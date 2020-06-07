Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Denver’s Jamal Murray: “We know we can go win the title”

By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After three months off, the perception has not changed about what team will come out of the West has not changed as the NBA gears up to go to Orlando and play out the season.

It’s the Lakers, the Clippers, and a huge gap to anyone else. Look at the current betting odds at Ceasers Palace, where the Lakers are 2-1, the Clippers are 9-4, and then it jumps to the Rockets at 15-1 and the Nuggets at 22-1.

Don’t tell that to Denver’s Jamal Murray. He told reporters Friday that Denver believes it can win a title this season (hat tip Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN).

“We know we can go win the title,” the Nuggets’ guard said in a Zoom call with Denver reporters. “Me and Joker [Nikola Jokic] have been in Denver this whole time, working out.”

“Why not?” Murray later replied when asked about winning it all. “We have proven to be one the best teams year in and year out since we have been building. We have beaten good teams consistently. We shouldn’t have lost to Portland [last year in the conference semifinals]. That was more on us, our inexperience and they are a good team. But we don’t think that there is a team that can beat us in a seven-game series when we are playing at our best.”

This is exactly what Murray should say, what the Nuggets should believe. This is a quality team that should be thinking about taking the next step.

They just have to prove that to the world, because when play stopped they did not look like a contender.

Denver heads to Orlando for the “seeding games” as the third seed in the West at 43-22, just 1.5 games behind the Clippers for the two seed but 1.5 games up on Utah for the four seed. For the season they had a +3.1 net rating (meaning they had been a little lucky, that’s more of a 36-26 pace) with the ninth-ranked offense and the 12th ranked defense in the league. In their 10 games after the All-Star break before play was halted, the Nuggets were 5-5 with the 19th ranked defense in the league. That’s not the numbers of a contender.

Jokic is in the best shape of his career, according to Murray and president of basketball ops Tim Connelly, which is a good sign. This is also a team that has had excellent continuity over the past couple of seasons, which should help them hit the ground running in Orlando.

Is that enough? Denver has work to prove they are ready for the next level. At least the team is starting with the belief they can do it.

 

Russell Westbrook to protesters in Compton: ‘Protect your team. Protect your family.’

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Giannis Antetokounmpo and several of his Bucks’ teammates were at a protest in Milwaukee Saturday. Tobias Harris, GM Elton Brand and others from the Sixers were at a protest in Philadelphia. Stephen Curry was at a demonstration in the Bay Area with his family organized by teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson. Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours from Boston to Atlanta to lead a protest. Numerous NBA coaches have used their voice and platform to discuss race in America.

The NBA community has lifted its voice as part of the national call for change in both police use of force and systemic racism in the United States.

Add Russell Westbrook to that list, he spoke at a rally in Compton, Calif., Sunday, not far from where he grew up.

“Protect your team. Protect your family. In times like this, we need to stick together.”

Compton native DeMar DeRozan was at the protest, also.

NBA return to play all about the money

Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA is a business.

Basketball is a game so many of us love and miss. There is a longing among hoops fans to see the NBA return to play, both for the entertainment and for the glimmer of hope it provides that lives upended by the coronavirus will start to return to normal.

NBA teams and players wanted the league to return for financial reasons — the business is hurting and they need to get it restarted. Marc Stein and Brooks Barnes put it well in the New York Times.

Officials from several clubs, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has discouraged public discourse about its finances, did not dispute the notion in interviews this week that monetary motivations are largely behind the comeback.

How much money?

NBA players were set to lose $645 million in salary if the rest of the regular season was canceled, but the return for 88 “seeding games” — eight games for each of the 22 teams in Orlando — which can be broadcast on local networks will bring $300 million in salary back to players, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN. NBA franchises will see an influx of money from these games as well.

Money isn’t the only motivation for an NBA return. The players wanted meaningful games before the playoffs started so they could get their legs under them and reduce injuries. There is value in crowning a champion for the season.

More importantly, a return of the NBA will give players and coaches a platform to use their voices to push for needed changes in our nation around the topics of the Black Lives Matter movement, police use of force, and institutional racism.

Just make no mistake, the NBA is a business first and foremost, and the return to play is ultimately about the money.

Shaq: Trail Blazers were the toughest team Shaq-Kobe Lakers ever faced

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 7, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

The three-peat Shaquille O’Neal/Kobe Bryant Lakers beat some outstanding teams along the way: The Reggie Miller Pacers, the Tim Duncan Spurs, the Allen Iverson Sixers, the Chris Webber Kings, the Jason Kidd Nets.

Who was the toughest of them all?

The 2000 Portland Trail Blazers, Shaq told Howard Beck of Bleacher Report (in a fantastic oral history of “the lob”). That was a deep team with Scottie Pippen, Steve Smith, Rasheed Wallace, Arvydas Sabonis, Jermaine O’Neal, Damon Stoudamire, and Bonzi Wells.

“They were the toughest team,” Shaq says, “and they were the only team that wasn’t scared of us.”

Shaq wasn’t alone, Rick Fox had high praise for those Blazers.

“It’s probably the best team I’ve ever faced playing basketball, period,” says Robert Horry, who won seven championships in his 16-year career, including three with the Lakers.

The Lakers beat that Portland team in a Game 7 that came to define the Shaq/Kobe era. The Trail Blazers came into Staples Center and dominated the first 38 minutes of the contest, leading by 15 in the fourth and posing questions the Lakers could not answer — in particular, the Lakers had no answer for Wallace. But in the fourth quarter the Trail Blazers took their foot off the gas, drifted away from what had worked for them up to that point, and, most importantly, they went ice cold. Wallace, who had 30 points in the game, was 3-of-9 in the fourth, the rest of the Blazers were 2-of-14 from the floor.

In that gap, the Lakers made their last big push, with Shaq and Kobe combining for 18 in the quarter. The Lakers came all the way back to take a small lead in a tight game, when Kobe found Shaq for a lob and it was all over.

From there the Shaq/Kobe Lakers went on to be a dynasty.

Portland, however, almost kept that dynasty from ever getting started.

NBA coaches want to use platform to keep race conversation going, bring change

Associated PressJun 7, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MIAMI — The NBA plans to go to Disney World next month to finish a season, with a schedule calling for the 22 remaining teams to play more than 150 more games and for the league to eventually crown a champion.

Coaches are seeing potentially a bigger purpose as well.

Many players and coaches have spoken out in recent days following the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. But two coaches said Saturday that once the league arrives at Disney, they would expect the NBA’s visibility to be an asset again in the hope for actual change.

“I don’t think anybody is really ready to move on. And we shouldn’t,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “If anything, many times before, so tragically, there would be a similar incident of social injustice like this and then two weeks later people forget about it. This will be an opportunity for the entire association to land in one spot … to keep this conversation going and use our platform to make sure that this doesn’t go away.”

Spoelstra said he’s had numerous talks with other head coaches and some players in recent days about the best path the NBA could take next. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has talked at length about it in recent days as well, with numerous internal staff conversations on the topic going on this past week even as the league was finalizing the return-to-play proposal that the Board of Governors approved Thursday and players ratified Friday.

Orlando coach Steve Clifford also seems convinced that the league’s players and coaches will take some sort of action when the season resumes.

“I don’t think there’s any question,” Clifford said. “I think everybody’s priority right now and hope is that we can all be part of the change that’s so necessary in our country. We’ll have a collective platform where everyone can collectively send a message condemning racism, racial injustice, calling for police accountability. There will be a platform and I think we’re all thinking that way.”

Many of the league’s biggest names have used social media to condemn police brutality and racial injustice, and some NBA players have also appeared at demonstrations and marches around the nation in recent days.

The National Basketball Coaches Association has also said that it will work collectively to find answers and determine the best courses of action. It has not said if it has made any specific decisions yet, though said it intends to work with “local leaders, officials and law enforcement agencies” in NBA cities to influence change.

Spoelstra has been on several calls with political leaders in South Florida in recent days for that same purpose. He also said Saturday that the current racial strife in the country took him back to how Heat players responded in 2012 after the death of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teen who was shot by a neighborhood watch volunteer – as well as countless other incidents.

“We all thought that that was going to move the needle and it didn’t and it broke your heart,” Spoelstra said. “And then when that happens over and over and over … what this is going to require is not even trying to evaluate, it’s just put your head down and get into this fight, and make it happen this time.”