming up with LeBron, building on the words and energy of the recent weeks of protests, and turning all that into action.

LeBron and his partners have formed an organization called “More Than A Vote” that will not only register black voters for the November election but also teach them how to counter voter suppression tactics. Plus, LeBron said he will use his social media presence, and the organization, to push back against restrictions on the right to vote (which often target minorities). From The New York Times:

“Yes, we want you to go out and vote, but we’re also going to give you the tutorial,” Mr. James said. “We’re going to give you the background of how to vote and what they’re trying to do, the other side, to stop you from voting.”

LeBron has never been shy about using his celebrity and social media presence to support a cause — or to criticize President Donald Trump. That has been especially true since George Floyd was killed at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

What More You Want From US?!?!?! #Equality

However, forming “More Than A Vote” is taking the next step for LeBron into using his celebrity to build something that can spearhead real change. He is leading a generation of younger athletes willing to take a stand in a way that is reminiscent of legendary black athletes of the 1960s and ’70s but went out of style in the ’80s and until recently.

“I’m inspired by the likes of Muhammad Ali, I’m inspired by the Bill Russells and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbars, the Oscar Robertsons — those guys who stood when the times were even way worse than they are today,” Mr. James said. “Hopefully, someday down the line, people will recognize me not only for the way I approached the game of basketball, but the way I approached life as an African-American man.”

More Than A Vote will work with other voting rights organizations already doing similar work, but it brings some star power to the game. LeBron reached out to comedian Kevin Hart to do some speaking gigs, and included other NBA stars such as  Green and Udonis Haslem in the organization.

Protests spontaneously sprung up nationally in the wake of the Floyd being killed, protests that have evolved but continued for weeks. Out of those has come a national discussion of what’s next to change issues of systemic racism in our country, centered around Black Lives Matter and “defund the police,” among other topics.

LeBron has found his topic, one that can help make a real change in this nation by getting people to vote. It’s a powerful step and symbol — like building a charter school — and it will someday be a huge part of how we remember LeBron. He’s not going to be remembered simply as a basketball player.

Trainer says Luka Doncic ‘not in the best shape,’ will be ready for games

Luka not in best shape
By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT
Players’ workouts during the shut down have been a mixed bag. Stars such as James Harden and LeBron James have home gyms nicer than the ones you (and I) pay for and have been posting their workouts on Instagram. Other players had equipment sent home by teams with trainers leading online workouts that were the best players could manage, but not keeping players in game shape.

Luka Doncic appears to be in the latter category.

His trainer said Luka is “not in the best shape” but is working out and will be ready when games start in Orlando. The trainer, Jure Drasklar, spoke with RIA Novosti in Solvenia, and that was translated by Eurohoops.net.

“We have been working together for the last three weeks. Luka was previously in quarantine and trained individually at home,” he pointed out, “The last three weeks we have been working hard to prepare him for the resumption of the NBA season…

“Most players struggled to stay in shape. Doncic is no exception,” said Drasklar… “We understand his role in Dallas. Luka is improving every day. He puts in a lot of effort. He has completely dedicated himself to be ready…

“He is not in the best shape, which is normal. NBA games will not be played before the end of July, so there is enough time to help him recover and get ready,” he added, “However, he undoubtedly would be ready to play right now.”

Doncic’s conditioning improved considerably between his rookie and sophomore campaigns, one of the key reasons he made the leap from Rookie of the Year to a guy who will make an All-NBA team and draw some MVP votes this time around. That he slipped a little during the NBA’s forced hiatus is not a surprise — a lot of players have — nor an issue, as long as he puts in the work to get back.

Dallas enters Orlando as the seven seed in the West, only 1.5 games back of both six seed Houston and fifth seed Oklahoma City. The Mavericks moving up could help them avoid the Clippers in the first round, a matchup that would be particularly difficult for Dallas (which lacks good wing defenders, and the Clippers bring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the party).

Making that move up will require peak Doncic. Which means he’s got some conditioning to do.