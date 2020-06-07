NBA coaches want to use platform to keep race conversation going, bring change

Associated PressJun 7, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
MIAMI — The NBA plans to go to Disney World next month to finish a season, with a schedule calling for the 22 remaining teams to play more than 150 more games and for the league to eventually crown a champion.

Coaches are seeing potentially a bigger purpose as well.

Many players and coaches have spoken out in recent days following the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. But two coaches said Saturday that once the league arrives at Disney, they would expect the NBA’s visibility to be an asset again in the hope for actual change.

“I don’t think anybody is really ready to move on. And we shouldn’t,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “If anything, many times before, so tragically, there would be a similar incident of social injustice like this and then two weeks later people forget about it. This will be an opportunity for the entire association to land in one spot … to keep this conversation going and use our platform to make sure that this doesn’t go away.”

Spoelstra said he’s had numerous talks with other head coaches and some players in recent days about the best path the NBA could take next. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has talked at length about it in recent days as well, with numerous internal staff conversations on the topic going on this past week even as the league was finalizing the return-to-play proposal that the Board of Governors approved Thursday and players ratified Friday.

Orlando coach Steve Clifford also seems convinced that the league’s players and coaches will take some sort of action when the season resumes.

“I don’t think there’s any question,” Clifford said. “I think everybody’s priority right now and hope is that we can all be part of the change that’s so necessary in our country. We’ll have a collective platform where everyone can collectively send a message condemning racism, racial injustice, calling for police accountability. There will be a platform and I think we’re all thinking that way.”

Many of the league’s biggest names have used social media to condemn police brutality and racial injustice, and some NBA players have also appeared at demonstrations and marches around the nation in recent days.

The National Basketball Coaches Association has also said that it will work collectively to find answers and determine the best courses of action. It has not said if it has made any specific decisions yet, though said it intends to work with “local leaders, officials and law enforcement agencies” in NBA cities to influence change.

Spoelstra has been on several calls with political leaders in South Florida in recent days for that same purpose. He also said Saturday that the current racial strife in the country took him back to how Heat players responded in 2012 after the death of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teen who was shot by a neighborhood watch volunteer – as well as countless other incidents.

“We all thought that that was going to move the needle and it didn’t and it broke your heart,” Spoelstra said. “And then when that happens over and over and over … what this is going to require is not even trying to evaluate, it’s just put your head down and get into this fight, and make it happen this time.”

Shaq: Trail Blazers were the toughest team Shaq-Kobe Lakers ever faced

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
The three-peat Shaquille O’Neal/Kobe Bryant Lakers beat some outstanding teams along the way: The Reggie Miller Pacers, the Tim Duncan Spurs, the Allen Iverson Sixers, the Chris Webber Kings, the Jason Kidd Nets.

Who was the toughest of them all?

The 2000 Portland Trail Blazers, Shaq told Howard Beck of Bleacher Report (in a fantastic oral history of “the lob”). That was a deep team with Scottie Pippen, Steve Smith, Rasheed Wallace, Arvydas Sabonis, Jermaine O’Neal, Damon Stoudamire, and Bonzi Wells.

“They were the toughest team,” Shaq says, “and they were the only team that wasn’t scared of us.”

Shaq wasn’t alone, Rick Fox had high praise for those Blazers.

“It’s probably the best team I’ve ever faced playing basketball, period,” says Robert Horry, who won seven championships in his 16-year career, including three with the Lakers.

The Lakers beat that Portland team in a Game 7 that came to define the Shaq/Kobe era. The Trail Blazers came into Staples Center and dominated the first 38 minutes of the contest, leading by 15 in the fourth and posing questions the Lakers could not answer — in particular, the Lakers had no answer for Wallace. But in the fourth quarter the Trail Blazers took their foot off the gas, drifted away from what had worked for them up to that point, and, most importantly, they went ice cold. Wallace, who had 30 points in the game, was 3-of-9 in the fourth, the rest of the Blazers were 2-of-14 from the floor.

In that gap, the Lakers made their last big push, with Shaq and Kobe combining for 18 in the quarter. The Lakers came all the way back to take a small lead in a tight game, when Kobe found Shaq for a lob and it was all over.

From there the Shaq/Kobe Lakers went on to be a dynasty.

Portland, however, almost kept that dynasty from ever getting started.

Warriors reportedly eye Anthony Edwards if they land No. 1 pick

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
What should the Golden State Warriors do if they land the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft?

GM Bob Myers has said he’s open to trading it, using the pick to bring in a veteran who could help the win-now Warriors in a way a rookie cannot. On a recent PBT Podcast, NBC’s Rob Dauster suggested the Warriors take James Wiseman, a big man with a high upside but who is a bit of a project, but a potentially impressive modern NBA center.

However, the Warriors have their eyes on Anthony Edward out of Georgia, reports Connor Letourneau at the San Francisco Chronicle.

Sources have indicated to The Chronicle that if the Warriors land the No. 1 pick and decide not to trade down, they’ll likely take Georgia guard Anthony Edwards. If Golden State lands anywhere between Nos. 2 and No. 5, it’ll strongly consider Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton, Auburn’s Isaac Okoro and Israel’s Deni Avdija, among others.

First the disclaimer: No team is tipping their hand on draft picks right now, especially with the pushed-back draft not until October. Take every rumor with a grain of salt, this one included.

Even if this one makes some sense. Edwards — a 6’4″ two guard out of Georgia — would come off the bench behind Klay Thompson and be asked to play a limited role. Edwards is an incredible athlete who was the focus of defensive game plans last season but proved he knows how to make tough shots. He’s got some work to do to round out his game at an NBA level, but he fits a role the Warriors could use.

The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery is Aug. 25. The Warriors, with the worst record in the NBA, have a 14% chance at the No. 1 pick, a 40.1% chance of a top-three pick, and a 47.9% chance of having the No. 5 pick.

That is if they keep the pick.

NBA may allow two-way, G-League players to fill roster spot if there’s a positive coronavirus test

When will NBA return
Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Here is a hypothetical situation: Two games into the “seeding games” (what most people still call the regular-season games) in Orlando, Team X has a player who tests positive for the coronavirus and has to be quarantined. Can that team fill his roster spot while he is out, and if so with whom? After the quarantine period, can that player return to the court or is he done for the entire rest of this season?

Today those are hypothetical questions. By early August, there’s a decent chance those are real problems for at least one NBA team inside the bubble at the league’s restart of the season. That has the NBA planning, talking to teams, and planning to negotiate with the National Basketball Players’ Association to come up with a plan, report Adrian Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks of ESPN. Two-way players and players invited to training camp may be part of the solution.

If COVID-19 or a serious injury strikes a team during training camps or the eight regular-season seeding games, there are expected to be no limitations on the number of players a team could sign to replace those lost, but there would be restrictions on those in the pool of eligible players, sources said…

Eligible replacement players probably will have had to be signed in the NBA or G League or be on training camp contracts this season, sources said. Under these restrictions, for example, no team could sign veteran Jamal Crawford — who went unsigned all season — or an international player.

The league office has discussed the possibility with its teams that there could be a requirement that those players replaced for COVID-19 or injury would become ineligible to return for the balance of this season, sources said.

While GMs want all the roster flexibility they can get, the reality is if a starter — or, more importantly, a star player — tests positive in Orlando the team likely will not fill that roster spot. What is the point? For the playoffs, coaches already shrink their rotations. No G League player or guy on a two-way contract is going to be able to step into that starter/star role and help a team instantly in the postseason. Plus, if the team has to bring that new player in from outside the Orlando bubble, then that new player would have to go through his own quarantine period before he can play. By that point, the starter/star who initially tested positive could be ready to return.

The real challenge for GMs and coaches would come if three or more players from one team tested positive.

Expect the league and players union to come up with some plan to make rosters more flexible when teams head to Orlando and start working out there. Just don’t expect it means much changes with rotations when it gets to the playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo joins protesters, speaks in Milwaukee: ‘We want justice’

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 6, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT
Saturday protestors filled the streets from Los Angeles to New York and countless cities in between, speaking out against racial injustice, police brutality, and the systemic racism in our nation. All of it sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, but the movement has gotten much bigger than that, and the voices have gotten louder.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of those voices.

The NBA’s reigning MVP joined Bucks’ teammates — Sterling Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason II, and Thanasis Antetokounmpo — in taking part in the protest. Giannis also spoke to the crowd.

“We want change, we want justice, and that’s why we’re out here. That’s what we’re going to do today. That’s why I’m going to march with you. I want my kid to grow up here in Milwaukee, and not to be scared to walk in the streets. I don’t want my kid to have hate in his heart.”

Sterling Brown’s participation is fitting. In 2018, Brown was surrounded by a group of Milwaukee police officers following a parking violation at a Walgreens, he was taken to the ground and tased by the officers, then arrested. That incident and Brown’s willingness to fight it has led to a firing and suspensions of some officers. Recently, Brown rejected a $400,000 settlement offer from the city.

Brown has been a public face in Milwaukee for what protestors across the nation were trying to say on Saturday.