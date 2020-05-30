Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours from Boston to Atlanta to lead peaceful protest

While many NBA players have spoken out on social media and attended rallies in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis Police, maybe none has been as vocal and active as the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown.
You want to control the response but you should want to control what initiated the response
— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 29, 2020
Saturday, he drove 15 hours from Boston to Atlanta to lead a peaceful protest at the Martin Luther King National Historic Park.
Celtics player @FCHWPO says “I drove 15 from Boston just to be here.” as he leads a peaceful protest at the MLK memorial site. #11alive pic.twitter.com/6heGVpqfCb
— Hope Ford (@hope_iam) May 30, 2020
“No justice, no peace.” As protestors begin to march with @FCHWPO helping lead the way. #11alive #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/xayNdT8r3M
— Hope Ford (@hope_iam) May 30, 2020
Brown was joined by the Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon.
Brown’s protest still had a run-in with Atlanta police.
3 people were wrongfully arrested today this was a peaceful protest!!
— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 31, 2020
This protest is one of many nationwide happening for a fifth straight night in the wake of the death of Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. That death happened not long after the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man killed while jogging in a Georgia neighborhood.
Derek Chauvin, the man pictured kneeling on Floyd’s neck — which he did for more than eight-and-a-half minutes — was fired from his job in the Minneapolis Police Department and was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder.
Brown, like many nationwide, hope these protests and this frustration can be channeled into real change. Something this nation needs.