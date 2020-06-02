Rockets general manager Daryl Morey and owner Tilman Fertitta
Tilman Fertitta: ‘Such a disappointment’ Rockets faced trouble for Daryl Morey’s tweet

By Dan FeldmanJun 2, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT
When Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters (who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms), Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta quickly distanced the organization. Though he never publicly condemned Morey, Fertitta emphasized that Morey was speaking as a private citizen and not for the organization.

But the winds have turned. The Knicks are facing criticism for not saying enough about the death of George Floyd. The Rockets – as apolitical as Fertitta says they should be – even released a statement on the death of Floyd:

How does Fertitta reconcile the different approaches?

Power Lunch:

Fertitta:

Speaking up of an issue in America and speaking up on an issue that’s somewhere else in the world are two different matters, OK? In America, we have free speech, and we can do whatever want to do and say whatever we want and not be penalize because of it. And that’s why we all love this country so much.

One hundred percent, I believe that you should not be a political organization, because we have 60 thousand employees and a hundred million customers, and we don’t always agree. It’s usually 50 percent one way and 50 percent this way.

But when it comes to an issue like this in America, you sure should speak out and say exactly what you want. And I encourage all my employees – from my basketball team to my restaurants to my hotels to my casinos – to speak out on this issue, and let’s make this world better and this country better that we live in that’s been great for so many of us.

I go back to what happened to Eric Garner in New York, which is a second home to me, and of course George Floyd, who is from Houston, Texas. And it’s inexcusable for two men to die like that, who did not appear to be putting up a fight. And I totally agree, and I understand the protests and the injustice out there.

And it’s really a shame that, because of a few bad people, that the distraction of protesting for the inequality, that we have to watch everything else. And we know this. There’s bad journalists. There’s bad CEOs. There’s a few bad cops. And there’s a few bad protesters. And it’s so disappointing, because I love that the protesting. That’s what makes America great.

And remember, we got in trouble, my team, earlier in the year because we commented about something, which was such a disapointment, because that’s what makes America great.

This is the most strongly – by far – Ferttita has supported Morey about the Hong Kong tweet. My question: Why now? When he tweeted, Morey was an American citizen who enjoyed the freedom of speech Fertitta espouses. Fertitta could have backed Morey like this at the time, even while maintaining a message that Morey didn’t speak for the organization.

Morey’s tweet cost the NBA, including the Rockets, a lot of money in China. Everyone quickly entered damage control. Fertitta appeared more focused on the financial ramifications than anything else.

Right now, it’s popular to stand for racial justice. Customers appreciate it. So, supposedly apolitical organizations like the Rockets are issuing statements on George Floyd.

That’s why I’m not looking to professional basketball teams for leadership on these issues. It’s easy when doing the right thing aligns with maximizing profits. When those things don’t align, it’s far messier.

Even in this interview, Fertitta struggled to keep his message consistent. He said both “Speaking up of an issue in America and speaking up on an issue that’s somewhere else in the world are two different matters” then later “let’s make this world better.” But after that slip into acknowledging global considerations, Fertitta jumped right back to “this country better that we live in that’s been great for so many of us.”

Some Americans focus on injustice in America. Some Americans are concerned with with injustice elsewhere. There’s not a major difference between those outlooks  – unless it screws up the money.

Brian Shaw reportedly to coach new G-League ‘Select Team’ of young stars

By Kurt HelinJun 2, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT
The NBA’s new G-League “Select Team” has already drawn some elite talent from the 2021 NBA Draft class such as Jalen Green (currently projected as a top-three pick), Daishen Nix (lottery pick), and Isaiah Todd (late first round/second round) into its specialized training program.

Who will be running that program and coaching the team? Former Nuggets coach Brian Shaw, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Shaw had a 14-year NBA playing career, winning three rings with the Shaq/Kobe Lakers. He went on to join Phil Jackson’s coaching staff with the Lakers before getting the head job in Denver, which lasted less than two seasons. He reportedly beat out David Fizdale and Sam Mitchell for the job (although they could have roles with the team).

The Select Team roster will have some top prospects — ones who decided to get paid (Green will make a reported $500,000) and skip college — plus a handful of veteran players as mentors. The goal is to get the young players NBA-level training and games (they will play exhibitions against other G-League teams but not be part of the standings).

Knicks participate in #BlackoutTuesday on Instagram

By Dan FeldmanJun 2, 2020, 12:43 PM EDT
The Knicks decided not to release a statement on the death of George Floyd.

But an opportunity to say nothing?

They jumped at that.

Knicks:

View this post on Instagram

#BlackoutTuesday #NBATogether

A post shared by New York Knicks 🏀 (@nyknicks) on

Blackout Tuesday is a vague movement against racial injustice.

I’d like all Americans to confront the racism plaguing this country. If Knicks owner James Dolan says more, that’d be great. It’d be great if many said more on these issues.

But I’m also not turning to professional basketball teams for guidance. So many of these statements say nothing at all.

But fairly or not, when every nearly other team* releases a statement, the Knicks’ silence becomes seen as a stance in itself.

*Only New York and San Antonio have yet to release statements, according to Tom Haberstroh. The Spurs have largely gotten a pass, because Gregg Popovich has been so outspoken.

Under Dolan, the Knicks have a strong track record of hiring black executives and coaches. That matters.

If you want that supplemented by a statement in the aftermath of Floyd’s death… I guess you can decide whether this counts.

Wes Unseld dies at 74

By Dan FeldmanJun 2, 2020, 10:43 AM EDT
Wes Unseld’s most awesome accomplishment: He won MVP in 1969 – as a rookie.

Unseld came ready and remained steady through a 14-year career with the Baltimore/Washington Bullets franchise. He built a legacy of hard work and dependability that will continue, even after his death.

Wizards:

At just 6-foot-7, Unseld battled nightly at center. He was a great rebounder, committed screener and a special passer for his position. Unseld held Washington’s career assist record until point guard John Wall broke it a few years ago. Add steady defensive effort and efficient interior scoring, and Unseld did it all.

He became a Hall of Famer in 1988 and made the NBA’s 50 Greatest list in 1996.

When they drafted Unseld in 1968, the Bullets had never had a winning season. He led them to 57 wins his first season and won MVP. Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player to win MVP as a rookie.

Unseld later teamed with Elvin Hayes (the only player drafted ahead of Unseld in 1968) to lead Washington to the 1978 title. That remains the franchise’s only championship. In fact, the franchise’s only four trips to the NBA Finals (and conference finals*) came with Unseld.

*The Bullets made the 1965 Western Division Finals. But that was back when the NBA has so few teams (nine), Baltimore was in the West.

After retiring in 1981, Unseld had stints as Washington’s general manager and coach. He and his family also ran a school in Baltimore.

Wes Unseld Jr. became a coach, now serving as lead assistant for the Nuggets. Kevin Love, whose middle name is Wesley, was named after Unseld. Kevin’s father, Stan Love, played with Unseld in Baltimore. An obvious inspiration for Love’s outlet passing? Unseld.

Unseld was an NBA legend – a great player in his time with so many traits for future generations to emulate.

Hawks’ Trae Young speaks at peaceful protest in Oklahoma

Associated PressJun 2, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — NBA All-Star Trae Young spoke at a peaceful protest of racial injustice and police brutality in his hometown on Monday.

Young, the former University of Oklahoma star who now plays for the Atlanta Hawks, briefly addressed several hundred people at Andrews Park about the deaths of George Floyd and others.

“I know this country’s in a messed up place right now,” he said. “And for me, I just think it’s important that we all stick together and we stand up for what’s right. It’s not just going to take just me. It’s not just going to take just you. It’s all of us coming together and doing this as a collective unit.”

Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed and saying that he couldn’t breathe. His death sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the country, some of which became violent.

Norman mayor Breea Clark and police chief Kevin Foster were among the other speakers at the Norman rally.

Young acknowledged that he doesn’t often speak out on social issues and credited his sister, Caitlyn, for helping him come out of his shell. At one point, Young held up a “Black Lives Matter” sign.

“I’m not used to doing this,” he said. “I’m not very open about what I see or the things that go on in this world very often, but for me, even though I’m just 21 years old, I feel that it was necessary. This is bigger than me, and I feel like this is a big step in the right direction.”

Young’s NBA city of Atlanta has been rocked by protests, fires and looting. He said after he left the stage that he has mixed feelings about those protests.

“I play in Atlanta, a black cultured city where people are looting there and it’s messing up the city,” he said. “So I see both sides. You can protest the right way and peacefully, which I believe it should be, but I also see where it hasn’t worked.”

He believes better days are ahead.

“I feel like justice will be served and changes will be made if we all come together,” he said. “This is us doing it. This is the first step.”