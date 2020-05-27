Breaking NBA Twitter: Lakers’ Alex Caruso will try to dap up Rihanna “for the culture”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Lakers are a social media force, the glamour franchise in a star-studded market. Multiplying that, now they have the biggest star in the game in LeBron James (a social media powerhouse in his own right). All of that elevates even role players into a level of fame not seen with any other franchise—players like fan-favorite, balding Alex Caruso.

Rihanna is a music and pop culture superstar with 82 million Instagram followers. She’s also a huge basketball and LeBron James fan and is a regular at Lakers’ games, sitting courtside.

Combine those two and you get what became an NBA Twitter viral moment: Rihanna checked out Caruso.

Rihanna ready to risk it all for Alex Caruso? pic.twitter.com/Xuja6Euil8 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 26, 2019

In a conversation about the celebrities who flock to Laker games, that clip came up on a recent episode of “The LiucciCast.” At the urging of the host, Caruso promised to dap her up, “for the culture.” (Hat tip Silver Screen and Roll, and the must-read Good Morning Basketball newsletter from Tom Ziller.)



But you did not dap up Rihanna, which is my favorite Caruso gif, even with all the dunks, you didn’t dap her up, that would have been the highest-risk, highest-reward move of your career and I dare you to do it if she’s there. Because if she leaves you hanging, it’s a forever one…

“It is, but that would be kind of funny at the same time.”

Either way you win!

“If it happens again, I’ll try to make something happen, I’ll go over and try and dap her up. For the culture.”

I’m going to start using “for the culture” to describe every action I take from now on. That is my new favorite line.

Caruso dapping up Rihanna would blow up NBA Twitter.

Caruso’s girlfriend may not enjoy it as much as the rest of it, but it has to happen. For the culture.