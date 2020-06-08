Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Bulls’ new president has yet to meet with coach Jim Boylen, no announcement yet

By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls’ new top basketball executive wasn’t ready to make any announcements about the coaching staff over the weekend.

Arturas Karnisovas still has not met in person with head coach Jim Boylen. And that’s something he would like to do before going public with any decisions.

Boylen’s future is the biggest issue hanging over the Bulls, who were left out when the NBA’s Board of Governors approved a 22-team format to restart the pandemic-interrupted season next month in Orlando. Chicago has missed the playoffs in four of the past five seasons, a tough stretch for a franchise whose dominance in the 1990s was chronicled in the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance.”

The Bulls overhauled their front office when they hired Karnisovas as executive vice president of basketball operations in April and Marc Eversley as general manager a few weeks later.

Boylen remains on the job. But for how much longer?

“I haven’t met face to face yet,” Karnisovas said during a conference call. “There haven’t been any practices. There haven’t been any games since I became a part of this organization. I really take pride in my relationships that I cultivate with coaching staffs, my basketball operations staffs. I haven’t seen them. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Bulls came into the season hoping to contend for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. But the plan did not come to fruition.

Chicago was 22-43 before play was stopped in March and quite a bit has changed since the team walked off the court for the final time. John Paxson, a link to the franchise’s glory years, moved into an advisory role after leading basketball operations for 17 years, and Gar Forman was fired as general manager.

Karnisovas is in charge and says he’s on his way to Chicago, though he wouldn’t say when he expects to arrive. Eversely is not in town yet, either.

But they’re starting to lay the groundwork, hoping to lift a struggling franchise.

Boylen’s status and a potential coaching search top the to-do list.

At 39-84 in just under two years and with a new management team in place, he appears to be on borrowed time. The only Bulls coach with a worse record than Boylen is Tim Floyd (49-190).

But if a change is coming, don’t expect an announcement soon. With potential replacements possibly tied up until October — when the delayed 2019-20 season concludes — the Bulls have time.

“I know that you are anxious for me to comment definitively on our future of the Chicago Bulls,” Karnisovas said. “I understand that anticipation. That said, I take pride in being deliberate and thoughtful in my decision-making and take the weight of my decisions seriously. I’m not inclined to make evaluations prematurely to satisfy our excitement to move this team forward.”

NBA reportedly considering adding 2K crowd sounds to restarted game broadcasts

Cole Burston/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 8, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Soccer diehards or people just desperate for sports who tune into the broadcasts of the German Bundesliga soccer matches — the first major professional sports league to return, playing in empty stadiums — will hear crowd noise. That’s not happening in the arena, the players don’t hear it, but broadcaster Sky Deutschland added it to some broadcast markets, including the United States and the FOX broadcast.

It’s drawn a mixed reaction (Twitter hates it, but then again what does Twitter like?).

The NBA is considering doing the same thing for its restarted games in Orlando, but using the crowd effects from the NBA 2K video game, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. He adds that the league and National Basketball Players’ Association are still negotiating it.

Like with the Bundesliga, this would be added to the television production and not played in the arena. The players certainly don’t want to hear it during games.

If the players don’t want it, do the fans?

One of the things I am looking forward to with these games from Orlando is to hear the players talk, to hear Doc Rivers call out a play, or Joel Embiid yell at a defender after dunking on him. I want the squeak of LeBron 17s on the hardwood and the ball clanking off the rim. More than artificial crowd noise, I want ESPN to do what it did with “The Last Dance” Jordan documentary and set up an unfiltered channel so we can hear what Patrick Beverley is saying to Damian Lillard all game long.

From the start of this forced arrangement, the NBA has talked about using it to experiment with new ways to bring us the game at home. They should, but it needs to be more than just “we added this new camera angle” — that’s not what will bring in younger fans. There needs to be a way to make the game feel more immersive and like a live experience while on our televisions or mobile devices. I don’t see how artificial crowd noise fits in with that idea — the actual sounds of players would bring us more into the game.

But it’s out there, and it could happen.

 

Denver’s Jamal Murray: “We know we can go win the title”

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT
After three months off, the perception has not changed about what team will come out of the West has not changed as the NBA gears up to go to Orlando and play out the season.

It’s the Lakers, the Clippers, and a huge gap to anyone else. Look at the current betting odds at Ceasers Palace, where the Lakers are 2-1, the Clippers are 9-4, and then it jumps to the Rockets at 15-1 and the Nuggets at 22-1.

Don’t tell that to Denver’s Jamal Murray. He told reporters Friday that Denver believes it can win a title this season (hat tip Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN).

“We know we can go win the title,” the Nuggets’ guard said in a Zoom call with Denver reporters. “Me and Joker [Nikola Jokic] have been in Denver this whole time, working out.”

“Why not?” Murray later replied when asked about winning it all. “We have proven to be one the best teams year in and year out since we have been building. We have beaten good teams consistently. We shouldn’t have lost to Portland [last year in the conference semifinals]. That was more on us, our inexperience and they are a good team. But we don’t think that there is a team that can beat us in a seven-game series when we are playing at our best.”

This is exactly what Murray should say, what the Nuggets should believe. This is a quality team that should be thinking about taking the next step.

They just have to prove that to the world, because when play stopped they did not look like a contender.

Denver heads to Orlando for the “seeding games” as the third seed in the West at 43-22, just 1.5 games behind the Clippers for the two seed but 1.5 games up on Utah for the four seed. For the season they had a +3.1 net rating (meaning they had been a little lucky, that’s more of a 36-26 pace) with the ninth-ranked offense and the 12th ranked defense in the league. In their 10 games after the All-Star break before play was halted, the Nuggets were 5-5 with the 19th ranked defense in the league. That’s not the numbers of a contender.

Jokic is in the best shape of his career, according to Murray and president of basketball ops Tim Connelly, which is a good sign. This is also a team that has had excellent continuity over the past couple of seasons, which should help them hit the ground running in Orlando.

Is that enough? Denver has work to prove they are ready for the next level. At least the team is starting with the belief they can do it.

 

Russell Westbrook to protesters in Compton: ‘Protect your team. Protect your family.’

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo and several of his Bucks’ teammates were at a protest in Milwaukee Saturday. Tobias Harris, GM Elton Brand and others from the Sixers were at a protest in Philadelphia. Stephen Curry was at a demonstration in the Bay Area with his family organized by teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson. Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours from Boston to Atlanta to lead a protest. Numerous NBA coaches have used their voice and platform to discuss race in America.

The NBA community has lifted its voice as part of the national call for change in both police use of force and systemic racism in the United States.

Add Russell Westbrook to that list, he spoke at a rally in Compton, Calif., Sunday, not far from where he grew up.

“Protect your team. Protect your family. In times like this, we need to stick together.”

Compton native DeMar DeRozan was at the protest, also.

NBA return to play all about the money

Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
The NBA is a business.

Basketball is a game so many of us love and miss. There is a longing among hoops fans to see the NBA return to play, both for the entertainment and for the glimmer of hope it provides that lives upended by the coronavirus will start to return to normal.

NBA teams and players wanted the league to return for financial reasons — the business is hurting and they need to get it restarted. Marc Stein and Brooks Barnes put it well in the New York Times.

Officials from several clubs, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has discouraged public discourse about its finances, did not dispute the notion in interviews this week that monetary motivations are largely behind the comeback.

How much money?

NBA players were set to lose $645 million in salary if the rest of the regular season was canceled, but the return for 88 “seeding games” — eight games for each of the 22 teams in Orlando — which can be broadcast on local networks will bring $300 million in salary back to players, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN. NBA franchises will see an influx of money from these games as well.

Money isn’t the only motivation for an NBA return. The players wanted meaningful games before the playoffs started so they could get their legs under them and reduce injuries. There is value in crowning a champion for the season.

More importantly, a return of the NBA will give players and coaches a platform to use their voices to push for needed changes in our nation around the topics of the Black Lives Matter movement, police use of force, and institutional racism.

Just make no mistake, the NBA is a business first and foremost, and the return to play is ultimately about the money.