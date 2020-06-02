Wes Unseld
Wes Unseld dies at age 74

By Dan FeldmanJun 2, 2020, 10:43 AM EDT
Wes Unseld’s most awesome accomplishment: He won MVP in 1969 – as a rookie.

Unseld came ready and remained steady through a 14-year career with the Baltimore/Washington Bullets franchise. He built a legacy of hard work and dependability that will continue, even after his death.

Wizards:

At just 6-foot-7, Unseld battled nightly at center. He was a great rebounder, committed screener and a special passer for his position. Unseld held Washington’s career assist record until point guard John Wall broke it a few years ago. Add steady defensive effort and efficient interior scoring, and Unseld did it all.

He became a Hall of Famer in 1988 and made the NBA’s 50 Greatest list in 1996.

When they drafted Unseld in 1968, the Bullets had never had a winning season. He led them to 57 wins his first season and won MVP. Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player to win MVP as a rookie.

Unseld later teamed with Elvin Hayes (the only player drafted ahead of Unseld in 1968) to lead Washington to the 1978 title. That remains the franchise’s only championship. In fact, the franchise’s only four trips to the NBA Finals (and conference finals*) came with Unseld.

*The Bullets made the 1965 Western Division Finals. But that was back when the NBA has so few teams (nine), Baltimore was in the West.

After retiring in 1981, Unseld had stints as Washington’s general manager and coach. He and his family also ran a school in Baltimore.

Wes Unseld Jr. became a coach, now serving as lead assistant for the Nuggets. Kevin Love, whose middle name is Wesley, was named after Unseld. Kevin’s father, Stan Love, played with Unseld in Baltimore. An obvious inspiration for Love’s outlet passing? Unseld.

Unseld was an NBA legend – a great player in his time with so many traits for future generations to emulate.

Hawks’ Trae Young speaks at peaceful protest in Oklahoma

Associated PressJun 2, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — NBA All-Star Trae Young spoke at a peaceful protest of racial injustice and police brutality in his hometown on Monday.

Young, the former University of Oklahoma star who now plays for the Atlanta Hawks, briefly addressed several hundred people at Andrews Park about the deaths of George Floyd and others.

“I know this country’s in a messed up place right now,” he said. “And for me, I just think it’s important that we all stick together and we stand up for what’s right. It’s not just going to take just me. It’s not just going to take just you. It’s all of us coming together and doing this as a collective unit.”

Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed and saying that he couldn’t breathe. His death sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the country, some of which became violent.

Norman mayor Breea Clark and police chief Kevin Foster were among the other speakers at the Norman rally.

Young acknowledged that he doesn’t often speak out on social issues and credited his sister, Caitlyn, for helping him come out of his shell. At one point, Young held up a “Black Lives Matter” sign.

“I’m not used to doing this,” he said. “I’m not very open about what I see or the things that go on in this world very often, but for me, even though I’m just 21 years old, I feel that it was necessary. This is bigger than me, and I feel like this is a big step in the right direction.”

Young’s NBA city of Atlanta has been rocked by protests, fires and looting. He said after he left the stage that he has mixed feelings about those protests.

“I play in Atlanta, a black cultured city where people are looting there and it’s messing up the city,” he said. “So I see both sides. You can protest the right way and peacefully, which I believe it should be, but I also see where it hasn’t worked.”

He believes better days are ahead.

“I feel like justice will be served and changes will be made if we all come together,” he said. “This is us doing it. This is the first step.”

Knicks players, staff reportedly angry team has no statement on killing of George Floyd

By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Only two NBA teams have released a statement on the killing of George Floyd, and one of those teams is the San Antonio Spurs, whose coach Gregg Popovich made a lengthy public statement. There have been personal statements from coaches on behalf of the organization, statements from owners, official team releases, and the Wizards players released their own statement.

The New York Knicks are the other team not to make a statement.

This is the same franchise that released multiple statements ripping fan favorite Charles Oakley. That released a statement about the entrance Spike Lee uses to get to his seat. That released a statement when Richard Jefferson said he knew it was time to retire when only the Knicks offered him a deal.  Those Knicks have not released a statement on the death of George Floyd or the ensuing protests that have filled New York City Streets.

Knicks players and staff are pissed about that, according to multiple reports.

James Dolan sent an email to Madison Square Garden Company employees on Monday explaining his position, saying it was not the place of a sports and entertainment business to weigh in on such matters. Via Pablo S. Torre of ESPN:

That’s not going to play well in the building.

To Dolan what matters will be how it plays with team sponsors/vendors/advertisers. If the lack of a statement hits the owner in the pocketbook, that’s when there are changes.

It should be noted that James Dolan, the owner of Madison Square Garden and the Knicks, is an avid supporter of President Doland Trump and has donated to his re-election campaign. President Trump is considering using the United States military against United States citizens to quell the protests.

Would a statement by the Knicks somehow change the conversation? Obviously not. And certainly there will be differing opinions within the organization The reason other NBA teams — and the league itself — have used their platform and made statements is because they understand change needs to happen and they can be a part of it in their communities. They see what is right. They see a chance to be leaders, not just entertainers.

If the Leon Rose era Knicks are working to build a new culture, one that will draw free agents and be a place guys are eager to play, this is not a step in the right direction. Players and agents will take note.

Chris Paul on Clippers: ‘We never were lucky’

By Dan FeldmanJun 1, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
The Clippers were really good with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. Really good.

But history won’t remember that team for its ability, because its accomplishments don’t match.

Between the 2011-12 and 2016-17 seasons, the Clippers won nearly 66% of their games. Only the Spurs and Warriors won more.

But the Clippers weren’t one of the four teams to win a championship in that span. The Clippers weren’t one of the five teams to make the NBA Finals in that span. The Clippers weren’t even one of the 11 teams to make a conference finals in that span.

Paul in the Quibi documentaryBlackballed,” via Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated:

“Doc used to always say in order to win a championship, you gotta be lucky, Chris Paul said. “We never were lucky. I don’t think the Donald Sterling thing had anything to do with our shortcomings as a team. It was definitely a bump in the road, something unexpected, but that’s life.”

Doc Rivers is right: You have to be lucky to win a title. Every championship team has gotten favorable breaks.

Paul is right: The Clippers were never lucky. Both he and Blake Griffin had ill-timed injuries in multiple years. Josh Smith sinking 3-pointers was unfortunate for L.A.

But that also came in blowing a 3-1 lead to the Rockets in 2015. Smith’s hot streak was not all that went wrong for the Clippers. So much was in their control – in that series and beyond.

Rivers made numerous missteps in roster management. The team struggled to get its chemistry right.

The Clippers still got close enough to win a championship with the right breaks. They never got those breaks.

But they also could have done more themselves to need fewer breaks. They have to own that part of the complex story.

Gregg Popovich: ‘The system has to change. I’ll do whatever I can do to help.’

By Kurt HelinJun 1, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT
Gregg Popovich was always going to speak out on the protests and anguish in our nation right now — and those thoughts were never going to fit in 280 characters.

Popovich, coach of the Spurs and USA Basketball for the Tokyo Olympics, called up Dave Zirin of The Nation and laid the blame for a lot of what we are seeing on President Trump and the White House. Below is simply a taste:

“The thing that strikes me is that we all see this police violence and racism, and we’ve seen it all before, but nothing changes. That’s why these protests have been so explosive. But without leadership and an understanding of what the problem is, there will never be change. And white Americans have avoided reckoning with this problem forever, because it’s been our privilege to be able to avoid it. That also has to change…

“It’s so clear what needs to be done. We need a president to come out and say simply that ‘black lives matter.’ Just say those three words. But he won’t and he can’t. He can’t because it’s more important to him to mollify the small group of followers who validate his insanity. But it’s more than just Trump. The system has to change. I’ll do whatever I can do to help, because that’s what leaders do. But he can’t do anything to put us on a positive path, because he’s not a leader.”

Popovich’s voice carries a lot of weight, both as a leader of men, and as a former Air Force officer who underwent intelligence training and specialized in Soviet studies. He has never been shy when speaking about his feelings on President Donald Trump (read his entire quote at The Nation, he focuses on the president), but in this case, he speaks for many Americans of all walks of life, and of all ethnicities, who see a leader who stokes divisions rather than seeking to unify and heal.

Many NBA players have spoken out in the wake of George Floyd’s death and a number of them have led or participated in protests around the nation. What Popovich said speaks to a lot of what those players are feeling and saying themselves.

NBA coaches and teams have stepped up with statements, as have team owners — including Michael Jordan — saying this cannot be about just words, there needs to be action toward change. What that action will look like in three months, or six, or a year, is an excellent question. But this time, around the NBA (and maybe around the nation), there seems to be a real sense they do not want this message and momentum to fade.