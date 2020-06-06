Giannis Antetokounmpo joins protesters, speaks in Milwaukee: ‘We want justice’

Saturday protestors filled the streets from Los Angeles to New York and countless cities in between, speaking out against racial injustice, police brutality, and the systemic racism in our nation. All of it sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, but the movement has gotten much bigger than that, and the voices have gotten louder.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of those voices.
The NBA’s reigning MVP joined Bucks’ teammates — Sterling Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason II, and Thanasis Antetokounmpo — in taking part in the protest. Giannis also spoke to the crowd.
#Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo and several teammates join the protests wearing “I Can’t Breathe” shirts.
Giannis: “This is our city… we want change, we want justice… I want my kid to grow up here in Milwaukee, and not to be scared to walk in the streets.” (Via Frank Nitty) pic.twitter.com/b3SZ9o0ckr
— Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) June 7, 2020
“We want change, we want justice, and that’s why we’re out here. That’s what we’re going to do today. That’s why I’m going to march with you. I want my kid to grow up here in Milwaukee, and not to be scared to walk in the streets. I don’t want my kid to have hate in his heart.”
@Giannis_An34 leading the group with other @Bucks players. Organizers tell me they are doing this for the BLM movement, not a photo or media opp. @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/RAYd2RAWzL
— Caroline Reinwald (@WISN_Caroline) June 6, 2020
Sterling Brown’s participation is fitting. In 2018, Brown was surrounded by a group of Milwaukee police officers following a parking violation at a Walgreens, he was taken to the ground and tased by the officers, then arrested. That incident and Brown’s willingness to fight it has led to a firing and suspensions of some officers. Recently, Brown rejected a $400,000 settlement offer from the city.
Brown has been a public face in Milwaukee for what protestors across the nation were trying to say on Saturday.