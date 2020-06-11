Damian Lillard vs. Knicks in Madison Square Garden
Damian Lillard: I thought Trail Blazers were trading me to Knicks a few years ago

By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Could Lillard have provided the Knicks the star power they so desperate covet?

Lillard, in a Q&A with Lisa Robinson of Vanity Fair:

As a Knicks fan, I wish you would come here. Madison Square Garden is so great.

I thought I was headed there a few years ago; I was hearing trade rumors. The Garden is my favorite place to play.

I have no idea when this supposedly happened.

Lillard quickly became a star after the Trail Blazers drafted him in 2012. He has consistently professed his loyalty to Portland. The Trail Blazers signed him to two super-max extensions. Teams rarely willingly give up a player like that.

The Knicks have also usually lacked the assets to trade for a superstar.

Trade rumors can spread from legitimate reports or concocted ideas. But a trade rumor that made Lillard actually believe he was headed to New York? I want to hear more details.

Report: NBA moves up targeted start date one day to July 30

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and Mavericks guard Seth Curry
By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2020, 1:05 PM EDT
The NBA surpassed its longest in-season stoppage months ago. So many are eager for the league to return from its coronavirus hiatus.

It could happen sooner than previously expected (July 31) – though not much sooner.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Why change the date?

Possibilities:

Ultimately, this only a minor change. But it shows just how flexible the schedule is with this restart.

Portland Trail Blazers founder, former GM Harry Glickman dies at 96

Harry Glickman Portland
Associated PressJun 11, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. Harry Glickman, the founder of the Portland Trail Blazers and general manager of the franchise’s only NBA title-winning team in 1977, died Wednesday. He was 96.

The team announced Glickman’s death; no cause was given. In their tweet, the Trail Blazers described Glickman as: “The father of professional sports in Oregon, a true Trail Blazer.”

Portland was granted an expansion franchise in 1970. Glickman was part of the original ownership team, along with Herman Sarkowsky, Larry Weinberg and Robert Schmertz, that paid the league’s $3.7 million expansion fee, according to the team’s website. Glickman was one of the shareholders who sold the club to Paul Allen in 1988.

Glickman held a number of positions with the team, including general manager, before he retired in 1994. He then became president emeritus.

Under Glickman, the Trail Blazers reached the NBA Finals three times, winning their lone title in 1977. Portland also won the Western Conference championship in 1990 and 1992.

“Harry Glickman laid the foundation and established the benchmark for small-market success in the NBA,” said Neil Olshey, the president of basketball operations for the Blazers. “He was the driving force that set the stage for the 1977 NBA championship, a seminal moment that elevated Portland and allowed it to join the elite of professional sports franchises.”

Also while under Glickman, the Trail Blazers set an American sports record with 814 consecutive home sellouts, a feat later surpassed by the Boston Red Sox.

“The Trail Blazers have long been the beneficiary of Harry’s vision, generosity, and inspiration,” said Jody Allen, chair of the Trail Blazers. “As the team’s founder and first general manager, his leadership was instrumental in igniting our city’s pride and passion for sports. … He will be missed by many.”

Glickman was born and grew up in south Portland. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 1948 with a degree in journalism. After college, he served three years in the U.S. Army and saw action in the European theater with the 12th Armored Division. He was awarded a Bronze Star.

Glickman founded the Portland Buckaroos hockey team in 1960. In 12 seasons with him as co-owner and president, the team won three titles.

“Harry was the definition of a true Trail Blazer,” said Chris McGowan, president and CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “Through his dedication and persistence, Harry not only created a successful sports franchise in a small western market, but has united hundreds of thousands of people around the world through a shared love of basketball.”

Glickman is survived by his wife, Joanne, son Marshall, daughters Jennifer and Lynn, two grandsons, and a granddaughter.

Morey ‘would never stand for’ D’Antoni not coaching Rockets in Orlando

D'Antoni coaching Rockets Orlando
By Kurt HelinJun 11, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Houston wants Mike D’Antoni coaching the Rockets in Orlando. Period. There is no other option.

Last week on TNT, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver suggested older coaches — D’Antoni is 68 — might have to take extra precautions and even not be able to coach their teams during the NBA’s restart, all “in order to protect them.” Silver was quickly walking that back, with people pointing out if these older coaches were being exposed to the virus, then every player and anyone else at games was also.

Wednesday came the report that coaches and staff going into the Orlando bubble would have to submit medical histories. That could have an impact on coaches and staff over 65.

Rockets GM Daryl Morey has seen all this and was emphatic that D’Antoni would coach the team in Orlando, speaking to Jackie MacMullan of ESPN.

“Mike will be coaching our team,” Morey said. “It would be such a huge disadvantage to lose him. We would never stand for that.

“In fairness to the league, they set up a process whereby everyone will have to submit a medical record. I’m sure the doctors told them that some people over a certain age shouldn’t go. But Mike is in great health. He’s in better shape than some 40-year-old coaches we have. Besides, I think his dad lived to be 108 or something.”

Morey is right, taking a head coach off the sidelines at this point would be a massive penalty for that team.

More than that, the league is asking every player, coach, equipment manager, trainer, and any other staff going into the bubble to take a risk (players who don’t want to take on that risk don’t have to). Coaches of any age should be allowed to make that same choice whether to accept that risk.

Maybe there are extra steps for those most at risk if they come down with COVID-19 — that includes players who have diseases that compromise them — but keeping someone out of the bubble or from doing their jobs is not where the league wants to go. And the league office is smart enough to realize this.

Morey, however, has made his point — he wants D’Antoni coaching the Rockets in Orlando.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban: White people must acknowledge white privilege

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban
By Dan FeldmanJun 11, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
George Floyd’s death has sparked a national conversation on racism, particularly through police brutality.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

“I need all of us to really open up and talk to each other, even when it’s difficult,” Cuban said during his brief speech at the beginning of the event. “Even when it’s not something we’re comfortable with, particularly those of you who look like me, the white people. Because it’s hard to discuss race when you’re white.

“The reality is, to be brutally honest, when people talk about white privilege, we get defensive. We all have this mechanism that I call manufactured equivalency to try to protect ourselves. We’ll say, ‘I have a lot of black friends.’ We’ll say, ‘I grew up in a mixed community, so I’m not like that. I can’t possibly be someone who takes advantage of white privilege,’ and manufacture this equivalency.

“It’s incumbent on us to stop doing that, because that doesn’t move us forward when we do that. That’s part of having a courageous conversation.”

Cuban is right: We must get more comfortable discussing race. Racism affects so much of how our society operates. For too long, we’ve downplayed the issue. Even when addressing it, we’ve often been too vague to meaningfully address problems.

Hopefully, that is changing.

Yet, merely discussing racism more – while progress – wouldn’t be enough. We need to thoughtfully discuss racism.

After all, Cuban praised Donald Sterling for years after the former Clippers owner’s racism and sexism came to light. Cuban said he’d cross the street if he saw “a black kid in a hoodie” late at night. In an NBA where most owners are white and most players are black, Cuban demanded an apology from Draymond Green for suggesting not using the term “owner” and allegedly kicked a Dallas player (Lamar Odom).

To Cuban’s larger point: We can do better.

Including him.