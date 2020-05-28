Michael Jordan
Brian Bahr /Allsport

Sam Smith calls Michael Jordan’s poison-pizza story ‘complete nonsense’

By Dan FeldmanMay 28, 2020, 11:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Jordan claimed he ate an entire pizza himself the night before Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals and got food poisoning. Jordan’s trainer, Tim Grover, and personal assistant, George Koehler, corroborated, saying the pizza was suspiciously delivered by five guys.

A Utah man who claims to have made and delivered the pizza insisted the pizza wasn’t tainted.

Rumors of Jordan being hungover persist.

What really made Jordan sick during the “flu game”?

Sam Smith, who literally wrote the book on Jordan and covered the Bulls for the Chicago Tribune, called the poisoned-pizza story “complete nonsense” while appearing on 95.7 The Game.

Smith expanded on The Dan Patrick Show:

It wasn’t food poisoning. He made that up.

He wasn’t poisoned. That’s not what happened.

Michael Jordan, the most protected, nobody knows where he is, secure person – all of a sudden, five guys from the pizza place show?

He was ill. There’s no question. I think – I think – he had something that wasn’t as manly as maybe some other episodes.

I think because what they were doing was going up to Park City, in the mountains, in the ski area to stay. That’s where they stayed. So, they had to practice in Salt Lake City. They kept coming in and out, in and out. And I think it was altitude sickness. The symptoms that he had fit that much more than anything else that he had.

There was some sort of illness. There’s no question he was ill. I wouldn’t deny that. He definitely was. He was sick. But he wasn’t poisoned.

Smith is a journalist, not a doctor. I don’t trust his medical diagnosis. But he was positioned to gather and vet information. Phrases like “He made that up” and “That’s not what happened” are unequivocal. Even if he is just guessing on altitude sickness, Smith might have good reason to rule out food poisoning. He certainly talks like he does.

There might be something to Park City’s climate, though. Craig Fite, who said he delivered the pizza (with one other person, without knowing it was definitely going to the Bulls, let alone Jordan), recalled the windows being open in the hotel room as Jordan smoked a cigar. Fite found that notable because, when the sun goes behind the mountains, Park City can get chilly. The combination of cigar smoke, cold weather and altitude could have made Jordan sick.

But that still leaves questions.

Why make up the poison-pizza story? Grover told it in 2013, and Jordan confirmed it in “The Last Dance” (a documentary over which he held control). But before that, everyone remembers Jordan as having the flu.

Is food poisoning more manly than the flu? Was the flu more manly than altitude sickness? It’s tough to track these ideas of masculinity.

It’d be remarkable if the food-poisoning story were made up. Grover and Koehler provided so many supporting details. If this were a lie, it’s an elaborate one.

But we can’t put it past Jordan to lie – even when he’s on tape admitting otherwise.

Michele Roberts: ‘It’s been two and a half months of ‘What if?’ My players need some level of certainty.’

By Dan FeldmanMay 28, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA is proceeding toward resuming play.

Of course, that leaves many other questions: Who? When? Why? How? Only the “where?” has a nearly set resolution (Disney World).

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is taking his time determining answers. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

“It’s time. It’s time,” Roberts told ESPN. “It’s been two and a half months of, ‘What if?’ My players need some level of certainty. I think everybody does.”

It’s important to remember: Certainty is difficult to obtain amid the coronavirus pandemic. Whatever the NBA decides, coronavirus could foil the plan. Everyone involved should remain flexible.

But the NBA should at least soon reveal its plan so everyone who’d be involved – and those who wouldn’t – can prepare.

Stephen Jackson on death of ‘best friend’ George Floyd: ‘I haven’t been the same since’ (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 28, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

George Floyd, a black man who died after being pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer for about eight minutes, has become a symbol.

For Stephen Jackson – who had a 14-year NBA career mostly with the Spurs, Pacers, Warriors and Hornets – Floyd’s death was deeply personal.

Jackson, who called Floyd “Twin,” met Floyd while growing up in Texas. Jackson was from Port Arthur, Floyd nearby Houston.

Jackson on Today:

Once we saw each other, the first question we asked: “Who your daddy?” “Who your daddy?” And it went from there.

We always hung together. Every time I went to Houston, it was my first stop, to stop and pick him up.

What’s killing me the most about this whole thing is, being a professional athlete, so many people abuse your friendship and your kindness. And he was one of those guys that genuinely supported me. He didn’t call unless he really needed it. And you don’t have many people that genuinely support you without any motives. And Floyd was that guy.

My girlfriend’s mom is from Minnesota, and we talk about these types of things all the time. And she sends me videos all the time. So, I was actually asleep on the couch with my daughter. And she sent me the video. And I looked at the video, and I was thinking it was just another video that she was sending me – another black man getting murdered by the police. And I didn’t really pay attention to it. As I clicked out of the message, I had 50 messages, and I clicked on one of them from my friend Mike D. And he said, “You see what they did to your twin in Minnesota?” And I jumped up, screamed, scared my daughter. Almost broke my hand punching stuff, because I was so mad. Because I’m the type of guy – I get mad, and I get into a full face of tears when I see a homeless man on the street that I can’t help. So, let alone, my best friend on TV for the world to see getting killed over a fraud charge off a fake 20-dollar bill, it just destroyed me. I haven’t been the same since I’ve seen it.

Floyd’s death is a tragedy for the entire country.

I can barely imagine what it’s like for Jackson – and everyone close to Floyd – grieve under these circumstances.

Are plans for a play-in tournament just to get Zion Williamson in the bubble?

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 28, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The cleanest, most straightforward, fewest extra people in the “bubble” way for the NBA to return to play is to invite the 16 teams already in the playoffs — eight from each conference — and skip right to the postseason.

However, there is a lot of momentum around the league for a play-in tournament with 20 teams (or more). Specifically, one that brings in the four teams in the West clumped three-and-a-half to four games behind Memphis for the last playoff spot (Portland, New Orleans, Sacramento, and San Antonio).

Why those teams? Because they had a real chance to catch the Grizzlies if play had not stopped?

Or, is it because the league wants Zion Williamson — its bright young star who spiked ratings and interest when he returned from injury mid-season — in the bubble? On ESPN’s Hoop Collective podcast, Brian Windhorst said some other teams seem to think the play-in plan is all about Williamson.

“Let me just say how do you get to 20 [teams in the bubble] though? Because if you just go by the straight records, because to me, this is what I’ve already heard, alright. I’ve already heard people in this league say this is an elaborate game to get Zion Williamson into this bubble…

“I’m not saying the NBA is going this route, I’m just saying I’ve already heard this scenario that no matter what happens, the cutoff line will be the Pelicans. They’ll be in.”

Windhorst is very well connected and I don’t know who his sources were for this, but if you’re with the Wizards or Hornets (or maybe even Bulls and Knicks), you would push for the nine and 10 seed in each conference to be in the bubble, not the next four best records (which are all in the West).

The NBA is a star-based league, of course getting its hottest new property into more televised games is a discussion taking place. You’d be naive to think otherwise. Whether Zion and the Pelicans end up in Orlando ultimately is another question.

All the lobbying and leaking of restart plans to the media — and even the pronouncements of Damian Lillard saying he will play if there’s no shot at the postseason — are spin. This is teams lobbying for what is best for them and their chances. Elite teams like the Lakers and Bucks want no part of a soccer-style group stage that is more likely to produce upsets, they want something more traditional. The Bucks are no fans of 1-16 seedings because then they would have to go through both the Clippers and Lakers to win it all (while the Lakers should love that plan, it sets up perfectly for LeBron James and company). Teams back different play-in plans that better lineup for them. It’s all politicking.

This Friday, in a conference call with owners, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is going to lay out a series of return-to-play options. A week or two after that, the owners will get on a conference call again and vote. Until then, everyone is going to lobby for their own self-interest.

That restart likely has teams reporting to Orlando for training camps in mid-July with games starting in late July or early August. How long the season runs depends on the format chosen. Next season almost certainly will start around Christmas (or maybe a week or two earlier, at most).

When a retired Michael Jordan showed up, dominated a Warriors practice

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 28, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was the winter of 1995, major league baseball was on strike and Michael Jordan — at that time still a member of the Chicago White Sox organization — refused to be a scab and cross the picket lines.

“Mike was thinking about coming back (to the NBA), he was getting that itch again, it was a lockout in baseball, and he just wanted to play some basketball,” NBA legend Tim Hardaway told NBC Sports.

The Last Dance documentary covered how Jordan was secretly taking part in Bulls’ practices at that time. What it didn’t cover was the time Jordan flew out to California to see his friend, Rod Higgins (a Warriors assistant coach), and absolutely dominated a Warriors practice.

“It was kind of embarrassing for a guy to take that many months off then to come into our practice and dominate the way he did,” Hardaway said. “But of course, he’s MJ.”

Warriors players tell the story on The Sports Uncovered podcast, which launched today by NBC and takes a unique look at some of the most significant moments in sports. Like Jordan saying, “I’m back.” You can listen to the podcast below or download it at Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your pods.

Jordan was always looking for a test, and the Warriors at the time provided one: Hardaway was one of the game’s great scorers (but was still coming off a torn ACL) and trash talkers, and Golden State had the game’s “it” up-and-coming player in Latrell Sprewell.

Hardaway takes the story from there.

“[Jordan] and [then Warriors assistant coach] Rod Higgins are really good friends, he just came to visit Rod and said, ‘Hey, Rod, you think [Don Nelson] would let me just come to practice and with y’all?’ And Rod asked him and coach was like, ‘s ***, why not, of course.’

“He just wanted to see where he was at, where his skills was at — and of course they was still there. The same skills, without much rust, that he left with. He was practicing with us, and I came up and was egging him on, ‘Let’s see what you got, s***, let’s see it.’ He said, ‘Alright, now, I’m still MJ.’ And I was like, ‘You had guys throwing balls at you, you been out two years, I heard you been shooting around but this here, this is the real deal now, you got to come and lace your s*** up.”

“It was him, Rony Seikaly, Chris Mullin, some other point guard, against me, Sprewell, some other guys, and man, we was playing for like two hours, and I wanted to go some more because he was bustin’ our a**. He wouldn’t let Sprewell dribble the ball at all — he kinda knew exactly what Sprewell could do, what he couldn’t do, his weaknesses and his strengths.

“It was like he never missed a beat, man. He was out there shooting fadeaways, dunking, playing defense, getting through screens, denying, jumping through passing lanes. It was a little rust, of course, but once he got going each game he got stronger and stronger, his timing got better, you could just tell. He was kinda tired at the end, but it was something to see.”

Hardaway, always the competitor, didn’t want to stop.

“I was kinda upset because I think his team took it more seriously than our team,” Hardaway said. “But he came in and put on a show in practice…

“He said ‘I can play all night, but you all have a game tomorrow and I don’t want to wear you out.’ I was not playing that much anyway so I wanted to get as much run as I can.”

Find out more about that legendary practice, and Jordan’s return, on The Sports Uncovered podcast.

 