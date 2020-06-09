Hawks GM: NBA could compress schedule next season

The NBA wants to begin next season Dec. 1, play a full 82-game regular season and finish the playoffs before the Olympics.
Something has to give.
An NBA season – from the first game of the regular season to the scheduled Game 7 of the NBA Finals – normally lasts 244 days. So, a Dec. 1 start would mean an Aug. 1, 2021 finish
The Tokyo Olympics are slated to begin July 23, 2021.
Tim Bontemps of ESPN:
The NBA has increased the number of rest days within a season. But rest days don’t directly draw revenue. Especially after coronavirus, the league certainly won’t rush to leave money on the table.
But there are risks with this plan. Rest generally prevents injuries. Presumably, that’ll be even more true after historically short offseasons for the 22 continuing teams. If too many players get hurt, the lucrative product – highly entertaining basketball – will get dampened.
The NBA ought to be careful about killing the golden goose just to get the eggs.
The Knicks actively and deliberately said nothing publicly as an organization in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.
Fairly or not, that became a notable stance. Every other NBA team released a statement.
Now, the Knicks are finally joining the pack.
The Knicks statement:
This is not a particularly strong statement. But that’s not unique.
Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports:
However, the Knicks statement came late and weak. That is unique.
Haberstroh:
Will this statement satisfy anyone?
Plenty of people – myself included – felt no need to hear from professional basketball teams on these issues in the first place. (Hearing from individuals – including powerful people like Knicks owner James Dolan – is another matter.)
For those who wanted to hear from the Knicks, is this enough? Were similarly unimpactful statements from other teams enough just because those statements came earlier? The Knicks received unique backlash.
I find these statements more reflective than instructive. Society has changed. People more strongly want to fight racism and police brutality. NBA teams (distinguished from individual members of teams) aren’t leading the cause. They’re responding to a shifting middle. When they believed their customers didn’t want to hear about political and societal issues, teams remained quiet. Now that they believe their customers prefer to hear a stance, teams are releasing statements.
Even the Knicks.
More than anything, that shows just how far public opinion has advanced.
Michael Jordan released a statement saying he’s “I am deeply saddened, truly pained, and plain angry” in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. Jordan followed that by pledging $100 million toward racial equality
Why has Jordan – who remained infamously apolitical while playing – taken such a strong stand now?
Jordan, via Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer:
“We have been beaten down (as African Americans) for so many years. It sucks your soul. You can’t accept it anymore. This is a tipping point. We need to make a stand. We’ve got to be better as a society regarding race.”
Maybe Jordan has changed. Maybe he’s still trying to maximize his marketability in a changed world. By remaining bland politically with the Bulls, Jordan secured numerous endorsements. Now, the Knicks face criticism for not saying enough.
The distinction matters for understanding Jordan, whom we just watched a 10-part documentary on.
But in terms of Jordan doing something good with his resources and platform, it’s great either way. Motive matters only so much.
SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors expect to have a better idea about how Klay Thompson’s recovery from reconstructive left knee surgery is going once the team can finally reconvene after the long separation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
For now, general manager Bob Myers is encouraged Thompson has experienced no setbacks during the extensive rehabilitation process.
“I think we’ve got to take a look at him when we see him,” Myers said Monday on a conference call. “There’s different versions of 100% — 100% for you or I when we walk around the street is not 100% of an NBA basketball player playing basketball. So until we kind of test him and see him and he’s starting one-on-one and then two-on-two — and obviously the pandemic has not allowed him that opportunity to do those type of things.”
Thompson tore the ACL in his left knee on June 13 during Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors and had surgery July 2. He was reevaluated over the All-Star break and the team determined around that time that Stephen Curry’s Splash Brother wouldn’t play at all this season without the team being in the mix for the playoffs following five straight trips to the NBA Finals.
The Warriors finished 15-50 for the NBA’s worst record with Thompson out and with Curry nursing a broken left hand for most of the season. Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant departed in free agency to join the Brooklyn Nets.
As eager as everyone is to see Thompson back to his dominant All-Star self, that will come in due time.
“There’s no rush, clearly. As far as I’ve heard he’s recovering fine, there hasn’t been a setback, but one thing that’s been a little bit difficult in the last couple months is our ability to oversee those things as much as you might normally,” Myers said. “So I imagine at some point when we collectively get together I can also answer that better.”
“I think what people really want to know is has he been playing and what’s he looks like and that’s really the answer to 100% and we won’t know that until we kind of reach that point in time.”
Ed Stefanski has the hammer in Detroit. First hired as a senior adviser to owner Tom Gores, he quickly became the head of basketball operations and is now the man in charge trying to rebuild the Pistons.
Detroit has not hired a general manager to work with Stefanski, but it has some serious ideas who should be an assistant GM serving under whomever they hire, reports Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press.
Former Pistons forward Tayshaun Prince, who is currently the vice president of basketball affairs for the Memphis Grizzlies, is a candidate for the assistant GM job.
The organization would also welcome a reunion with Chauncey Billups, who has maintained that he is interested in being hired only as general manager, according to a source. The Pistons would prefer to hire Billups, who has no NBA executive experience, as an assistant, where he could learn the ins and outs of working in a front office.
Both Prince and Billups would be good hires (although it doesn’t sound like Billups would take that job).
However, first the Pistons need to hire a GM. Then said GM should have a significant say in who his top assistant will be. The Pistons are reportedly looking for someone with experience as the GM and some of the names in the rumor mill are former Suns GM Ryan McDonough, the Thunder’s Troy Weaver, the Nets’ Jeff Peterson, the Clippers’ Mark Hughes, and there are others.
Once the Pistons get their front office in place, they have some big decisions to make. Stefanski traded Andre Drummond, whether Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose will follow Drummond out the door are the next big questions.