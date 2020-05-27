KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

LeBron James, others around NBA speak out after death of George Floyd

By Kurt HelinMay 27, 2020, 3:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

George Floyd died Monday while saying “I can’t breathe” as a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground and put his knee on his neck for an extended time. A video of Floyd’s death prompted a severe backlash, including the firing of four police officers, FBI and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigations, and public protests.

Floyd’s death also sparked frustration and outrage among NBA players and they took to social media to speak out, as they have had to do too often in the past with the deaths of black men at the hands of police. Many followed the lead of LeBron James in posting on Instagram an image of a policeman kneeling on Floyd’s neck juxtaposed with Colin Kaepernick kneeling on the sidelines of an NFL game during the national anthem.

View this post on Instagram

STILL!!!! 🤬😢😤

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

No one around the NBA was hit harder than former player and current ESPN analyst Stephen Jackson, who knew Floyd and was devastated by the news. He called Floyd by his nickname, Twin.

Other NBA players took to Twitter and Instagram, here is just a sampling.

 

Knicks reportedly to start coaching search, Tom Thibodeau tops list

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 27, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With the NBA nearing a return in some format, one that could leave the 12th seeded Knicks home until next season, New York’s new president Leon Rose is cranking up his coaching search.

And Tom Thibodeau is on top of their list, reports Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov at The Athletic.

The New York Knicks and president of basketball operations Leon Rose will soon embark on the search process for a new head coach and Tom Thibodeau is atop the list of targets, sources told The Athletic. The Knicks are believed to be targeting a decision in the next few weeks, sources said…

Former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson likely will also receive an interview, sources said. Atkinson and the Nets parted ways in March with the team at 28-34 and on the way to the postseason during a difficult fourth season at the helm. Atkinson helped turn the franchise around during his tenure, taking it from a 20-win team in 2016-17 to a playoff team last season and one that proved to be an attractive destination for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency. He was a Knicks assistant for four seasons under head coach Mike D’Antoni.

Thibodeau, or Atkinson, or whoever gets the job, will be the Knicks’ sixth coach in six seasons. The new coach needs to create a culture and some sense of stability in a franchise that has had precious little of it since James Dolan took over running the team.

Tom Thibodeau wants to return to NBA coaching, and his decades-long friendship with Rose made him the frontrunner from the start.

Is Thibodeau the right fit? That depends. Thibodeau’s history is that of a win-now coach who leans on veterans (which led GM Thibodeau to make some questionable decisions in Minnesota). The Knicks are trying to build up a core of young players and a culture that can be a foundation for winning in the future. Is Thibodeau the best coach to do that? Thibodeau says he has grown and will bring a new perspective to his next job.

The Knicks have a young core but also feel they are well positioned to trade for a star if one becomes available. That kind of bold trade would be the Knicks way, this has never been a patient franchise willing to build slow and smart (as the Nets did, building a core with enough financial flexibility to attract Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving). A trade can work, if it’s the right star put into the right system with the right players around him.

Bottom line, whoever gets the Knicks job has a lot of work to do to build a winner. They just have to hope they are given enough time to do it.

Breaking NBA Twitter: Lakers’ Alex Caruso will try to dap up Rihanna “for the culture”

Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 27, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Lakers are a social media force, the glamour franchise in a star-studded market. Multiplying that, now they have the biggest star in the game in LeBron James (a social media powerhouse in his own right). All of that elevates even role players into a level of fame not seen with any other franchise—players like fan-favorite, balding Alex Caruso.

Rihanna is a music and pop culture superstar with 82 million Instagram followers. She’s also a huge basketball and LeBron James fan and is a regular at Lakers’ games, sitting courtside.

Combine those two and you get what became an NBA Twitter viral moment: Rihanna checked out Caruso.

In a conversation about the celebrities who flock to Laker games, that clip came up on a recent episode of “The LiucciCast.” At the urging of the host, Caruso promised to dap her up, “for the culture.” (Hat tip Silver Screen and Roll, and the must-read Good Morning Basketball newsletter from Tom Ziller.)

But you did not dap up Rihanna, which is my favorite Caruso gif, even with all the dunks, you didn’t dap her up, that would have been the highest-risk, highest-reward move of your career and I dare you to do it if she’s there. Because if she leaves you hanging, it’s a forever one…

“It is, but that would be kind of funny at the same time.”

Either way you win!

“If it happens again, I’ll try to make something happen, I’ll go over and try and dap her up. For the culture.”

I’m going to start using “for the culture” to describe every action I take from now on. That is my new favorite line.

Caruso dapping up Rihanna would blow up NBA Twitter.

Caruso’s girlfriend may not enjoy it as much as the rest of it, but it has to happen. For the culture.

Another report Jim Boylen’s days as Bulls coach limited

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 27, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Chicago Bulls, at 22-43, sit as the 11 seed in the East as the NBA ramps up to return, but will the Bulls play another game? In some of the scenarios being floated, 11th would be good enough to get Chicago invited to Orlando for a play-in tournament and a chance to get into the playoffs. In other scenarios the Bulls’ season is done.

Chicago coach Jim Boylen may need that chance — and a good run — to keep his job. Reports have floated for a while Boylen was on shaky ground after some key players ripped their coach Arturas Karnisovas, the new head of basketball operations, and general manager Marc Eversley. A good showing in the NBA’s restart could be how Boylen saves his job, reports Joe Cowley at the Chicago Sun-Times.

So what could save Boylen? A Hail Mary.

His best chance would be if the NBA decided on a leaguewide play-in tournament, and the Bulls actually got hot and made a deep, unexpected run. But considering the team’s .317 winning percentage under Boylen, the likelihood of that happening is tiny.

The other thing that could save Boylen is the fact owner Jerry Reinsdorf and outgoing team president John Paxson (now a consultant) love Boylen’s old-school, hard-nosed ways (even if the players’ don’t). While Michael Reinsdorf — Jerry’s son and the guy running the Bulls now — has given Karnisovas and company free range to make a change, it’s possible in these uncharted waters the new front office decides to wait. To give Boylen the chance he wants.

Probably not, however. Most likely, the Bulls will have a new coach next season.

John Wall is “110 percent” healthy (but don’t expect him to play this season)

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 27, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

“I’m 110%. I’m healthy.”

“I’m itching to get back out there.”

That’s what John Wall told to reporters Tuesday, during a conference call about his “202 Assist” program providing rent help to Washington D.C. Ward 8 residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If Wall is healthy, it’s not hard to make the leap to Wall playing if the ninth-seed Washington Wizards get called to Orlando for the chance to play their way into the postseason.

Don’t make the leap. If the Wizards play another game this season — a big “if” as the format for a return has yet to be decided — Wall will not be part of it. Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard recently said, “We’re very anxious to see John Wall in uniform next year. I don’t think any of this changes that.”

Wall himself was noncommital, but didn’t sound like a guy coming back in a month.

“I don’t know what the protocol the organization or the coaching staff want me to be on. I will kind of just let them make that decision, them and my agent,” Wall said.

The last time Wall was on an NBA court was December of 2018. He sat out to have surgery on bone spurs in his left heel, pain he said he played through for years. During his rehab from that surgery he tore his left Achilles, requiring another surgery and a lot more time off.

During the quarantine, Wall has been working out at home, where he has a Peleton, plus he’s been riding his bike around the city. Wall added he has half a basketball court in his house, so he can get up some shots.

His eye is on a return to the court.

“I’m just focused on getting back out there and watching how Brad [Beal] has developed, how our team has developed. how we have made changes in the organization to prepare ourselves for next season and see what we can do,” Wall said.

Notice he said next season. Right now that’s Wall’s focus, this season is out of the picture.