How long will players be in NBA bubble? 35 days to three months

Players with concerns about playing in the Orlando bubble are wondering if they should go.

Their concerns are legit, but often it boils down to “we don’t know what the rules will be or how long we will have to be there.” Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN started to answer one of those questions, laying out how long players will be in the NBA bubble (or campus, if you prefer), assuming they need to report around July 7.

Some timetables on 22 teams in Orlando:

6 teams eliminated after 35-40 days (based on play-in elimination).

14 total teams will be gone by 53 days, at latest. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 11, 2020

More timetables in Orlando: After second-round of playoffs — a maximum of 67 days — four teams will be left on the Disney campus.

After conference finals — a max of 82 days — there will be two finalists. https://t.co/WPVewtBPwo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 11, 2020

Teams that are just there for the eight seeding games and do not make the playoffs will be in the bubble for just more than a month (a few weeks of training camps and a couple of weeks of games). Teams that reach the conference finals will be there for more than nine weeks, and the two teams in the NBA Finals will be there for about three months.

Family members will not be allowed to join the players (or staff) until the first round of the playoffs ends, about 50 days into their stay.

Players will bounce between the hotel — where all the players and staff from all the teams are staying — and practice facility, plus they can eat at outdoor restaurants and golf on the property. However, if they leave the bubble they have to go through a 10-day quarantine upon their return.

Players have concerns, some will grumble, but the fact that they don’t get paid if they don’t play will have most of them lacing their Nike’s up and ready to go. It’s just going to be a long time in the bubble for players and everyone else.