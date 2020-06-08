Spurs big LaMarcus Aldridge
Spurs: LaMarcus Aldridge underwent surgery 45 days ago, out rest of season

Jun 8, 2020
The Spurs have a chance to extend their 22-year playoff streak.

But they’ll have to do it without LaMarcus Aldridge.

Spurs release:

LaMarcus Aldridge underwent an arthroscopic subacromial decompression and rotator cuff debridement on his right shoulder and will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season. The successful procedure was performed by Dr. Daniel Cooper in Dallas, Texas on April 24.

Aldridge injured his shoulder at Utah on Feb. 21. After playing at Oklahoma City on Feb. 23, he missed the next six games rehabbing before returning to score 24 points in San Antonio’s win against Dallas on March 10. The next day the NBA suspended game play on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The seven-time All-Star is expected to be fully cleared for all basketball activities prior to Spurs training camp to start the 2020-21 season.

Why is this just getting disclosed now? Aldridge had this surgery 45 days ago. While embracing gambling, the NBA has increased emphasis on transparency. This delayed announcement flies in the face of that.

It also dampers San Antonio’s chances during the NBA’s restart at Disney World.

At 12th in the Western Conference, the Spurs already faced long odds of advancing to the postseason. They’d have to jump three of the Trail Blazers, Pelicans and Kings then win two play-in games against the eighth-place team before dropping one.

Jakob Poeltl should be healthy enough to step in at center. He’s a versatile defender who can rebound and score inside. But neither he nor DeMar DeRozan shoot 3-pointers, which really clogs spacing. San Antonio hit its stride this season once Aldridge began hoisting from deep while Poeltl played less with DeRozan.

Whatever frustrations DeRozan holds with the Spurs, this situation is ripe to exacerbate them.

Both the downside and bright side: It’ll probably be for just eight games.

Hornets: Malik Monk reinstated from indefinite drug-policy suspension

Hornets guard Malik Monk
Jun 8, 2020
Hornets guard Malik Monk got suspended indefinitely Feb. 26 for violating the NBA’s drug policy.

Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer:

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk, suspended under the NBA’s anti-drug policy in February, has been reinstated.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak revealed that Monday during a conference call with Charlotte media.

“That’s been a while now,” Kupchak said of Monk’s suspension ending.

Monk’s suspension fit a player in Stage 1 of the Drugs of Abuse (cocaine, heroin, etc.) program who’s not in compliance. If that were the case, Monk had 30 days to get into compliance. Otherwise, he would’ve faced Stage 2 and a voided contract.

The NBA suspended its season due to coronavirus halfway through that 30-day window, and Monk’s situation slipped from public consciousness.

But it’s good to hear he’s back on track now.

Matt Barnes: Some NBA players say they’re not comfortable playing until racial injustice addressed

Former NBA player Matt Barnes
Jun 8, 2020
Many NBA players have participated in protests advocating for racial justice, particularly in policing.

The NBA is also slated to soon begin training and playing games.

Dunk Bait:

Josiah Johnson:

Guys have literally told you, “Yo, man, we don’t really feel comfortable playing until this situation gets resolved and figured out.” Is that something that has happened?

Matt Barnes:

It is. Actually, Snoop hit me the other day too, talking about it. Because I had talked to a few guys, not to mention no names. And he said he had talked to a couple guys from the Lakers and the Clippers, and there’s some whispers about some teams not being comfortable. Some guys want to play. Some guys don’t want to play.

I get it. Coronavirus already gave a dystopian feel to the world, and the marchers in the streets have further upended any sense of normalcy. The issues being raised are so important. Many jobs suddenly feel inconsequential. How could anyone focus on something as trivial as basketball in a time like this?

Also to be considered: Racism was a problem in the United States a week ago, a month ago, a year ago, a decade ago… NBA players continued to play amid that greater injustice. There is a heightened awareness right now, and that is fantastic (though it came due to the tragic death of George Floyd). But this is not a new problem.

Ultimately, I would be surprised if any players sit out. Feeling disillusioned is completely understandable. Talking about not playing is a logical step. Actually sitting out and sacrificing high salaries and a platform to speak on these issues in a league that has supported its players speaking out (though sometimes tepidly)? That’s probably a bridge too far.

Yet, there would be some (inexact, but similar) precedent: WNBA star Maya Moore.

NBA reportedly considering adding 2K crowd sounds to restarted game broadcasts

Jun 8, 2020
Soccer diehards or people just desperate for sports who tune into the broadcasts of the German Bundesliga soccer matches — the first major professional sports league to return, playing in empty stadiums — will hear crowd noise. That’s not happening in the arena, the players don’t hear it, but broadcaster Sky Deutschland added it to some broadcast markets, including the United States and the FOX broadcast.

It’s drawn a mixed reaction (Twitter hates it, but then again what does Twitter like?).

The NBA is considering doing the same thing for its restarted games in Orlando, but using the crowd effects from the NBA 2K video game, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. He adds that the league and National Basketball Players’ Association are still negotiating it.

Like with the Bundesliga, this would be added to the television production and not played in the arena. The players certainly don’t want to hear it during games.

If the players don’t want it, do the fans?

One of the things I am looking forward to with these games from Orlando is to hear the players talk, to hear Doc Rivers call out a play, or Joel Embiid yell at a defender after dunking on him. I want the squeak of LeBron 17s on the hardwood and the ball clanking off the rim. More than artificial crowd noise, I want ESPN to do what it did with “The Last Dance” Jordan documentary and set up an unfiltered channel so we can hear what Patrick Beverley is saying to Damian Lillard all game long.

From the start of this forced arrangement, the NBA has talked about using it to experiment with new ways to bring us the game at home. They should, but it needs to be more than just “we added this new camera angle” — that’s not what will bring in younger fans. There needs to be a way to make the game feel more immersive and like a live experience while on our televisions or mobile devices. I don’t see how artificial crowd noise fits in with that idea — the actual sounds of players would bring us more into the game.

But it’s out there, and it could happen.

 

Bulls’ new president has yet to meet with coach Jim Boylen; no announcement yet

Jun 8, 2020
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls’ new top basketball executive wasn’t ready to make any announcements about the coaching staff over the weekend.

Arturas Karnisovas still has not met in person with head coach Jim Boylen. And that’s something he would like to do before going public with any decisions.

Boylen’s future is the biggest issue hanging over the Bulls, who were left out when the NBA’s Board of Governors approved a 22-team format to restart the pandemic-interrupted season next month in Orlando. Chicago has missed the playoffs in four of the past five seasons, a tough stretch for a franchise whose dominance in the 1990s was chronicled in the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance.”

The Bulls overhauled their front office when they hired Karnisovas as executive vice president of basketball operations in April and Marc Eversley as general manager a few weeks later.

Boylen remains on the job. But for how much longer?

“I haven’t met face to face yet,” Karnisovas said during a conference call. “There haven’t been any practices. There haven’t been any games since I became a part of this organization. I really take pride in my relationships that I cultivate with coaching staffs, my basketball operations staffs. I haven’t seen them. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Bulls came into the season hoping to contend for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. But the plan did not come to fruition.

Chicago was 22-43 before play was stopped in March and quite a bit has changed since the team walked off the court for the final time. John Paxson, a link to the franchise’s glory years, moved into an advisory role after leading basketball operations for 17 years, and Gar Forman was fired as general manager.

Karnisovas is in charge and says he’s on his way to Chicago, though he wouldn’t say when he expects to arrive. Eversely is not in town yet, either.

But they’re starting to lay the groundwork, hoping to lift a struggling franchise.

Boylen’s status and a potential coaching search top the to-do list.

At 39-84 in just under two years and with a new management team in place, he appears to be on borrowed time. The only Bulls coach with a worse record than Boylen is Tim Floyd (49-190).

But if a change is coming, don’t expect an announcement soon. With potential replacements possibly tied up until October — when the delayed 2019-20 season concludes — the Bulls have time.

“I know that you are anxious for me to comment definitively on our future of the Chicago Bulls,” Karnisovas said. “I understand that anticipation. That said, I take pride in being deliberate and thoughtful in my decision-making and take the weight of my decisions seriously. I’m not inclined to make evaluations prematurely to satisfy our excitement to move this team forward.”