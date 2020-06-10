Rockets general manager Daryl Morey and James Harden
Rockets GM Daryl Morey: I've let James Harden down by not helping him win title

By Dan FeldmanJun 10, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Since joining the Rockets, James Harden has received 47% of possible MVP-voting points. The leaderboard during that seven-season span:

(Harden will almost certainly increase his lead over Curry and Durant this season. Harden will also likely cede ground to LeBron.)

LeBron, Curry and Durant have each won multiple championships in this timeframe.

Harden hasn’t even made the NBA Finals with Houston.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey on “The Pomp Podcast,” via Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“We’ve worked together for eight or nine years now and I couldn’t have a better partner to try and win a title with. And in fact, most days I wake up saying, ‘I’ve let him down because I haven’t gotten him the right players to win a title.’ “

Morey has done an excellent job as Rockets general manager. He just can’t say the two biggest reasons Houston hasn’t won a title with Harden:

1. The Warriors have been historically great and a frequent roadblock.

2. Morey’s boss, Rockets own Tilman Fertitta, limited spending at a terribly inopportune time.

Everything else trails by a wide margin.

Morey discusses other excuses – officiating, injuries. He sure won’t bring up Harden sometimes looking gassed deep in the playoffs.

Even absent a championship, Morey and Harden have formed a successful partnership. Morey isn’t jeopardizing by publicly criticizing his best player, even if that means Morey taking the blame himself.

This is Morey’s M.O.: He’ll say whatever necessary to mask problems.

In this case, it’s productive. Morey hasn’t gotten the Rockets a championship. Sure, it’d be nice if Fertitta paid the luxury tax and Harden addressed more of his flaws. But Morey has only limited influence on Fertitta and Harden. There’s always room for a general manager to do his job even better, and Morey isn’t shrinking from that responsibility.

Report: NBA asking team personnel to submit medical histories

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni
By Dan FeldmanJun 10, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
There’s an ongoing debate about how the NBA should treat older coaches – Spurs’ Gregg Popovich (71), Rockets’ Mike D’Antoni (68) and Pelicans’ Alvin Gentry (65) – as the league resumes play amid the coronavirus pandemic. People 65 and older are generally at higher risk of suffering severe symptoms if they get coronavirus.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN:

NBA team personnel are expected to be asked to submit personal medical histories to a panel of physicians who would review their individual risk of serious illness due to any spread of coronavirus in the NBA’s bubble environment in Orlando, sources tell ESPN.

It is unclear what authority, if any, that panel might have in prohibiting any personnel from attending Orlando — or placing limitations upon them — but there is some anxiety about such limitations among teams, sources say.

I have privacy concerns, even if the people behind this plan have good intentions.

I do believe NBA commissioner Adam Silver and other higher-ups at the league genuinely want to protect everyone in the bubble. I also believe people should usually decide for themselves how to live their own lives. So, that leaves a compelling debate on both sides.

But here’s what I can’t get past: It would look very bad for the NBA if a coach got coronavirus during the restarted season and dies. There’s just no way around that.

As Wojnarowski and Lowe explored, the law typically allows employees to decide on their own risk tolerance. But sometimes employees can be pushed toward discretion. As badly as he wanted to play despite the Heat and NBA deeming it unsafe for him to continue, Chris Bosh retired without playing another game.

Like with many things, coronavirus leaves no easy solutions here – just difficult decisions.

Ja Morant goes WAY above rim for windmill alley-oop dunk (video)

Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant
By Dan FeldmanJun 10, 2020, 1:03 PM EDT
Not a video of decades-old plays. Not a video game.

But a new highlight featuring a real-life NBA player?

It feels like we haven’t gotten one of those in forever.

Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant provided an electrifying refresher of what high-level basketball looks like:

I want to just marvel at how high above the rim Morant got.

But amid the coronavirus pandemic, I’m having trouble getting past people exercising together indoors or sitting with little space between them.

Steve Kerr wonders if NBA players will play in Tokyo Olympics

nba players tokyo olympics
Associated PressJun 10, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Golden State coach Steve Kerr was supposed to be in Tokyo for the Olympics this summer. And now he’s supposed to be there for the rescheduled version next summer.

Then again, Kerr isn’t certain if he — or anyone else from the NBA — will be there at all.

With the next NBA season not expected to start until at least Dec. 1, that calls into some serious question whether that could overlap with postponed Olympic qualifying tournaments that some nations will need to endure in June 2021 and the Tokyo Games themselves the following month. And Kerr, who is slated to be an assistant under San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich for USA Basketball in Tokyo, said Tuesday that he doesn’t have any idea how the schedule will work.

“Believe it or not, I haven’t had a single conversation with Pop about that,” Kerr said. “And the reason is because we don’t know. We’ve been talking almost daily now for the last couple of weeks and before that we were speaking once every few weeks. So, we haven’t even had a single conversation because there’s nothing to report.”

The U.S. is among eight teams who have already qualified for the 12-team men’s tournament at the Tokyo Olympics, which were pushed back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Americans had a ton of interest from top NBA stars for this summer; now with things delayed a year, USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo has said he and Popovich will wait until the NBA schedule plans for 2020-21 become certain before mapping out an exact plan to build the roster.

FIBA pushed back the dates for the four remaining qualifying tournaments to June 29 through July 4, 2021, meaning they would end 19 days before the rescheduled start of the delayed Tokyo Olympics. There will be four different six-team, winner-goes-to-the-Olympics tournaments hosted by Canada, Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia.

Toronto coach Nick Nurse is scheduled to coach Canada in that qualifying tournament and, he hopes, the Olympics. But he expects that international travel is one of the last things that will return to normal, or whatever the new normal will be in a world dealing with COVID-19.

So, he’s like Kerr and left wondering what’ll happen.

“It’s complicated, is my best thought,” Nurse said. “I just don’t know enough to tell you what next season is going to look like. I don’t know. When’s it going to start? I think they’re talking about pushing it back, but I don’t know if they’re going to play games closer together. I don’t think so, that’s kind of a thing that everybody’s been happy that they continue to spread them out and lessen the back-to-backs and all those things.

“But if they do that, then it’s probably going to run into the Olympics, or really close to it, right? Lots of things that I don’t have a crystal ball on,” Nurse added.

Nurse, Popovich and Kerr surely aren’t the only coaches wondering on this point. Golden State associate head coach Mike Brown is set to coach Nigeria in Tokyo, Toronto assistant Sergio Scariolo will coach Spain and Philadelphia coach Brett Brown will coach Australia. Nigeria, Australia and Spain have joined the U.S. as having earned Olympic berths already, along with host Japan, Argentina, Iran and France.

And at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, a record 46 players from the NBA participated. Had the Olympics gone off this summer as planned, even more NBA players could have been there depending on which teams won the final four qualifying spots.

If the 2020-21 NBA season starts in December, that would likely mean a May finish to the regular season and serious potential for a schedule collision — NBA playoffs going off at the same time as the Olympic qualifiers and perhaps the Olympics themselves. The NBA has told players that it is planning for a December start to the season, given that this season’s NBA Finals once things restart next month at the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida could last until Oct. 12.

But one way the NBA could alleviate the potential for an Olympic problem is to get away from the player-friendlier scheduling models used in recent seasons that greatly lowered back-to-backs and eliminated the dreaded stretches of four games in five nights. If the league did that, it could buy some time and possibly make the Olympics fit on some player and coach schedules.

“They’ve talked to us on our team calls that it might be a condensed schedule next year, more so than in the past,” said Atlanta general manager Travis Schlenk, whose coach — Lloyd Pierce — is also scheduled to be a USA Basketball assistant next summer along with Kerr and Villanova’s Jay Wright.

Whether that’ll happen or not is anyone’s guess. Until that is known, it is very much a waiting game.

“We’re just sort of waiting to hear what the news is,” Kerr said. “If the news is good and we’re going to be able to take part, we’ll be ready to roll. And if not, we’ll deal with it later.”

Kevin Harlan: TNT crews will call games from Atlanta studio

TNT call games from Atlanta
By Kurt HelinJun 10, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
This is one way to keep the bubble small.

When the NBA restarts games in Orlando, broadcast crews for TNT will call games from an Atlanta studio, at least until the conference finals, according to Kevin Harlan. The veteran NBA broadcaster talked about TNT’s plan and how that will sound and feel on SiriusXM NBA Radio, which Richard Deitsch of The Athletic covered in his Media Circus column (hat tip Awful Announcing).

“What I’ve heard from the folks at TNT is we will be in the studios in Atlanta and they will set up as close to possible a broadcast table like we would have courtside,” Harlan said.

“The one thing I have heard is that not until the conference finals would there be any consideration for broadcasters being in this setting. That might be the first time that an actual broadcaster might be on-site, doing a conference final, and of course, the NBA Finals.”

This isn’t as unusual as some may think, for some international basketball events taking place in China or other parts of Asia, American crews call the game from a stateside studio. With the coronavirus changing the sports landscape,

There may be some camera operators inside the Orlando bubble, although those can be operated remotely as well.

The media arrangements for the NBA’s restart in Orlando have yet to be made public. However, it’s unlikely many members of the press will be allowed to live and work inside the bubble. Whatever the media arrangements look like, this is going to be different than the standard conference finals and NBA finals when thousands of media members from all over the globe descend upon host cities to cover the games. Nobody knows exactly what the league’s plan for media coverage will be, but it’s not going to be the overcrowded event the NBA finals usually are.

 