Villanova forward Saddiq Bey staying in 2020 NBA Draft

Rob Dauster called Villanova forward Saddiq Bey the most underrated player in the 2020 NBA Draft.
We’re going to find out.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Villanova sophomore forward Saddiq Bey — a potential lottery pick — is staying in the 2020 NBA draft, he told ESPN.
Bey projects as a first-rounder, with a wide range of reasonable outcomes. He could go in the lottery. He could go late in the opening round. Opinion is divided other than Bey’s supporters mostly agreeing: They can’t see why others aren’t higher on the Villanova sophomore.
At 6-foot-8, Bey is a versatile defender. He uses his 6-foot-8 wingspan well on the perimeter to cover for his mediocre lateral quickness. He works hard inside against bigger opponents.
Offensively, Bey shines as an outside shooter with a quick release. He won’t match the 45% of 3-pointers he hit from the college arc last season, and his form is slightly awkward (though consistent). But won’t wont change: how hard Bey works to get clean spot-up looks on the perimeter. He runs the floor hard. He comes off screens. He repositions as the ball moves. Those are valuable effort contributions.
Bey also finds open teammates, though it’s unclear how he’ll actualize his passing ability at the next level. Why would teams leave someone else open when Bey has the ball? Bey doesn’t have the first step and ball-handling ability to draw help defenders, often even while attacking a closeout.
Really, athletic shortcomings offer questions about his defense, too. As well as he played in college, he could be overwhelmed by NBA athleticism.
But Bey’s skills and hustle matter, too. There is plenty of appeal.
A Largo, Maryland, native, Bey could also follow a well-worn path from Prince George’s County to the NBA.
NBA players will face tight restrictions while playing high-stakes games in the Disney World bubble. It sounds stressful.
But at least players will be able to unwind with marijuana without league punishment.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
The NBA reportedly stopped drug testing players during its coronavirus hiatus. Will the league ever test for marijuana again?
NBA commissioner Adam Silver feared the message that’d be sent to children if the NBA relaxed its marijuana policy. This could be an opportunity to slide into allowing it.
Like many vices available to NBA players, marijuana can be used both responsibly and irresponsibly. The drug is becoming increasingly legalized in the United States, and the NBA’s ban seems out of touch. Many players already use marijuana, anyway.
Owners and players must negotiate how to proceed on so many issues, including altering a Collective Bargaining Agreement not built for a pandemic. So much is on the table.
Marijuana could be, too.
The NBA wants to begin next season Dec. 1, play a full 82-game regular season and finish the playoffs before the Olympics.
Something has to give.
An NBA season – from the first game of the regular season to the scheduled Game 7 of the NBA Finals – normally lasts 244 days. So, a Dec. 1 start would mean an Aug. 1, 2021 finish
The Tokyo Olympics are slated to begin July 23, 2021.
Tim Bontemps of ESPN:
The NBA has increased the number of rest days within a season. But rest days don’t directly draw revenue. Especially after coronavirus, the league certainly won’t rush to leave money on the table.
But there are risks with this plan. Rest generally prevents injuries. Presumably, that’ll be even more true after historically short offseasons for the 22 continuing teams. If too many players get hurt, the lucrative product – highly entertaining basketball – will get dampened.
The NBA ought to be careful about killing the golden goose just to get the eggs.
The Knicks actively and deliberately said nothing publicly as an organization in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.
Fairly or not, that became a notable stance. Every other NBA team released a statement.
Now, the Knicks are finally joining the pack.
The Knicks statement:
This is not a particularly strong statement. But that’s not unique.
Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports:
However, the Knicks statement came late and weak. That is unique.
Haberstroh:
Will this statement satisfy anyone?
Plenty of people – myself included – felt no need to hear from professional basketball teams on these issues in the first place. (Hearing from individuals – including powerful people like Knicks owner James Dolan – is another matter.)
For those who wanted to hear from the Knicks, is this enough? Were similarly unimpactful statements from other teams enough just because those statements came earlier? The Knicks received unique backlash.
I find these statements more reflective than instructive. Society has changed. People more strongly want to fight racism and police brutality. NBA teams (distinguished from individual members of teams) aren’t leading the cause. They’re responding to a shifting middle. When they believed their customers didn’t want to hear about political and societal issues, teams remained quiet. Now that they believe their customers prefer to hear a stance, teams are releasing statements.
Even the Knicks.
More than anything, that shows just how far public opinion has advanced.
Michael Jordan released a statement saying he’s “I am deeply saddened, truly pained, and plain angry” in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. Jordan followed that by pledging $100 million toward racial equality
Why has Jordan – who remained infamously apolitical while playing – taken such a strong stand now?
Jordan, via Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer:
“We have been beaten down (as African Americans) for so many years. It sucks your soul. You can’t accept it anymore. This is a tipping point. We need to make a stand. We’ve got to be better as a society regarding race.”
Maybe Jordan has changed. Maybe he’s still trying to maximize his marketability in a changed world. By remaining bland politically with the Bulls, Jordan secured numerous endorsements. Now, the Knicks face criticism for not saying enough.
The distinction matters for understanding Jordan, whom we just watched a 10-part documentary on.
But in terms of Jordan doing something good with his resources and platform, it’s great either way. Motive matters only so much.