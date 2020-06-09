Michael Jordan catches marlin
Chris Miller/The Daily News via AP

Michael Jordan’s boat catches 442-pound marlin off North Carolina coast

Associated PressJun 9, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ASSOCIATED PRESS — Apparently, Michael Jordan is pretty good at fishing, too.

The six-time NBA champion and the crew of his 80-foot fishing boat named “Catch 23” hauled in a 442.3-pound blue marlin on Tuesday at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, an event held annually off the coast of Morehead City, North Carolina, that attracts anglers from across the world. It’s the sixth-largest marlin caught so far during the tournament, which boasts a $3.3 million overall purse.

Jordan’s boat had been in fifth place until a boat came in later Tuesday with a 450-pound blue marlin.

The fish wasn’t big enough to place in the top three, so it is not eligible for prize money. But Jordan and his crew still have two more days to catch a bigger marlin and collect some prize money. The leading blue marlin weighed in at 494.2 pounds.

Jordan looked on with smiles as the boat docked and workers hoisted the fish to be weighed on shore. The owner of the Charlotte Hornets later posed for pictures with the rest of his crew alongside the marlin as onlookers cheered and asked for autographs.

“I would love to be back with a little bit bigger fish,” Jordan said in a brief interview posted on the tournament’s Facebook page.

The tournament pays out for the three largest blue marlins boated with the winner taking home $1.1 million for the largest fish.

There is also a $550,000 prize for the first boat to land a 500-pound blue marlin.

Crystal Hesmer, the tournament’s executive director, said the atmosphere on shore was “electric” when Jordan’s boat, which included Tar Heel blue colors on the side, pulled into the dock to unload the marlin to be weighed.

“Oh my gosh, for Michael Jordan to be in our same air space is exciting and thrilling enough, but for him to land a fish at our tournament and bring it in is thrilling for the entire town,” Hesmer told The Associated Press by telephone. “It’s unbelievable that he’s here in our little town.”

Jordan said he’s participated in other marlin tournaments before, but this was his first in North Carolina.

He has been spending some time recently fishing, and told an onlooker, “I didn’t expect this. It’s been fun.”

“It’s been a while since I have been to Morehead City,” Jordan said during the interview. “It’s only about 100 miles from (where I grew up in) Wilmington. It’s always great to be able to come back and see some friends.”

The six-day tournament runs through Saturday and features 205 boats from around the world.

The Big Rock tournament began in 1957.

“Even though I didn’t win, right now, today, I’d like to thank everyone for supporting the tournament,” Jordan said.

Rumor: Nets’ Jacque Vaughn has “legitimate opportunity” to win head coaching job

Jacque Vaughn
Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 9, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jacque Vaughn will be coaching the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA playoffs down in Orlando.

He will do so while wearing the “interim coach” tag. Vaughn took over the Nets when Kenny Atkinson and Brooklyn parted ways mid-season and he’s going to keep that job through the end of Brooklyn’s playoff run.

From there, he has a “legitimate opportunity” to keep the job, Shams Charania of The Athletic said on Complex’s Load Management podcast.

“This is a guy that comes from the Spurs background, has the same pedigree as [Nets general manager] Sean Marks. As far as I know, he does a good job at working with players, building that relationship.

Vaughn will get his chance. However, much like with the exit of Atkinson, who gets the job will depend heavily on what Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving want. They were not fans of Atkinson’s offense, that he didn’t start their friend DeAndre Jordan (even though Jarrett Allen should start, he’s better), and in general the direction the team was headed at that point.

Rumors are that Irving wants to reunite with Tyron Lue, who is currently the lead assistant to Doc Rivers with the Clippers (a team expected to make a deep playoff run). Big names such as Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy also have been linked to the Nets.

First, Vaughn gets to coach this team through a restart training camp, eight seeding games, and then the playoffs to show what he can do. He has a chance to win players and management over. The Nets enter the playoffs as the seven seed but only half a game ahead of the eighth seed Magic. Make a solid showing in Orlando and it help’s Vaughn’s case.

Vaughn will get his chance, which is all any coach can ask.

Villanova forward Saddiq Bey staying in 2020 NBA Draft

By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rob Dauster called Villanova forward Saddiq Bey the most underrated player in the 2020 NBA Draft.

We’re going to find out.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Villanova sophomore forward Saddiq Bey — a potential lottery pick — is staying in the 2020 NBA draft, he told ESPN.

Bey projects as a first-rounder, with a wide range of reasonable outcomes. He could go in the lottery. He could go late in the opening round. Opinion is divided other than Bey’s supporters mostly agreeing: They can’t see why others aren’t higher on the Villanova sophomore.

At 6-foot-8, Bey is a versatile defender. He uses his 6-foot-8 wingspan well on the perimeter to cover for his mediocre lateral quickness. He works hard inside against bigger opponents.

Offensively, Bey shines as an outside shooter with a quick release. He won’t match the 45% of 3-pointers he hit from the college arc last season, and his form is slightly awkward (though consistent). But won’t wont change: how hard Bey works to get clean spot-up looks on the perimeter. He runs the floor hard. He comes off screens. He repositions as the ball moves. Those are valuable effort contributions.

Bey also finds open teammates, though it’s unclear how he’ll actualize his passing ability at the next level. Why would teams leave someone else open when Bey has the ball? Bey doesn’t have the first step and ball-handling ability to draw help defenders, often even while attacking a closeout.

Really, athletic shortcomings offer questions about his defense, too. As well as he played in college, he could be overwhelmed by NBA athleticism.

But Bey’s skills and hustle matter, too. There is plenty of appeal.

A Largo, Maryland, native, Bey could also follow a well-worn path from Prince George’s County to the NBA.

Report: NBA won’t test players for marijuana in Disney World bubble

marijuana
MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBA players will face tight restrictions while playing high-stakes games in the Disney World bubble. It sounds stressful.

But at least players will be able to unwind with marijuana without league punishment.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The NBA reportedly stopped drug testing players during its coronavirus hiatus. Will the league ever test for marijuana again?

NBA commissioner Adam Silver feared the message that’d be sent to children if the NBA relaxed its marijuana policy. This could be an opportunity to slide into allowing it.

Like many vices available to NBA players, marijuana can be used both responsibly and irresponsibly. The drug is becoming increasingly legalized in the United States, and the NBA’s ban seems out of touch. Many players already use marijuana, anyway.

Owners and players must negotiate how to proceed on so many issues, including altering a Collective Bargaining Agreement not built for a pandemic. So much is on the table.

Marijuana could be, too.

Hawks GM: NBA could compress schedule next season

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk
Scott Cunngham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 9, 2020, 2:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA wants to begin next season Dec. 1, play a full 82-game regular season and finish the playoffs before the Olympics.

Something has to give.

An NBA season – from the first game of the regular season to the scheduled Game 7 of the NBA Finals – normally lasts 244 days. So, a Dec. 1 start would mean an Aug. 1, 2021 finish

The Tokyo Olympics are slated to begin July 23, 2021.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

The NBA has increased the number of rest days within a season. But rest days don’t directly draw revenue. Especially after coronavirus, the league certainly won’t rush to leave money on the table.

But there are risks with this plan. Rest generally prevents injuries. Presumably, that’ll be even more true after historically short offseasons for the 22 continuing teams. If too many players get hurt, the lucrative product – highly entertaining basketball – will get dampened.

The NBA ought to be careful about killing the golden goose just to get the eggs.