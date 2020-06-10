Luka not in best shape
Trainer says Luka Doncic ‘not in the best shape,’ will be ready for games

By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT
Players’ workouts during the shut down have been a mixed bag. Stars such as James Harden and LeBron James have home gyms nicer than the ones you (and I) pay for and have been posting their workouts on Instagram. Other players had equipment sent home by teams with trainers leading online workouts that were the best players could manage, but not keeping players in game shape.

Luka Doncic appears to be in the latter category.

His trainer said Luka is “not in the best shape” but is working out and will be ready when games start in Orlando. The trainer, Jure Drasklar, spoke with RIA Novosti in Solvenia, and that was translated by Eurohoops.net.

“We have been working together for the last three weeks. Luka was previously in quarantine and trained individually at home,” he pointed out, “The last three weeks we have been working hard to prepare him for the resumption of the NBA season…

“Most players struggled to stay in shape. Doncic is no exception,” said Drasklar… “We understand his role in Dallas. Luka is improving every day. He puts in a lot of effort. He has completely dedicated himself to be ready…

“He is not in the best shape, which is normal. NBA games will not be played before the end of July, so there is enough time to help him recover and get ready,” he added, “However, he undoubtedly would be ready to play right now.”

Doncic’s conditioning improved considerably between his rookie and sophomore campaigns, one of the key reasons he made the leap from Rookie of the Year to a guy who will make an All-NBA team and draw some MVP votes this time around. That he slipped a little during the NBA’s forced hiatus is not a surprise — a lot of players have — nor an issue, as long as he puts in the work to get back.

Dallas enters Orlando as the seven seed in the West, only 1.5 games back of both six seed Houston and fifth seed Oklahoma City. The Mavericks moving up could help them avoid the Clippers in the first round, a matchup that would be particularly difficult for Dallas (which lacks good wing defenders, and the Clippers bring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the party).

Making that move up will require peak Doncic. Which means he’s got some conditioning to do.

NBA players who don’t want to play in restart reportedly will not be punished

NBA players don't want to play
By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT
For all the testing and protocols the league puts in place, restarting the league in Orlando comes with risks to players’ health — and some NBA players don’t want to play and take that risk. Others don’t want to lace up their shoes until more is done on social and racial injustice issues.

Those players can choose to stay home from the restart and will not be punished by the team or league — but they will sacrifice pay — reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. He adds that the NBA and the National Basketball Players’ Association are negotiating the terms of that right now.

That there are players on a conference call talking about this shows it’s not merely one or two guys. The league and union have found a reasonable solution, letting players who don’t want to play stay home.

This is the right thing to do by the league. Players should not be forced to participate in this restart down in Orlando.

How much risk someone is willing to take right now is a personal decision. For a player with a child who is compromised in some way and at higher risk from the disease, they may want to accept far less risk than a single 22-year-old. There also are players with conditions that put them at higher risk from COVID-19, they should not be forced to play. Ultimately, it should be up to the individual player if they want to take the risks, and if not they should be able to stay home without fear of punishment.

However, it’s fair to say they should not get paid for not playing.

We will see how many players are willing to forgo their pay and stay home — and if that includes any key contributors on contending teams (where there may well be peer pressure to play and chase the ring). Maybe it’s just a few players, maybe it’s far more than we expect.

It’s a personal choice for each guy, and that’s as it should be.

Rockets GM Daryl Morey: I’ve let James Harden down by not helping him win title

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey and James Harden
By Dan FeldmanJun 10, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Since joining the Rockets, James Harden has received 47% of possible MVP-voting points. The leaderboard during that seven-season span:

(Harden will almost certainly increase his lead over Curry and Durant this season. Harden will also likely cede ground to LeBron.)

LeBron, Curry and Durant have each won multiple championships in this timeframe.

Harden hasn’t even made the NBA Finals with Houston.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey on “The Pomp Podcast,” via Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“We’ve worked together for eight or nine years now and I couldn’t have a better partner to try and win a title with. And in fact, most days I wake up saying, ‘I’ve let him down because I haven’t gotten him the right players to win a title.’ “

Morey has done an excellent job as Rockets general manager. He just can’t say the two biggest reasons Houston hasn’t won a title with Harden:

1. The Warriors have been historically great and a frequent roadblock.

2. Morey’s boss, Rockets own Tilman Fertitta, limited spending at a terribly inopportune time.

Everything else trails by a wide margin.

Morey discusses other excuses – officiating, injuries. He sure won’t bring up Harden sometimes looking gassed deep in the playoffs.

Even absent a championship, Morey and Harden have formed a successful partnership. Morey isn’t jeopardizing by publicly criticizing his best player, even if that means Morey taking the blame himself.

This is Morey’s M.O.: He’ll say whatever necessary to mask problems.

In this case, it’s productive. Morey hasn’t gotten the Rockets a championship. Sure, it’d be nice if Fertitta paid the luxury tax and Harden addressed more of his flaws. But Morey has only limited influence on Fertitta and Harden. There’s always room for a general manager to do his job even better, and Morey isn’t shrinking from that responsibility.

Report: NBA asking team personnel to submit medical histories

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni
By Dan FeldmanJun 10, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
There’s an ongoing debate about how the NBA should treat older coaches – Spurs’ Gregg Popovich (71), Rockets’ Mike D’Antoni (68) and Pelicans’ Alvin Gentry (65) – as the league resumes play amid the coronavirus pandemic. People 65 and older are generally at higher risk of suffering severe symptoms if they get coronavirus.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN:

NBA team personnel are expected to be asked to submit personal medical histories to a panel of physicians who would review their individual risk of serious illness due to any spread of coronavirus in the NBA’s bubble environment in Orlando, sources tell ESPN.

It is unclear what authority, if any, that panel might have in prohibiting any personnel from attending Orlando — or placing limitations upon them — but there is some anxiety about such limitations among teams, sources say.

I have privacy concerns, even if the people behind this plan have good intentions.

I do believe NBA commissioner Adam Silver and other higher-ups at the league genuinely want to protect everyone in the bubble. I also believe people should usually decide for themselves how to live their own lives. So, that leaves a compelling debate on both sides.

But here’s what I can’t get past: It would look very bad for the NBA if a coach got coronavirus during the restarted season and dies. There’s just no way around that.

As Wojnarowski and Lowe explored, the law typically allows employees to decide on their own risk tolerance. But sometimes employees can be pushed toward discretion. As badly as he wanted to play despite the Heat and NBA deeming it unsafe for him to continue, Chris Bosh retired without playing another game.

Like with many things, coronavirus leaves no easy solutions here – just difficult decisions.

Ja Morant goes WAY above rim for windmill alley-oop dunk (video)

Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant
By Dan FeldmanJun 10, 2020, 1:03 PM EDT
Not a video of decades-old plays. Not a video game.

But a new highlight featuring a real-life NBA player?

It feels like we haven’t gotten one of those in forever.

Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant provided an electrifying refresher of what high-level basketball looks like:

I want to just marvel at how high above the rim Morant got.

But amid the coronavirus pandemic, I’m having trouble getting past people exercising together indoors or sitting with little space between them.