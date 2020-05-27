John Wall is “110 percent” healthy (but don’t expect him to play this season)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“I’m 110%. I’m healthy.”

“I’m itching to get back out there.”

That’s what John Wall told to reporters Tuesday, during a conference call about his “202 Assist” program providing rent help to Washington D.C. Ward 8 residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If Wall is healthy, it’s not hard to make the leap to Wall playing if the ninth-seed Washington Wizards get called to Orlando for the chance to play their way into the postseason.

Don’t make the leap. If the Wizards play another game this season — a big “if” as the format for a return has yet to be decided — Wall will not be part of it. Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard recently said, “We’re very anxious to see John Wall in uniform next year. I don’t think any of this changes that.”

Wall himself was noncommital, but didn’t sound like a guy coming back in a month.

“I don’t know what the protocol the organization or the coaching staff want me to be on. I will kind of just let them make that decision, them and my agent,” Wall said.

The last time Wall was on an NBA court was December of 2018. He sat out to have surgery on bone spurs in his left heel, pain he said he played through for years. During his rehab from that surgery he tore his left Achilles, requiring another surgery and a lot more time off.

During the quarantine, Wall has been working out at home, where he has a Peleton, plus he’s been riding his bike around the city. Wall added he has half a basketball court in his house, so he can get up some shots.

His eye is on a return to the court.

“I’m just focused on getting back out there and watching how Brad [Beal] has developed, how our team has developed. how we have made changes in the organization to prepare ourselves for next season and see what we can do,” Wall said.

Notice he said next season. Right now that’s Wall’s focus, this season is out of the picture.