Starting July 7, NBA players will begin arriving in Orlando for the restart of the NBA season. That’s the one of many Key NBA dates for 2020.

There remain questions about the health and safety procedures for players when they arrive — and exactly which players will arrive under the new roster rules laid out by the league — but we have a sense of the schedule now, thanks to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The tentative key NBA dates for 2020 schedule is:

June 21: All players report

June 30: Training camp begins

July 7: Teams travel to Orlando

July 31: The “seeding games” begin, eight games per team

Aug. 16-17: Play-in tournament (if needed, maximum two games back-to-back)

Aug. 18: First round of playoffs begins

Sept. 1: Second round of playoffs begins

Sept. 15: Conference Finals begin

Sept. 30: NBA Finals begin

Oct. 12: Game 7 (if necessary)

This schedule has teams playing every other day, both during the “seeding games” (with one back-to-back per team) and throughout the playoffs. That includes the 2020 NBA Finals, except there will be a three-day break at one point (very likely between Game 6 and 7, pushing Game 7 to a Monday night rather than a Sunday during the NFL season).

While players will come in rested after the coronavirus-forced break, playing every other day for a couple of months could lead to some heavy legs for veterans as the playoffs move on. It’s something to watch.

Then remember these Key NBA dates 2020 that impact next season:

Aug. 25: NBA Draft lottery

Oct. 15: NBA Draft

Oct. 18: Free agency begins

Nov. 10: Training camp begins for 2020-21 season

Dec. 1: Opening night

There’s a lot to do between now and the start of the season, so the league will have a “transaction window” before the season begins. Read more about that here.