Report: NBA owners to discuss moving free agency ahead of draft

A couple years ago, the Rockets proposed moving the free agency ahead of the draft.
Could it happen next offseason?
Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer:
Several league sources said the 2020 draft is expected to be pushed back from June 25 to September. Two of the sources also said the board of governors would also discuss whether the upcoming free-agency period should be moved ahead of the draft.
The draft will be five to seven days after the Finals, a source said.
The NBA will reportedly hold the draft after the season. The season reportedly could extend into October. Obviously, not all of these things can be correct. Even within this report. It’s nearly impossible to envision the draft being 5-7 days after the Finals and after free agency. That’d almost certainly be too soon to open free agency.
Like with 1-16 seeding, expanded postseason and December start, some are using the upheaval caused by coronavirus to push their pet proposals. Everything is in limbo.
Generally, this is a poor time to make sweeping changes. There’s so much uncertainty already. But a few of these ideas could make more sense now than under normal conditions.
Including moving free agency ahead of the draft.
The NBA might need a compressed offseason to begin next season as quickly as hoped. The pre-draft process have been completely interrupted. Holding free agency before the draft could buy more time for the combine and individual workouts.
But if enough pre-draft events can be held by the end of the Finals, I don’t see a compelling reason to switch the order of the draft and free agency now of all times.