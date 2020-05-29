NBA commissioner Adam Silver
Report: NBA owners to discuss moving free agency ahead of draft

By Dan FeldmanMay 29, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
A couple years ago, the Rockets proposed moving the free agency ahead of the draft.

Could it happen next offseason?

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer:

Several league sources said the 2020 draft is expected to be pushed back from June 25 to September. Two of the sources also said the board of governors would also discuss whether the upcoming free-agency period should be moved ahead of the draft.

The draft will be five to seven days after the Finals, a source said.

The NBA will reportedly hold the draft after the season. The season reportedly could extend into October. Obviously, not all of these things can be correct. Even within this report. It’s nearly impossible to envision the draft being 5-7 days after the Finals and after free agency. That’d almost certainly be too soon to open free agency.

Like with 1-16 seeding, expanded postseason and December start, some are using the upheaval caused by coronavirus to push their pet proposals. Everything is in limbo.

Generally, this is a poor time to make sweeping changes. There’s so much uncertainty already. But a few of these ideas could make more sense now than under normal conditions.

Including moving free agency ahead of the draft.

The NBA might need a compressed offseason to begin next season as quickly as hoped. The pre-draft process have been completely interrupted. Holding free agency before the draft could buy more time for the combine and individual workouts.

But if enough pre-draft events can be held by the end of the Finals, I don’t see a compelling reason to switch the order of the draft and free agency now of all times.

Report: 75 percent of NBA GMs voted for play-in tournament, 25 percent group stage

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka
By Dan FeldmanMay 29, 2020, 11:08 AM EDT
NBA commissioner Adam Silver is in charge during his league’s coronavirus crisis.

Because he governs through inclusion.

Throughout his tenure, Silver has sought the opinions of varying factions within the league. Not only has that given Silver better perspective, it has fostered trust in him. He’s not about to dump that method now.

So, the NBA surveyed general managers about how to proceed – asking questions about continuing the regular season, 1-16 seeding, a group stage and a play-in tournament.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

Half of the league’s general managers voted to go straight to the playoffs and cancel the rest of the regular season, sources said. Just over half of the league voted to reseed the playoffs 1 to 16 without factoring in conference affiliation.

General managers were surveyed about a “playoffs-plus” format—either a play-in tournament between the bubble teams to determine the final seeds in the playoffs, or a World Cup–style group stage, which would replace the end of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs with a round-robin format. About 75 percent of teams voted in favor of a play-in tournament, sources said, while 25 percent of teams voted in favor of the group stage.

Teams with top seeds, such as the West-leading Lakers and East-leading Bucks, are in favor of a play-in tournament, not a group stage, multiple league sources say.

Remember: Self interest is rampant in these votes. Just because Silver is soliciting opinions from general managers doesn’t mean he’ll implement their choices. Owners carry more weight, and Silver is scheduled to meet with them today.

I’m surprised so many general managers supported a play-in tournament. Silver couldn’t get that off the ground in normal times.

But if the choice were a play-in tournament or group phase – with no other options – that could explain it. Coronavirus has also obviously changed the equation. And again, general managers aren’t the owners who would’ve been voting for it in first place.

It’s also interesting the Lakers and Bucks – who’d face a play-in winner – favor a play-in tournament. Yes, a play-in tournament allows the possibility of teams less accomplished so far than the Grizzlies and Magic claiming the No. 8 seed. But a play-in winner would gain momentum in advancing to the playoffs. There’s a tradeoff.

Perhaps, Los Angeles and Milwaukee just believe more than 16 teams will continue and really loathe the uncertainty of a group phase.

All of this could be about the play-in tournament could being a less-undesirable option than a group phase.

Sam Smith calls Michael Jordan’s poison-pizza story ‘complete nonsense’

Michael Jordan
By Dan FeldmanMay 28, 2020, 11:23 PM EDT
Michael Jordan claimed he ate an entire pizza himself the night before Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals and got food poisoning. Jordan’s trainer, Tim Grover, and personal assistant, George Koehler, corroborated, saying the pizza was suspiciously delivered by five guys.

A Utah man who claims to have made and delivered the pizza insisted the pizza wasn’t tainted.

Rumors of Jordan being hungover persist.

What really made Jordan sick during the “flu game”?

Sam Smith, who literally wrote the book on Jordan and covered the Bulls for the Chicago Tribune, called the poisoned-pizza story “complete nonsense” while appearing on 95.7 The Game.

Smith expanded on The Dan Patrick Show:

It wasn’t food poisoning. He made that up.

He wasn’t poisoned. That’s not what happened.

Michael Jordan, the most protected, nobody knows where he is, secure person – all of a sudden, five guys from the pizza place show?

He was ill. There’s no question. I think – I think – he had something that wasn’t as manly as maybe some other episodes.

I think because what they were doing was going up to Park City, in the mountains, in the ski area to stay. That’s where they stayed. So, they had to practice in Salt Lake City. They kept coming in and out, in and out. And I think it was altitude sickness. The symptoms that he had fit that much more than anything else that he had.

There was some sort of illness. There’s no question he was ill. I wouldn’t deny that. He definitely was. He was sick. But he wasn’t poisoned.

Smith is a journalist, not a doctor. I don’t trust his medical diagnosis. But he was positioned to gather and vet information. Phrases like “He made that up” and “That’s not what happened” are unequivocal. Even if he is just guessing on altitude sickness, Smith might have good reason to rule out food poisoning. He certainly talks like he does.

There might be something to Park City’s climate, though. Craig Fite, who said he delivered the pizza (with one other person, without knowing it was definitely going to the Bulls, let alone Jordan), recalled the windows being open in the hotel room as Jordan smoked a cigar. Fite found that notable because, when the sun goes behind the mountains, Park City can get chilly. The combination of cigar smoke, cold weather and altitude could have made Jordan sick.

But that still leaves questions.

Why make up the poison-pizza story? Grover told it in 2013, and Jordan confirmed it in “The Last Dance” (a documentary over which he held control). But before that, everyone remembers Jordan as having the flu.

Is food poisoning more manly than the flu? Was the flu more manly than altitude sickness? It’s tough to track these ideas of masculinity.

It’d be remarkable if the food-poisoning story were made up. Grover and Koehler provided so many supporting details. If this were a lie, it’s an elaborate one.

But we can’t put it past Jordan to lie – even when he’s on tape admitting otherwise.

Michele Roberts: ‘It’s been two and a half months of ‘What if?’ My players need some level of certainty.’

By Dan FeldmanMay 28, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
The NBA is proceeding toward resuming play.

Of course, that leaves many other questions: Who? When? Why? How? Only the “where?” has a nearly set resolution (Disney World).

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is taking his time determining answers. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

“It’s time. It’s time,” Roberts told ESPN. “It’s been two and a half months of, ‘What if?’ My players need some level of certainty. I think everybody does.”

It’s important to remember: Certainty is difficult to obtain amid the coronavirus pandemic. Whatever the NBA decides, coronavirus could foil the plan. Everyone involved should remain flexible.

But the NBA should at least soon reveal its plan so everyone who’d be involved – and those who wouldn’t – can prepare.

Stephen Jackson on death of ‘best friend’ George Floyd: ‘I haven’t been the same since’ (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 28, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT
George Floyd, a black man who died after being pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer for about eight minutes, has become a symbol.

For Stephen Jackson – who had a 14-year NBA career mostly with the Spurs, Pacers, Warriors and Hornets – Floyd’s death was deeply personal.

Jackson, who called Floyd “Twin,” met Floyd while growing up in Texas. Jackson was from Port Arthur, Floyd nearby Houston.

Jackson on Today:

Once we saw each other, the first question we asked: “Who your daddy?” “Who your daddy?” And it went from there.

We always hung together. Every time I went to Houston, it was my first stop, to stop and pick him up.

What’s killing me the most about this whole thing is, being a professional athlete, so many people abuse your friendship and your kindness. And he was one of those guys that genuinely supported me. He didn’t call unless he really needed it. And you don’t have many people that genuinely support you without any motives. And Floyd was that guy.

My girlfriend’s mom is from Minnesota, and we talk about these types of things all the time. And she sends me videos all the time. So, I was actually asleep on the couch with my daughter. And she sent me the video. And I looked at the video, and I was thinking it was just another video that she was sending me – another black man getting murdered by the police. And I didn’t really pay attention to it. As I clicked out of the message, I had 50 messages, and I clicked on one of them from my friend Mike D. And he said, “You see what they did to your twin in Minnesota?” And I jumped up, screamed, scared my daughter. Almost broke my hand punching stuff, because I was so mad. Because I’m the type of guy – I get mad, and I get into a full face of tears when I see a homeless man on the street that I can’t help. So, let alone, my best friend on TV for the world to see getting killed over a fraud charge off a fake 20-dollar bill, it just destroyed me. I haven’t been the same since I’ve seen it.

Floyd’s death is a tragedy for the entire country.

I can barely imagine what it’s like for Jackson – and everyone close to Floyd – grieve under these circumstances.