Lakers star LeBron James
LeBron James on Laura Ingraham defending Drew Brees: ‘F-N tired of this treatment’

By Dan FeldmanJun 5, 2020, 11:12 AM EDT
When LeBron James criticized president Donald Trump, Fox News host Laura Ingraham told LeBron: “No one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So, keep the political commentary to yourself. Or, as someone once said, ‘Shut up and dribble.'”

When New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees disregarded the anti-police-brutality message of protests during the national anthem, Ingraham said, “He’s allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag means to him. I mean, he’s a person. He has some worth, I would imagine.”

LeBron:

Ingraham is a hypocrite.

That was obvious in even her initial message toward LeBron (and Kevin Durant). Nobody voted for her. Yet, she gives political commentary.

Her defense of Brees only further exposes her hypocrisy. The back-to-back video LeBron quote-tweeted is hilarious (among other things).

But LeBron is also an imperfect messenger on hypocrisy. When Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters (who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms), LeBron said he believed Morey “wasn’t educated on the situation.” Even in his follow-up remarks, LeBron noted he’s not a politician and emphasized his focus on helping the Lakers win a title. It was a disappointing episode for someone who had championed political involvement.

In fact, my main thought about LeBron at that time: He sounds just like Laura Ingraham.

Kevin Durant went to the arena for one of the biggest games of his life on June 12, 2017. His Warriors up 3-1 on the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, Durant was on the verge of his first championship. He capped his great series with a Game 5 victory and title. As he left the arena afterward, Durant exited a car, got mobbed by fans while holding the Finals MVP trophy then rode off into the night.

On Oct. 17, 2017, Durant drove back to the arena for Golden State’s 2017-18 opener. On the way, he recalled the magnitude of Game 5.

“You always have that feeling,” Durant said. “Especially riding down the same streets you ride to get to the games.”

No wonder everything felt familiar.

At just 18 weeks, the Warriors (and Cavs) in 2017 had the shortest offseasons in NBA history.

Teams’ 2020 offseasons could be far shorter – and longer. Coronavirus has completely disrupted the calendar.

Even the fist-eliminated of the 22 continuing teams would have an offseason of just about 15 weeks. For teams advancing deep in the playoffs, the offseason would be far shorter – as few as seven weeks.

On the flip side, the eight already-finished teams could have 38-week offseasons.

That’s based on the NBA’s tentative schedule. The league is slated to resume play July 31 with 16 days of seeding games. Play-in games and the playoffs are planned to run through Oct. 12 if the NBA Finals reach a Game 7. The target date for starting next season: Dec. 1.

Of course, that could all change. Coronavirus can ruin the best-laid plans. National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts expressed reservations about beginning next season so soon.

But that’s the timeline we have right now, and it’s the one I’m analyzing here.

The average NBA offseason has been nearly 27 weeks. It seems no teams will come close to that – on either side – in 2020.

Here are the shortest offseasons ever with projections for this offseason:

NBA offseason

In 2017, the NBA moved its start date from late October to mid October in order to add a week to the season. That’s why Golden State and Cleveland got such short offseasons after playing in the 2017 NBA Finals. The league wanted to increase rest days during the season.

Likewise, I’m assuming the NBA will schedule all 22 continuing teams for the first and last days of seeding games. That way, each team’s eight seeding games will spread over the longest possible range.

The projection also has all teams starting Dec. 1. Almost certainly, some teams will begin next season a day or two after the league’s opening night. However, the deepest-advancing playoff teams are the most likely to be featured on opening night. On the other hand, the NBA Finals won’t necessarily reach Game 7.

So, feel free to adjust by a few days in either direction.

But the picture is clear: All 22 continuing teams are set to have historically short offseasons. For each round a team advances in the playoffs, shave at least a week from its offseason.

And then there are the Warriors, Timberwolves, Cavaliers, Pistons, Hawks, Knicks, Bulls and Hornets. They played their last games March 10 or 11. For them, a Dec. 1 start is incredibly late.

Many of these eight teams are among the least likely to get an opening-night game. That could extend their offseasons another day or two.

When it’s all said and done, the eight finished teams could be idle for nearly 38 weeks.

The longest offseasons came with the 1999 and 2011 lockouts. The ranges:

  • 1999-00: 33 weeks and four days to 41 weeks and six days
  • 2011: 27 weeks and six days to 36 weeks and five days

Aside from that, the longest offseason was 34 weeks and five days by the Philadelphia Warriors in 1954. After missing the 1954 playoffs, the Warriors started the 1954-55 season two weeks after everyone else. That’s an outlier.

The next-longest offseasons were 33 weeks and four days (Philadelphia Warriors and St. Louis Hawks in 1955). Beyond that, all offseasons have been 32 weeks and six days or fewer.

What will this mean for the 2020-21 season?

People recall the 1999 lockout-shortened season as sloppy with players out of shape. The 2011-12 season was viewed as thrilling with a Christmas start and just 66 games.

Some of this is perception. All of it is unpredictable.

At least there’s some precedent for long offseasons. The short offseasons for continuing teams? There are no prior examples.

And the mix of teams coming off offseasons of such varying lengths? Forget about it. There has never been anything nearly like it. Add the start-stop-start of this season, and everything gets even further from the norm.

The 2020-21 season is setting up to be the ultimate rest-vs.-rust debate – but with far too many variables to draw conclusions. It’ll just be chaos.

It’s all about LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo when it comes to NBA Championship odds.

At least for the gambling public. With the return of the NBA set for July in a 22-team format, the NBA futures odds to win the title have gone up at sportsbooks. Not surprisingly, LeBron and the Lakers, and Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, are the betting favorites. Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers are close behind, with a considerable drop off after that.

Here are the current odds (with money won on a $100 bet):

TEAM CAESARS FAN DUAL
Los Angeles Lakers +200 +270
Milwaukee Bucks +275 +240
Los Angeles Clippers +325 +340
Houston Rockets +1500 +1200
Boston Celtics +1500 +2000
Toronto Raptors +1700 +2400
Denver Nuggets +2200 +2500
Miami Heat +4000 +2700
Philadelphia 76ers +2500 +2700
Utah Jazz +6000 +2900
Dallas Mavericks +3500 +3600
Brooklyn Nets +6000 +6000
Indiana Pacers +12500 +10000
Oklahoma City Thunder +6000 +10000
New Orleans Pelicans N/A +12000
Memphis Grizzlies +50000 +21000
Portland Trail Blazers +7500 +21000
San Antonio Spurs +100000 +21000
Orlando Magic +75000 +25000
Phoenix Suns +50000 +25000
Sacramento Kings +200000 +25000
Washington Wizards +100000 +25000

A few quick thoughts on these NBA Championship odds:

• Brooklyn is only at 60/1 odds because of Kevin Durant‘s possible return to the court — except that’s not happening. Even if he could, Kyrie Irving is not recovered from his March surgery yet, and no way KD is coming back without Irving.

• Along those same lines, John Wall is not returning for the Wizards this season.

• The best bet on the board? I would say the Clippers.

• If I had to bet who will end up with the eighth seed in the West, I would take Portland. New Orleans and Memphis both have a legitimate shot, but Portland gets Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins both back, and that was a 50+ win team with those two the season before.

• I’m basing my thoughts on what happened before March 11, and all of that feels somewhat irrelevant heading into this unprecedented situation.

The NBA is back!

Or will be in July, at least, when 22 teams report to Orlando to play in a format that will see eight “seeding” games followed by potential play-in games for the eighth seed. After that, it’s a regular playoffs — no 1-16 seed but still East and West — with seven-game series each round.

Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman from NBC Sports, along with our friend Keith Smith — who lives in Orlando near the Disney property and has been all over this story from the start — break down the format and whether this is a format that provides enough safety to the players and staffs in Orlando.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Gregg Popovich is 71. Mike D’Antoni is 68. Alvin Gentry just turned 65.

People 65 and older have proven particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus. The Center for Disease Control says 80% of COVID-19 deaths in the United States are people 65 and older.

As the NBA heads to the Walt Disney World resort complex in Orlando to resume the season, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed concern for some of the league’s older coaches during an interview on TNT.

“There are people involved in this league, particularly coaches, who are obviously older people…” Silver said. “We’re going to have to work through protocols, for example, and it may be certain coaches may not able to be the bench coach. They may have to maintain social distancing protocols, and maybe they can be in the front of a room, a locker room… with a whiteboard, but when it comes to actual play we’re not going to want that that close to players in order to protect them.”

You can guess how that went over with D’Antoni and Gentry (and, likely, Popovich).

Pretty quickly, Silver was walking his statement back. Dallas coach Rick Carlisle, president of the NBA Coach’s Association, was quickly on the phone with Silver.

The league may want to take coaches who are members of vulnerable populations and find a way to add layers of protection for them, but keeping them from coaching their teams would be an incredibly tough sell to everyone around the league.