VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Steve Kerr wonders if NBA players will play in Tokyo Olympics

Associated PressJun 10, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Golden State coach Steve Kerr was supposed to be in Tokyo for the Olympics this summer. And now he’s supposed to be there for the rescheduled version next summer.

Then again, Kerr isn’t certain if he — or anyone else from the NBA — will be there at all.

With the next NBA season not expected to start until at least Dec. 1, that calls into some serious question whether that could overlap with postponed Olympic qualifying tournaments that some nations will need to endure in June 2021 and the Tokyo Games themselves the following month. And Kerr, who is slated to be an assistant under San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich for USA Basketball in Tokyo, said Tuesday that he doesn’t have any idea how the schedule will work.

“Believe it or not, I haven’t had a single conversation with Pop about that,” Kerr said. “And the reason is because we don’t know. We’ve been talking almost daily now for the last couple of weeks and before that we were speaking once every few weeks. So, we haven’t even had a single conversation because there’s nothing to report.”

The U.S. is among eight teams who have already qualified for the 12-team men’s tournament at the Tokyo Olympics, which were pushed back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Americans had a ton of interest from top NBA stars for this summer; now with things delayed a year, USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo has said he and Popovich will wait until the NBA schedule plans for 2020-21 become certain before mapping out an exact plan to build the roster.

FIBA pushed back the dates for the four remaining qualifying tournaments to June 29 through July 4, 2021, meaning they would end 19 days before the rescheduled start of the delayed Tokyo Olympics. There will be four different six-team, winner-goes-to-the-Olympics tournaments hosted by Canada, Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia.

Toronto coach Nick Nurse is scheduled to coach Canada in that qualifying tournament and, he hopes, the Olympics. But he expects that international travel is one of the last things that will return to normal, or whatever the new normal will be in a world dealing with COVID-19.

So, he’s like Kerr and left wondering what’ll happen.

“It’s complicated, is my best thought,” Nurse said. “I just don’t know enough to tell you what next season is going to look like. I don’t know. When’s it going to start? I think they’re talking about pushing it back, but I don’t know if they’re going to play games closer together. I don’t think so, that’s kind of a thing that everybody’s been happy that they continue to spread them out and lessen the back-to-backs and all those things.

“But if they do that, then it’s probably going to run into the Olympics, or really close to it, right? Lots of things that I don’t have a crystal ball on,” Nurse added.

Nurse, Popovich and Kerr surely aren’t the only coaches wondering on this point. Golden State associate head coach Mike Brown is set to coach Nigeria in Tokyo, Toronto assistant Sergio Scariolo will coach Spain and Philadelphia coach Brett Brown will coach Australia. Nigeria, Australia and Spain have joined the U.S. as having earned Olympic berths already, along with host Japan, Argentina, Iran and France.

And at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, a record 46 players from the NBA participated. Had the Olympics gone off this summer as planned, even more NBA players could have been there depending on which teams won the final four qualifying spots.

If the 2020-21 NBA season starts in December, that would likely mean a May finish to the regular season and serious potential for a schedule collision — NBA playoffs going off at the same time as the Olympic qualifiers and perhaps the Olympics themselves. The NBA has told players that it is planning for a December start to the season, given that this season’s NBA Finals once things restart next month at the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida could last until Oct. 12.

But one way the NBA could alleviate the potential for an Olympic problem is to get away from the player-friendlier scheduling models used in recent seasons that greatly lowered back-to-backs and eliminated the dreaded stretches of four games in five nights. If the league did that, it could buy some time and possibly make the Olympics fit on some player and coach schedules.

“They’ve talked to us on our team calls that it might be a condensed schedule next year, more so than in the past,” said Atlanta general manager Travis Schlenk, whose coach — Lloyd Pierce — is also scheduled to be a USA Basketball assistant next summer along with Kerr and Villanova’s Jay Wright.

Whether that’ll happen or not is anyone’s guess. Until that is known, it is very much a waiting game.

“We’re just sort of waiting to hear what the news is,” Kerr said. “If the news is good and we’re going to be able to take part, we’ll be ready to roll. And if not, we’ll deal with it later.”

Kevin Harlan: TNT crews will call games from Atlanta studio

TNT call games from Atlanta
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
This is one way to keep the bubble small.

When the NBA restarts games in Orlando, broadcast crews for TNT will call games from an Atlanta studio, at least until the conference finals, according to Kevin Harlan. The veteran NBA broadcaster talked about TNT’s plan and how that will sound and feel on SiriusXM NBA Radio, which Richard Deitsch of The Athletic covered in his Media Circus column (hat tip Awful Announcing).

“What I’ve heard from the folks at TNT is we will be in the studios in Atlanta and they will set up as close to possible a broadcast table like we would have courtside,” Harlan said.

“The one thing I have heard is that not until the conference finals would there be any consideration for broadcasters being in this setting. That might be the first time that an actual broadcaster might be on-site, doing a conference final, and of course, the NBA Finals.”

This isn’t as unusual as some may think, for some international basketball events taking place in China or other parts of Asia, American crews call the game from a stateside studio. With the coronavirus changing the sports landscape,

There may be some camera operators inside the Orlando bubble, although those can be operated remotely as well.

The media arrangements for the NBA’s restart in Orlando have yet to be made public. However, it’s unlikely many members of the press will be allowed to live and work inside the bubble. Whatever the media arrangements look like, this is going to be different than the standard conference finals and NBA finals when thousands of media members from all over the globe descend upon host cities to cover the games. Nobody knows exactly what the league’s plan for media coverage will be, but it’s not going to be the overcrowded event the NBA finals usually are.

 

Pau Gasol calls Laker return “attractive,” also open to Barcelona

Pau Gasol Lakers return
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 10, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
MADRID (AP) — Pau Gasol wants to return to the NBA next season — maybe with the Lakers — but hasn’t ruled out finishing his career in Europe.

The 39-year-old Gasol said Tuesday he needs to be playing next season to give himself “a chance” of making it to the Olympics one last time.

The Spaniard said he is keeping his options open but going back to the Los Angeles Lakers would be an “attractive” option — something he has said before — as would be returning to a club like Barcelona in Spain.

He said a decision on his future will likely have to be made in September or October.

Gasol, a three-time Olympic medalist with Spain, has been out of action for more than a year because of a foot injury. He said the coronavirus pandemic has slowed his recovery process, but that was not necessarily a bad thing.

“I’m feeling good. I’ve had more time to recover,” he was quoted as saying by Spanish media. “When I can start running and jumping I will have a lot more information to know for sure if the foot and the bone are consolidated for me to be playing professional basketball again.”

Gasol won two NBA titles while playing for the Lakers, where he stayed from 2008-14. He started his professional career with his home team in Barcelona, where he played from 1998-2001. He also played for the Memphis Grizzlies, the Chicago Bulls, the San Antonio Spurs and the Milwaukee Bucks.

“My intention is to play another season if the foot is OK, either in the NBA or in Europe,” he said. “A final season with the Lakers is attractive, finishing at Barça is attractive, but you have to see the real possibilities and see what situation would be best for the circumstances of the moment.”

Gasol said it was positive that the NBA will be able to finish its season amid the pandemic but hoped the current format changes would not cause future conflicts for players wanting to play in the Olympics next season.

Gasol made his comments while launching a free online basketball academy that will run from June 28-July 4. His brother Marc Gasol and San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon will be among those participating in the virtual program.

Rumor: Nets’ Jacque Vaughn has “legitimate opportunity” to win head coaching job

Jacque Vaughn
Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Jacque Vaughn will be coaching the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA playoffs down in Orlando.

He will do so while wearing the “interim coach” tag. Vaughn took over the Nets when Kenny Atkinson and Brooklyn parted ways mid-season and he’s going to keep that job through the end of Brooklyn’s playoff run.

From there, he has a “legitimate opportunity” to keep the job, Shams Charania of The Athletic said on Complex’s Load Management podcast.

“This is a guy that comes from the Spurs background, has the same pedigree as [Nets general manager] Sean Marks. As far as I know, he does a good job at working with players, building that relationship.

Vaughn will get his chance. However, much like with the exit of Atkinson, who gets the job will depend heavily on what Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving want. They were not fans of Atkinson’s offense, that he didn’t start their friend DeAndre Jordan (even though Jarrett Allen should start, he’s better), and in general the direction the team was headed at that point.

Rumors are that Irving wants to reunite with Tyron Lue, who is currently the lead assistant to Doc Rivers with the Clippers (a team expected to make a deep playoff run). Big names such as Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy also have been linked to the Nets.

First, Vaughn gets to coach this team through a restart training camp, eight seeding games, and then the playoffs to show what he can do. He has a chance to win players and management over. The Nets enter the playoffs as the seven seed but only half a game ahead of the eighth seed Magic. Make a solid showing in Orlando and it help’s Vaughn’s case.

Vaughn will get his chance, which is all any coach can ask.

Michael Jordan’s boat catches 442-pound marlin off North Carolina coast

Michael Jordan catches marlin
Chris Miller/The Daily News via AP
Associated PressJun 9, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Apparently, Michael Jordan is pretty good at fishing, too.

The six-time NBA champion and the crew of his 80-foot fishing boat named “Catch 23” hauled in a 442.3-pound blue marlin on Tuesday at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, an event held annually off the coast of Morehead City, North Carolina, that attracts anglers from across the world. It’s the sixth-largest marlin caught so far during the tournament, which boasts a $3.3 million overall purse.

Jordan’s boat had been in fifth place until a boat came in later Tuesday with a 450-pound blue marlin.

The fish wasn’t big enough to place in the top three, so it is not eligible for prize money. But Jordan and his crew still have two more days to catch a bigger marlin and collect some prize money. The leading blue marlin weighed in at 494.2 pounds.

Jordan looked on with smiles as the boat docked and workers hoisted the fish to be weighed on shore. The owner of the Charlotte Hornets later posed for pictures with the rest of his crew alongside the marlin as onlookers cheered and asked for autographs.

“I would love to be back with a little bit bigger fish,” Jordan said in a brief interview posted on the tournament’s Facebook page.

The tournament pays out for the three largest blue marlins boated with the winner taking home $1.1 million for the largest fish.

There is also a $550,000 prize for the first boat to land a 500-pound blue marlin.

Crystal Hesmer, the tournament’s executive director, said the atmosphere on shore was “electric” when Jordan’s boat, which included Tar Heel blue colors on the side, pulled into the dock to unload the marlin to be weighed.

“Oh my gosh, for Michael Jordan to be in our same air space is exciting and thrilling enough, but for him to land a fish at our tournament and bring it in is thrilling for the entire town,” Hesmer told The Associated Press by telephone. “It’s unbelievable that he’s here in our little town.”

Jordan said he’s participated in other marlin tournaments before, but this was his first in North Carolina.

He has been spending some time recently fishing, and told an onlooker, “I didn’t expect this. It’s been fun.”

“It’s been a while since I have been to Morehead City,” Jordan said during the interview. “It’s only about 100 miles from (where I grew up in) Wilmington. It’s always great to be able to come back and see some friends.”

The six-day tournament runs through Saturday and features 205 boats from around the world.

The Big Rock tournament began in 1957.

“Even though I didn’t win, right now, today, I’d like to thank everyone for supporting the tournament,” Jordan said.