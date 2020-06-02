Knicks participate in #BlackoutTuesday on Instagram

The Knicks decided not to release a statement on the death of George Floyd.
But an opportunity to say nothing?
They jumped at that.
Knicks:
Blackout Tuesday is a vague movement against racial injustice.
I’d like all Americans to confront the racism plaguing this country. If Knicks owner James Dolan says more, that’d be great. It’d be great if many said more on these issues.
But I’m also not turning to professional basketball teams for guidance. So many of these statements say nothing at all.
We will NOT stand for injustice, inequity, and disparity. pic.twitter.com/DfvHRvPiJE
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 1, 2020
But fairly or not, when every nearly other team* releases a statement, the Knicks’ silence becomes seen as a stance in itself.
*Only New York and San Antonio have yet to release statements, according to Tom Haberstroh. The Spurs have largely gotten a pass, because Gregg Popovich has been so outspoken.
Under Dolan, the Knicks have a strong track record of hiring black executives and coaches. That matters.
If you want that supplemented by a statement in the aftermath of Floyd’s death… I guess you can decide whether this counts.