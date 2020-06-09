Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

No setbacks, but until Klay Thompson is back on court team can’t judge recovery

Associated PressJun 9, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors expect to have a better idea about how Klay Thompson’s recovery from reconstructive left knee surgery is going once the team can finally reconvene after the long separation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

For now, general manager Bob Myers is encouraged Thompson has experienced no setbacks during the extensive rehabilitation process.

“I think we’ve got to take a look at him when we see him,” Myers said Monday on a conference call. “There’s different versions of 100% — 100% for you or I when we walk around the street is not 100% of an NBA basketball player playing basketball. So until we kind of test him and see him and he’s starting one-on-one and then two-on-two — and obviously the pandemic has not allowed him that opportunity to do those type of things.”

Thompson tore the ACL in his left knee on June 13 during Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors and had surgery July 2. He was reevaluated over the All-Star break and the team determined around that time that Stephen Curry’s Splash Brother wouldn’t play at all this season without the team being in the mix for the playoffs following five straight trips to the NBA Finals.

The Warriors finished 15-50 for the NBA’s worst record with Thompson out and with Curry nursing a broken left hand for most of the season. Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant departed in free agency to join the Brooklyn Nets.

As eager as everyone is to see Thompson back to his dominant All-Star self, that will come in due time.

“There’s no rush, clearly. As far as I’ve heard he’s recovering fine, there hasn’t been a setback, but one thing that’s been a little bit difficult in the last couple months is our ability to oversee those things as much as you might normally,” Myers said. “So I imagine at some point when we collectively get together I can also answer that better.”

“I think what people really want to know is has he been playing and what’s he looks like and that’s really the answer to 100% and we won’t know that until we kind of reach that point in time.”

 

Michael Jordan: ‘This is a tipping point’

Michael Jordan
Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2020, 11:04 AM EDT
Michael Jordan released a statement saying he’s “I am deeply saddened, truly pained, and plain angry” in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. Jordan followed that by pledging $100 million toward racial equality

Why has Jordan – who remained infamously apolitical while playing – taken such a strong stand now?

Jordan, via Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer:

“We have been beaten down (as African Americans) for so many years. It sucks your soul. You can’t accept it anymore. This is a tipping point. We need to make a stand. We’ve got to be better as a society regarding race.”

Maybe Jordan has changed. Maybe he’s still trying to maximize his marketability in a changed world. By remaining bland politically with the Bulls, Jordan secured numerous endorsements. Now, the Knicks face criticism for not saying enough.

The distinction matters for understanding Jordan, whom we just watched a 10-part documentary on.

But in terms of Jordan doing something good with his resources and platform, it’s great either way. Motive matters only so much.

Pistons reportedly interested in Tayshaun Prince, Chauncey Billups as assistant GM

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Ed Stefanski has the hammer in Detroit. First hired as a senior advisor to owner Tom Gores, he quickly became the head of basketball operations and is now the man in charge trying to rebuild the Pistons.

Detroit has not hired a general manager to work with Stefanski, but it has some serious ideas who should be an assistant GM serving under whomever they hire, reports Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press.

Former Pistons forward Tayshaun Prince, who is currently the vice president of basketball affairs for the Memphis Grizzlies, is a candidate for the assistant GM job.

The organization would also welcome a reunion with Chauncey Billups, who has maintained that he is interested in being hired only as general manager, according to a source. The Pistons would prefer to hire Billups, who has no NBA executive experience, as an assistant, where he could learn the ins and outs of working in a front office.

Both Prince and Billups would be good hires (although it doesn’t sound like Billups would take that job).

However, first the Pistons need to hire a GM. Then said GM should have a significant say in who his top assistant will be. The Pistons are reportedly looking for someone with experience as the GM and some of the names in the rumor mill are former Suns GM Ryan McDonough, the Thunder’s Troy Weaver, the Nets’ Jeff Peterson, the Clippers’ Mark Hughes, and there are others.

Once the Pistons get their front office in place, they have some big decisions to make. Stefanski traded Andre Drummond, whether Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose will follow Drummond out the door are the next big questions.

Warriors GM Bob Myers lauds sports as ‘color blind and meritocracy of sorts’

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and GM Bob Myers
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 8, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
When Golden State fired Mark Jackson (who’s black) to hire Steve Kerr (who’s white), I expressed reservations about the process. Not because the Warriors downgraded at coach. Turns out, they got a massive upgrade. But because Golden State owner Joe Lacob explained the importance of being golfing buddies with Kerr in Kerr getting the job.

That didn’t sound like someone confronting his biases to hire the best person possible.

More evidence that the Warriors don’t handle such issues properly…

Mark Medina of USA Today:

Bob Myers is wrong.

There are numerous examples from within the NBA alone.

Can the hyper-competitiveness of sports sometimes push sports to progress more quickly than other sectors? Yes. But sports exist within our greater society. They are not immune from the problems of society, and racism and sexism are problems of society.

Given his full answer, it sounds as if Myers’ heart is in the right place. That’s good. It also isn’t enough. He ought to give more consideration to the biases that exist within sports rather they pretend they don’t exist. Doing so thoughtfully would lead to meaningful change for the better.

NBA to open “transaction window” around June 22 for teams to sign players before restart

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT
NBA GMs want as much roster flexibility as they can get heading into the restart of the league in Orlando.

They’re going to get some — and not just the GMs of the 22 teams headed to Orlando, all 30 teams can make moves in an upcoming “transaction window” reported by Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Starting likely June 22 and lasting about a week (the details are not finalized and sent teams) there will be a one week “transaction window” where teams can do things such as:

• Convert two-way players to regular contracts
• Sign free agents to contracts (Jamal Crawford is the biggest name available)
• Convert players on 10-day contracts to standard contracts for the remainder of the season (the Clippers signed Joakim Noah to a 10-day just before the shutdown, for example).

Not every team has a roster spot to make a move (for example, Boston is full up), but for teams with players out for the postseason — the Nets with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Dallas with Dwight Powell, Utah with Bojan Bogdanovic — it gives teams a chance to fill out their roster.

Teams still will only be able to bring 15 players to Orlando, any replacement player brought in later would have to go through a quarantine period.

During the seeding games, if a player tests positive for coronavirus and has to be quarantined, or if a player suffers an injury that will have him out for a considerable time, teams can fill that roster spot from a pool of their two-way players and guys who were on G-League contracts.

ESPN’s Marks had good suggestions for the league; however, these likely do not get put into practice.

In reality, this is not going to matter much. If a starter or quality rotation player tests positive for the coronavirus in the Orlando “bubble,” he will be quarantined seven to 14 days (that exact time frame is not public yet). In that window, the team will have to fly out their two-way replacement player, quarantine him for 10 days, and then is the coach going to put a non-NBA player who has not been practicing with the team into a playoff game? Not a chance. The team will just wait out the rotation player and hope he can return to action before they are eliminated.

That said, at the end of June there will be some roster moves by teams, setting up their postseason run.