Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NBA will recall 22 teams to each play eight games in the NBA playoff schedule.

How will it work?

The new structure will reportedly be based on teams’ existing schedules, teams playing their next eight originally scheduled games against the continuing 22 teams. Of course, that doesn’t work cleanly. Some teams would reach eight games more quickly than other teams. So, whenever a team arrived at an opponent that already reached eight games, I just continued to that team’s next game.

With that assumption, here are the remaining opponents for each team:

Boston Celtics: Bucks, Wizards, Raptors, Nets, Wizards, Trail Blazers, Grizzlies, Heat

Bucks, Wizards, Raptors, Nets, Wizards, Trail Blazers, Grizzlies, Heat Brooklyn Nets: Clippers, Kings, Wizards, Celtics, Magic, Clippers, Magic, Trail Blazers

Clippers, Kings, Wizards, Celtics, Magic, Clippers, Magic, Trail Blazers Dallas Mavericks: Suns, Clippers, Kings, Trail Blazers, Suns, Rockets, Jazz, Bucks

Suns, Clippers, Kings, Trail Blazers, Suns, Rockets, Jazz, Bucks Denver Nuggets: Spurs, Lakers, Clippers, Thunder, Raptors, Heat, Spurs, Thunder

Spurs, Lakers, Clippers, Thunder, Raptors, Heat, Spurs, Thunder Houston Rockets: Lakers, Trail Blazers, Kings, Bucks, Mavericks, Pacers, 76ers, Raptors

Lakers, Trail Blazers, Kings, Bucks, Mavericks, Pacers, 76ers, Raptors Indiana Pacers: 76ers, Heat, Suns, Magic, Rockets, Kings, Clippers, Lakers

76ers, Heat, Suns, Magic, Rockets, Kings, Clippers, Lakers L.A. Clippers: Nets, Pelicans, Mavericks, Nuggets, Suns, Nets, Pacers, Thunder

Nets, Pelicans, Mavericks, Nuggets, Suns, Nets, Pacers, Thunder Los Angeles Lakers: Rockets, Nuggets, Jazz, Jazz, Raptors, Pacers, Trail Blazers,* Heat or Magic*

Rockets, Nuggets, Jazz, Jazz, Raptors, Pacers, Trail Blazers,* Heat or Magic* Memphis Grizzlies: Trail Blazers, Jazz, Spurs, Thunder, Bucks, Pelicans, Pelicans, Celtics

Trail Blazers, Jazz, Spurs, Thunder, Bucks, Pelicans, Pelicans, Celtics Miami Heat: Bucks, Pacers, Thunder, Nuggets, Suns, Celtics, Raptors, Lakers or Trail Blazers*

Bucks, Pacers, Thunder, Nuggets, Suns, Celtics, Raptors, Lakers or Trail Blazers* Milwaukee Bucks: Celtics, Heat, Grizzlies, Wizards, Rockets, Wizards, Mavericks, Raptors

Celtics, Heat, Grizzlies, Wizards, Rockets, Wizards, Mavericks, Raptors New Orleans Pelicans: Kings, Jazz, Clippers, Spurs, Grizzlies, Kings, Grizzlies, Magic

Kings, Jazz, Clippers, Spurs, Grizzlies, Kings, Grizzlies, Magic Oklahoma City Thunder: Jazz, Wizards, Grizzlies, Nuggets, Heat, Nuggets, Suns, Clippers

Jazz, Wizards, Grizzlies, Nuggets, Heat, Nuggets, Suns, Clippers Orlando Magic: Pacers, Kings, Nets, Nets, Pelicans, 76ers, Raptors, Lakers or Trail Blazers*

Pacers, Kings, Nets, Nets, Pelicans, 76ers, Raptors, Lakers or Trail Blazers* Philadelphia 76ers: Pacers, Wizards, Raptors, Trail Blazers, Suns, Rockets, Magic, Spurs

Pacers, Wizards, Raptors, Trail Blazers, Suns, Rockets, Magic, Spurs Phoenix Suns: Mavericks, Pacers, Clippers, Mavericks, 76ers, Wizards, Heat, Thunder

Mavericks, Pacers, Clippers, Mavericks, 76ers, Wizards, Heat, Thunder Portland Trail Blazers: Grizzlies, Rockets, Mavericks, 76ers, Celtics, Nets, Lakers,* Heat or Magic*

Grizzlies, Rockets, Mavericks, 76ers, Celtics, Nets, Lakers,* Heat or Magic* Sacramento Kings: Pelicans, Nets, Mavericks, Rockets, Magic, Pelicans, Pacers, Spurs

Pelicans, Nets, Mavericks, Rockets, Magic, Pelicans, Pacers, Spurs San Antonio Spurs: Nuggets, Grizzlies, Pelicans, Jazz, Jazz, Nuggets, Kings, 76ers

Nuggets, Grizzlies, Pelicans, Jazz, Jazz, Nuggets, Kings, 76ers Toronto Raptors: 76ers, Celtics, Nuggets, Lakers, Bucks, Rockets, Heat, Magic

76ers, Celtics, Nuggets, Lakers, Bucks, Rockets, Heat, Magic Utah Jazz: Thunder, Pelicans, Grizzlies, Lakers, Lakers, Spurs, Spurs, Mavericks

Thunder, Pelicans, Grizzlies, Lakers, Lakers, Spurs, Spurs, Mavericks Washington Wizards: Celtics, Thunder, 76ers, Nets, Bucks, Celtics, Suns, Bucks

*To reach eight games for each team, I had to create three games not on the schedule:

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

Lakers vs. Heat or Magic

Trail Blazers vs. Heat or Magic

Los Angeles would face whichever of Miami and Orlando that Portland doesn’t face (and vice versa).

The Lakers could also play the Trail Blazers twice, and the Heat could just play the Magic. But that’d mean five Lakers-Trail Blazers games and five Heat-Magic games this season. Generally, teams play each other four or fewer times.

I wouldn’t get too caught up in the order of the games. That almost certainly must be adjusted. Otherwise, teams would finish at significantly different times. For example, the Bucks’ eighth game in this format is against the Raptors. But that’s just Toronto’s fifth game.

The league might also use a different method altogether in the NBA playoff schedule. Again, the reported plan can’t work exactly as reported.

But want the best guess at each team’s remaining games? This is it.

*Thanks to Kevin Pelton of ESPN for providing a handy spreadsheet of originally scheduled games.