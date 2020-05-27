Several NBA players posted about George Floyd, a black man who died after being pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer for about eight minutes.
Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. struck a different tone than most.
Porter:
Brought tears to my eyes man…that is unbelievable…That is murder. #GeorgeLloyd
— Michael Porter Jr (@MPJr) May 27, 2020
It is a heartbreaking and corrupt world we live in…
— Michael Porter Jr (@MPJr) May 27, 2020
But regardless GOTTA KEEP THE FAITH til the end.
— Michael Porter Jr (@MPJr) May 27, 2020
As much as you pray for George family, gotta also pray for the police officer(s) who were involved in this evil. As hard as it is, pray for them instead of hate them…Pray that God changes their hearts.
— Michael Porter Jr (@MPJr) May 27, 2020
Knicks forward Maurice Harkless:
Somebody talk to their rook please 🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/S6Ex1IYmwJ
— Maurice Harkless (@moe_harkless) May 27, 2020
Harkless, whose dismay was shared by many, is a seasoned veteran. Porter has made made rookie gaffes.
But I’m uncomfortable criticizing someone for calling for prayer for anyone. For some, prayer can be effective way to cope amid tragedy. Many believe prayer can change the world.
Porter didn’t say prayer alone should be the solution. In fact, he called the situation “evil” and “murder,” seemingly suggesting the need for criminal justice, too.