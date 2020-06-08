Disney bubble
mark peterson/Corbis via Getty Images

Report: If NBA players leave Orlando bubble, they’ll face 10-day quarantine

By Dan FeldmanJun 8, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT
The idea players could somewhat freely enter and exit the NBA’s bubble at Disney World?

Not quite.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Front-office and union officials are expecting players who test positive to be quarantined for a minimum of seven days — and possibly 10 to 14 — based on several factors, sources told ESPN.

Players will be tested for COVID-19 every night in the contained Orlando campus environment, with test results returning the next morning, sources said.

The NBA plans to fit a lot of games – 88 seeding games, 0-4 play-in games and 15 playoff series – into a narrow window (July 31 – Oct. 12). Anyone quarantined 10 days would miss quite a bit of action.

There are legitimate concerns about forcing players to remain contained. But It’s hard to see the NBA maintaining adequate safety without such restrictions.

At least the players know what they’re getting into. They’re getting paid well for playing. This is a case for the continuing players to earn relatively more than the players on the eight finished teams.

Like with many aspects of coronavirus, there are no easy solutions – just hard compromises.

That’s even more true of players who contract coronavirus without leaving the bubble. There’s far less sympathy for someone who breaks protocol and then must miss 10 days for quarantine.

But stay in the bubble and still test positive? Missing 7-14 days is a tough break.

Yet, alternatives are difficult. Should the NBA delay games just to allow the positive players to recover? Which players should get that treatment? Allowing positive players to play is a non-starter.

At least players will get tested daily. That’s an encouraging update.

NBA to open “transaction window” around June 22 for teams to sign players before restart

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT
NBA GMs want as much roster flexibility as they can get heading into the restart of the league in Orlando.

They’re going to get some — and not just the GMs of the 22 teams headed to Orlando, all 30 teams can make moves in an upcoming “transaction window” reported by Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Starting likely June 22 and lasting about a week (the details are not finalized and sent teams) there will be a one week “transaction window” where teams can do things such as:

• Convert two-way players to regular contracts
• Sign free agents to contracts (Jamal Crawford is the biggest name available)
• Convert players on 10-day contracts to standard contracts for the remainder of the season (the Clippers signed Joakim Noah to a 10-day just before the shutdown, for example).

Not every team has a roster spot to make a move (for example, Boston is full up), but for teams with players out for the postseason — the Nets with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Dallas with Dwight Powell, Utah with Bojan Bogdanovic — it gives teams a chance to fill out their roster.

Teams still will only be able to bring 15 players to Orlando, any replacement player brought in later would have to go through a quarantine period.

During the seeding games, if a player tests positive for coronavirus and has to be quarantined, or if a player suffers an injury that will have him out for a considerable time, teams can fill that roster spot from a pool of their two-way players and guys who were on G-League contracts.

ESPN’s Marks had good suggestions for the league; however, these likely do not get put into practice.

In reality, this is not going to matter much. If a starter or quality rotation player tests positive for the coronavirus in the Orlando “bubble,” he will be quarantined seven to 14 days (that exact time frame is not public yet). In that window, the team will have to fly out their two-way replacement player, quarantine him for 10 days, and then is the coach going to put a non-NBA player who has not been practicing with the team into a playoff game? Not a chance. The team will just wait out the rotation player and hope he can return to action before they are eliminated.

That said, at the end of June there will be some roster moves by teams, setting up their postseason run.

Tentative schedule has NBA Finals starting Sept. 30

NBA
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT
Starting July 7, NBA players will begin arriving in Orlando for the restart of the NBA season.

There remain questions about the health and safety procedures for players when they arrive — and exactly which players will arrive under the new roster rules laid out by the league — but we have a sense of the schedule now, thanks to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The tentative schedule is:

• July 31: The “seeding games” begin, eight games per team
• Aug. 16-17: Play-in tournament (if needed, maximum two games back-to-back)
• Aug. 18: First round of playoffs begins
• Sept. 1: Second round of playoffs begins
• Sept. 15: Conference Finals begin
• Sept. 30: NBA Finals begin

This schedule has teams playing every other day, both during the “seeding games” (with one back-to-back per team) and throughout the playoffs. That includes the 2020 NBA Finals, except there will be a three-day break at one point (very likely between Game 6 and 7, pushing Game 7 to a Monday night rather than a Sunday during the NFL season).

While players will come in rested after the coronavirus-forced break, playing every other day for a couple of months could lead to some heavy legs for veterans as the playoffs move on. It’s something to watch.

Shaquille O’Neal reportedly tells Saints: Don’t let media divide you like they did me and Kobe Bryant

Lakers Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 8, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT
Drew Brees denounced kneeling during the national anthem without even acknowledging the underlying message of protesting racism, particularly through police brutality. That sparked major backlash – from New Orleans Saints teammates to Lakers star LeBron James.

Then, Shaquille O’Neal – who loves talking about how many titles he and Kobe Bryant could have won together – addressed the Saints on a video call.

Peter King of NBC Sports:

As one ear-witness said, O’Neal told the coaches and players words approximating these: They’re going to try to divide you, just like they divided us with the Lakers! Me and Kobe [Bryant], we had a great thing going, but the media divided our team. We could have won five more championships! Stay strong. Don’t let the media divide you! Don’t let social media divide you!

We need to get past this predilection toward unity. Unity is good only if we’re uniting for good.

There are plenty of people who want us to unify behind silence – athletes shutting up, standing for the Star Spangled Banner and entertaining us. We appeared more united with that status quo. It made many comfortable.

But we were never truly united. Racism left black people behind and too often voiceless. Their struggles were too easily overlooked.

Now, people want meaningful change on racial injustice. They shouldn’t be pushed to unite with people who ignore and distort their message.

To his credit, Brees repeatedly apologized. That’s a step toward meaningful unity. Now, it’s on Brees to prove the sincerity of his words.

And the media didn’t divide the Lakers. Shaq and Kobe divided themselves.

Both had massive egos that grew even larger as the Lakers won. Shaq resented Kobe dominating the ball. Kobe resented Shaq not staying in shape. Their feud turned personal. They pitted teammates against each other.

The media didn’t create these problems. The media just chronicled the problems.

Eventually, Shaq and Kobe reconciled. They could always bond over their shared accomplishments. Their disputes were too trivial to endure.

That’s very different than the very real issue of racism, which must be confronted with meaningful change – not just letting bygones be bygones.

Spurs: LaMarcus Aldridge underwent surgery 45 days ago, out rest of season

Spurs big LaMarcus Aldridge
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 8, 2020, 3:29 PM EDT
The Spurs have a chance to extend their 22-year playoff streak.

But they’ll have to do it without LaMarcus Aldridge.

Spurs release:

LaMarcus Aldridge underwent an arthroscopic subacromial decompression and rotator cuff debridement on his right shoulder and will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season. The successful procedure was performed by Dr. Daniel Cooper in Dallas, Texas on April 24.

Aldridge injured his shoulder at Utah on Feb. 21. After playing at Oklahoma City on Feb. 23, he missed the next six games rehabbing before returning to score 24 points in San Antonio’s win against Dallas on March 10. The next day the NBA suspended game play on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The seven-time All-Star is expected to be fully cleared for all basketball activities prior to Spurs training camp to start the 2020-21 season.

Why is this just getting disclosed now? Aldridge had this surgery 45 days ago. While embracing gambling, the NBA has increased emphasis on transparency. This delayed announcement flies in the face of that.

It also dampers San Antonio’s chances during the NBA’s restart at Disney World.

At 12th in the Western Conference, the Spurs already faced long odds of advancing to the postseason. They’d have to jump three of the Trail Blazers, Pelicans and Kings then win two play-in games against the eighth-place team before dropping one.

Jakob Poeltl should be healthy enough to step in at center. He’s a versatile defender who can rebound and score inside. But neither he nor DeMar DeRozan shoot 3-pointers, which really clogs spacing. San Antonio hit its stride this season once Aldridge began hoisting from deep while Poeltl played less with DeRozan.

Whatever frustrations DeRozan holds with the Spurs, this situation is ripe to exacerbate them.

Both the downside and bright side: It’ll probably be for just eight games.