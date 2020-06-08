Lakers Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant
Shaquille O’Neal reportedly tells Saints: Don’t let media divide you like they did me and Kobe Bryant

By Dan FeldmanJun 8, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT
Drew Brees denounced kneeling during the national anthem without even acknowledging the underlying message of protesting racism, particularly through police brutality. That sparked major backlash – from New Orleans Saints teammates to Lakers star LeBron James.

Then, Shaquille O’Neal – who loves talking about how many titles he and Kobe Bryant could have won together – addressed the Saints on a video call.

Peter King of NBC Sports:

As one ear-witness said, O’Neal told the coaches and players words approximating these: They’re going to try to divide you, just like they divided us with the Lakers! Me and Kobe [Bryant], we had a great thing going, but the media divided our team. We could have won five more championships! Stay strong. Don’t let the media divide you! Don’t let social media divide you!

We need to get past this predilection toward unity. Unity is good only if we’re uniting for good.

There are plenty of people who want us to unify behind silence – athletes shutting up, standing for the Star Spangled Banner and entertaining us. We appeared more united with that status quo. It made many comfortable.

But we were never truly united. Racism left black people behind and too often voiceless. Their struggles were too easily overlooked.

Now, people want meaningful change on racial injustice. They shouldn’t be pushed to unite with people who ignore and distort their message.

To his credit, Brees repeatedly apologized. That’s a step toward meaningful unity. Now, it’s on Brees to prove the sincerity of his words.

And the media didn’t divide the Lakers. Shaq and Kobe divided themselves.

Both had massive egos that grew even larger as the Lakers won. Shaq resented Kobe dominating the ball. Kobe resented Shaq not staying in shape. Their feud turned personal. They pitted teammates against each other.

The media didn’t create these problems. The media just chronicled the problems.

Eventually, Shaq and Kobe reconciled. They could always bond over their shared accomplishments. Their disputes were too trivial to endure.

That’s very different than the very real issue of racism, which must be confronted with meaningful change – not just letting bygones be bygones.

Report: If NBA players leave Orlando bubble, they’ll face 10-day quarantine

Disney bubble
By Dan FeldmanJun 8, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT
The idea players could somewhat freely enter and exit the NBA’s bubble at Disney World?

Not quite.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Front-office and union officials are expecting players who test positive to be quarantined for a minimum of seven days — and possibly 10 to 14 — based on several factors, sources told ESPN.

Players will be tested for COVID-19 every night in the contained Orlando campus environment, with test results returning the next morning, sources said.

The NBA plans to fit a lot of games – 88 seeding games, 0-4 play-in games and 15 playoff series – into a narrow window (July 31 – Oct. 12). Anyone quarantined 10 days would miss quite a bit of action.

There are legitimate concerns about forcing players to remain contained. But It’s hard to see the NBA maintaining adequate safety without such restrictions.

At least the players know what they’re getting into. They’re getting paid well for playing. This is a case for the continuing players to earn relatively more than the players on the eight finished teams.

Like with many aspects of coronavirus, there are no easy solutions – just hard compromises.

That’s even more true of players who contract coronavirus without leaving the bubble. There’s far less sympathy for someone who breaks protocol and then must miss 10 days for quarantine.

But stay in the bubble and still test positive? Missing 7-14 days is a tough break.

Yet, alternatives are difficult. Should the NBA delay games just to allow the positive players to recover? Which players should get that treatment? Allowing positive players to play is a non-starter.

At least players will get tested daily. That’s an encouraging update.

Tentative schedule has NBA Finals starting Sept. 30

NBA
By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT
Starting July 7, NBA players will begin arriving in Orlando for the restart of the NBA season.

There remain questions about the health and safety procedures for players when they arrive — and exactly which players will arrive under the new roster rules laid out by the league — but we have a sense of the schedule now, thanks to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The tentative schedule is:

• July 31: The “seeding games” begin, eight games per team
• Aug. 16-17: Play-in tournament (if needed, maximum two games back-to-back)
• Aug. 18: First round of playoffs begins
• Sept. 1: Second round of playoffs begins
• Sept. 15: Conference Finals begin
• Sept. 30: NBA Finals begin

This schedule has teams playing every other day, both during the “seeding games” (with one back-to-back per team) and throughout the playoffs. That includes the 2020 NBA Finals, except there will be a three-day break at one point (very likely between Game 6 and 7, pushing Game 7 to a Monday night rather than a Sunday during the NFL season).

While players will come in rested after the coronavirus-forced break, playing every other day for a couple of months could lead to some heavy legs for veterans as the playoffs move on. It’s something to watch.

Spurs: LaMarcus Aldridge underwent surgery 45 days ago, out rest of season

Spurs big LaMarcus Aldridge
By Dan FeldmanJun 8, 2020, 3:29 PM EDT
The Spurs have a chance to extend their 22-year playoff streak.

But they’ll have to do it without LaMarcus Aldridge.

Spurs release:

LaMarcus Aldridge underwent an arthroscopic subacromial decompression and rotator cuff debridement on his right shoulder and will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season. The successful procedure was performed by Dr. Daniel Cooper in Dallas, Texas on April 24.

Aldridge injured his shoulder at Utah on Feb. 21. After playing at Oklahoma City on Feb. 23, he missed the next six games rehabbing before returning to score 24 points in San Antonio’s win against Dallas on March 10. The next day the NBA suspended game play on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The seven-time All-Star is expected to be fully cleared for all basketball activities prior to Spurs training camp to start the 2020-21 season.

Why is this just getting disclosed now? Aldridge had this surgery 45 days ago. While embracing gambling, the NBA has increased emphasis on transparency. This delayed announcement flies in the face of that.

It also dampers San Antonio’s chances during the NBA’s restart at Disney World.

At 12th in the Western Conference, the Spurs already faced long odds of advancing to the postseason. They’d have to jump three of the Trail Blazers, Pelicans and Kings then win two play-in games against the eighth-place team before dropping one.

Jakob Poeltl should be healthy enough to step in at center. He’s a versatile defender who can rebound and score inside. But neither he nor DeMar DeRozan shoot 3-pointers, which really clogs spacing. San Antonio hit its stride this season once Aldridge began hoisting from deep while Poeltl played less with DeRozan.

Whatever frustrations DeRozan holds with the Spurs, this situation is ripe to exacerbate them.

Both the downside and bright side: It’ll probably be for just eight games.

Hornets: Malik Monk reinstated from indefinite drug-policy suspension

Hornets guard Malik Monk
By Dan FeldmanJun 8, 2020, 1:22 PM EDT
Hornets guard Malik Monk got suspended indefinitely Feb. 26 for violating the NBA’s drug policy.

Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer:

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk, suspended under the NBA’s anti-drug policy in February, has been reinstated.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak revealed that Monday during a conference call with Charlotte media.

“That’s been a while now,” Kupchak said of Monk’s suspension ending.

Monk’s suspension fit a player in Stage 1 of the Drugs of Abuse (cocaine, heroin, etc.) program who’s not in compliance. If that were the case, Monk had 30 days to get into compliance. Otherwise, he would’ve faced Stage 2 and a voided contract.

The NBA suspended its season due to coronavirus halfway through that 30-day window, and Monk’s situation slipped from public consciousness.

But it’s good to hear he’s back on track now.