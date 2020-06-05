Tim Hardaway on mindset to win in Orlando: “You got to get the clutter out your brain”

By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBA players are creatures of routine — and this season has been anything but routine.

Coaches inevitably will say “it’s still basketball” as 22 teams converge on the Walt Disney World property in Orlando for the restart of the NBA season, but we all know this format is different. A three-month lay-off in the middle of the season, no fans at games, everyone from 22 teams living in one hotel/area, “seeding games,” and a condensed schedule. No player has been through anything like this before.

It’s going to take a unique mindset to win in that environment, according to 1990s Warriors and Heat star Tim Hardaway.

“It would definitely be tough, but I love to play basketball,” Hardaway told NBC Sports. “I think the guys that love to play basketball and not thinking about the fans and not thinking about what’s going on, that’s the team that’s going to win.

“You got to get the clutter out your brain as soon as you get there. You got to get that clutter out. When it’s time to practice, all this is over: the speculating this, what if that, if we didn’t go here, or if we not doing that. All that has to be out your mind….

“We can’t go in there with a clouded mind. You can’t go in there with other things on your mind, this has to be the sole thing. If you love to play basketball, it will be quick. If you don’t love to play basketball… if you have doubts, you’re not going to be ready to play, you’re not going to help your team.”

Players have been working out at home — with varying quality of equipment — and many players didn’t have a hoop at home. However, with a month of getting up shots in team facilities, followed by weeks of training camp both in their home market and in Orlando, expect players to be in shape. Their shots, their handles will come back. That is muscle memory, Hardaway said as part of a wide-ranging discussion that included how Michael Jordan dominated a Warriors practice before his comeback.

For the teams with title dreams — the Lakers, Bucks, and Clippers in particular — the mental side will be more important, Hardaway emphasized.

He added that players are used to playing games without fans in the building, just not with these kinds of stakes.

“Without fans? Yes, it’s going to be hard, no question,” the former All-Star and All-NBA player said. “But, to me, it’s just like pickup basketball—real pickup basketball, like we did in the ‘90s. We don’t care who is out there on the court, we gonna play, and there was no fans in the seats then, so if you lost you off the court, but if you won you stayed on the court. That’s the way this is.”

In the end, it’s about a clear mind and the ability to focus.

“Who can get the clutter out of their mind the quickest? That’s what they have to do, get the clutter out of their mind…

“It could be anybody, it could be a young guy, it could be a veteran, it could be a five-year guy. Whoever is like. ‘let’s go ball, let’s try to win a championship… Time to play. We can’t control nothing else but this right here on this basketball court.’”

That’s the team that will hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand pledge $100 million to racial equality

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement.

It isn’t. But for the legendarily apolitical Michael Jordan, it is a departure.

Jordan and the Jordan Brand jumped into the ongoing and intense national discussion of race and systemic racism Friday by announcing a $100 million donation over the next 10 years to racial equality and social justice causes. And Jordan linked himself to the black lives matter movement.

Jordan, during his playing career and after, has been cautious politically, rarely commenting on social issues. The “Republicans buy shoes, too” comment stuck to him, but as Roland Lazenby points out in his biography “Michael Jordan: The Life,” Jordan’s “keep your head down and don’t draw attention” political outlook was passed down as a family demeanor used to survive in rural North Carolina. It was how his parents, grandparents, and great grandparents viewed the world.

Jordan had already made a personal statement in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Now Jordan has put his money where his mouth is.

2020 NBA offseasons could be shortest – and among longest – ever

By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2020, 1:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Durant went to the arena for one of the biggest games of his life on June 12, 2017. His Warriors up 3-1 on the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, Durant was on the verge of his first championship. He capped his great series with a Game 5 victory and title. As he left the arena afterward, Durant exited a car, got mobbed by fans while holding the Finals MVP trophy then rode off into the night.

On Oct. 17, 2017, Durant drove back to the arena for Golden State’s 2017-18 opener. On the way, he recalled the magnitude of Game 5.

“You always have that feeling,” Durant said. “Especially riding down the same streets you ride to get to the games.”

No wonder everything felt familiar.

At just 18 weeks, the Warriors (and Cavs) in 2017 had the shortest offseasons in NBA history.

Teams’ 2020 offseasons could be far shorter – and longer. Coronavirus has completely disrupted the calendar.

Even the fist-eliminated of the 22 continuing teams would have an offseason of just about 15 weeks. For teams advancing deep in the playoffs, the offseason would be far shorter – as few as seven weeks.

On the flip side, the eight already-finished teams could have 38-week offseasons.

That’s based on the NBA’s tentative schedule. The league is slated to resume play July 31 with 16 days of seeding games. Play-in games and the playoffs are planned to run through Oct. 12 if the NBA Finals reach a Game 7. The target date for starting next season: Dec. 1.

Of course, that could all change. Coronavirus can ruin the best-laid plans. National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts expressed reservations about beginning next season so soon.

But that’s the timeline we have right now, and it’s the one I’m analyzing here.

The average NBA offseason has been nearly 27 weeks. It seems no teams will come close to that – on either side – in 2020.

Here are the shortest offseasons ever with projections for this offseason:

NBA offseason

In 2017, the NBA moved its start date from late October to mid October in order to add a week to the season. That’s why Golden State and Cleveland got such short offseasons after playing in the 2017 NBA Finals. The league wanted to increase rest days during the season.

Likewise, I’m assuming the NBA will schedule all 22 continuing teams for the first and last days of seeding games. That way, each team’s eight seeding games will spread over the longest possible range.

The projection also has all teams starting Dec. 1. Almost certainly, some teams will begin next season a day or two after the league’s opening night. However, the deepest-advancing playoff teams are the most likely to be featured on opening night. On the other hand, the NBA Finals won’t necessarily reach Game 7.

So, feel free to adjust by a few days in either direction.

But the picture is clear: All 22 continuing teams are set to have historically short offseasons. For each round a team advances in the playoffs, shave at least a week from its offseason.

And then there are the Warriors, Timberwolves, Cavaliers, Pistons, Hawks, Knicks, Bulls and Hornets. They played their last games March 10 or 11. For them, a Dec. 1 start is incredibly late.

Many of these eight teams are among the least likely to get an opening-night game. That could extend their offseasons another day or two.

When it’s all said and done, the eight finished teams could be idle for nearly 38 weeks.

The longest offseasons came with the 1999 and 2011 lockouts. The ranges:

  • 1999-00: 33 weeks and four days to 41 weeks and six days
  • 2011: 27 weeks and six days to 36 weeks and five days

Aside from that, the longest offseason was 34 weeks and five days by the Philadelphia Warriors in 1954. After missing the 1954 playoffs, the Warriors started the 1954-55 season two weeks after everyone else. That’s an outlier.

The next-longest offseasons were 33 weeks and four days (Philadelphia Warriors and St. Louis Hawks in 1955). Beyond that, all offseasons have been 32 weeks and six days or fewer.

What will this mean for the 2020-21 season?

People recall the 1999 lockout-shortened season as sloppy with players out of shape. The 2011-12 season was viewed as thrilling with a Christmas start and just 66 games.

Some of this is perception. All of it is unpredictable.

At least there’s some precedent for long offseasons. The short offseasons for continuing teams? There are no prior examples.

And the mix of teams coming off offseasons of such varying lengths? Forget about it. There has never been anything nearly like it. Add the start-stop-start of this season, and everything gets even further from the norm.

The 2020-21 season is setting up to be the ultimate rest-vs.-rust debate – but with far too many variables to draw conclusions. It’ll just be chaos.

LeBron James on Laura Ingraham defending Drew Brees: ‘F-N tired of this treatment’

Lakers star LeBron James
Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2020, 11:12 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Update: Laura Ingraham addressed her hypocrisy on her show, saying: “I think in order to heal and shed light on gross injustices, our country needs more dialogue, not less.”

She did not explain how she reconciles that statement with telling LeBron James to “shut up and dribble” (a statement she defended by noting she has told many people to shut up).

 

When LeBron James criticized president Donald Trump, Fox News host Laura Ingraham told LeBron: “No one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So, keep the political commentary to yourself. Or, as someone once said, ‘Shut up and dribble.'”

When New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees disregarded the anti-police-brutality message of protests during the national anthem, Ingraham said, “He’s allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag means to him. I mean, he’s a person. He has some worth, I would imagine.”

LeBron:

Ingraham is a hypocrite.

That was obvious in even her initial message toward LeBron (and Kevin Durant). Nobody voted for her. Yet, she gives political commentary.

Her defense of Brees only further exposes her hypocrisy. The back-to-back video LeBron quote-tweeted is hilarious (among other things).

But LeBron is also an imperfect messenger on hypocrisy. When Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters (who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms), LeBron said he believed Morey “wasn’t educated on the situation.” Even in his follow-up remarks, LeBron noted he’s not a politician and emphasized his focus on helping the Lakers win a title. It was a disappointing episode for someone who had championed political involvement.

In fact, my main thought about LeBron at that time: He sounds just like Laura Ingraham.

NBA Championship odds: Lakers, Bucks favorites as NBA plans restart

NBA Championship odds
Harry How/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 5, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s all about LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo when it comes to NBA Championship odds.

At least for the gambling public. With the return of the NBA set for July in a 22-team format, the NBA futures odds to win the title have gone up at sportsbooks. Not surprisingly, LeBron and the Lakers, and Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, are the betting favorites. Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers are close behind, with a considerable drop off after that.

Here are the current odds (with money won on a $100 bet):

TEAM CAESARS FAN DUAL
Los Angeles Lakers +200 +270
Milwaukee Bucks +275 +240
Los Angeles Clippers +325 +340
Houston Rockets +1500 +1200
Boston Celtics +1500 +2000
Toronto Raptors +1700 +2400
Denver Nuggets +2200 +2500
Miami Heat +4000 +2700
Philadelphia 76ers +2500 +2700
Utah Jazz +6000 +2900
Dallas Mavericks +3500 +3600
Brooklyn Nets +6000 +6000
Indiana Pacers +12500 +10000
Oklahoma City Thunder +6000 +10000
New Orleans Pelicans N/A +12000
Memphis Grizzlies +50000 +21000
Portland Trail Blazers +7500 +21000
San Antonio Spurs +100000 +21000
Orlando Magic +75000 +25000
Phoenix Suns +50000 +25000
Sacramento Kings +200000 +25000
Washington Wizards +100000 +25000

A few quick thoughts on these NBA Championship odds:

• Brooklyn is only at 60/1 odds because of Kevin Durant‘s possible return to the court — except that’s not happening. Even if he could, Kyrie Irving is not recovered from his March surgery yet, and no way KD is coming back without Irving.

• Along those same lines, John Wall is not returning for the Wizards this season.

• The best bet on the board? I would say the Clippers.

• If I had to bet who will end up with the eighth seed in the West, I would take Portland. New Orleans and Memphis both have a legitimate shot, but Portland gets Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins both back, and that was a 50+ win team with those two the season before.

• I’m basing my thoughts on what happened before March 11, and all of that feels somewhat irrelevant heading into this unprecedented situation.