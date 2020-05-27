Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Another report Jim Boylen’s days as Bulls coach limited

By Kurt HelinMay 27, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
The Chicago Bulls, at 22-43, sit as the 11 seed in the East as the NBA ramps up to return, but will the Bulls play another game? In some of the scenarios being floated, 11th would be good enough to get Chicago invited to Orlando for a play-in tournament and a chance to get into the playoffs. In other scenarios the Bulls’ season is done.

Chicago coach Jim Boylen may need that chance — and a good run — to keep his job. Reports have floated for a while Boylen was on shaky ground after some key players ripped their coach Arturas Karnisovas, the new head of basketball operations, and general manager Marc Eversley. A good showing in the NBA’s restart could be how Boylen saves his job, reports Joe Cowley at the Chicago Sun-Times.

So what could save Boylen? A Hail Mary.

His best chance would be if the NBA decided on a leaguewide play-in tournament, and the Bulls actually got hot and made a deep, unexpected run. But considering the team’s .317 winning percentage under Boylen, the likelihood of that happening is tiny.

The other thing that could save Boylen is the fact owner Jerry Reinsdorf and outgoing team president John Paxson (now a consultant) love Boylen’s old-school, hard-nosed ways (even if the players’ don’t). While Michael Reinsdorf — Jerry’s son and the guy running the Bulls now — has given Karnisovas and company free range to make a change, it’s possible in these uncharted waters the new front office decides to wait. To give Boylen the chance he wants.

Probably not, however. Most likely, the Bulls will have a new coach next season.

Breaking NBA Twitter: Lakers’ Alex Caruso will try to dap up Rihanna “for the culture”

Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 27, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
The Lakers are a social media force, the glamour franchise in a star-studded market. Multiplying that, now they have the biggest star in the game in LeBron James (a social media powerhouse in his own right). All of that elevates even role players into a level of fame not seen with any other franchise—players like fan-favorite, balding Alex Caruso.

Rihanna is a music and pop culture superstar with 82 million Instagram followers. She’s also a huge basketball and LeBron James fan and is a regular at Lakers’ games, sitting courtside.

Combine those two and you get what became an NBA Twitter viral moment: Rihanna checked out Caruso.

In a conversation about the celebrities who flock to Laker games, that clip came up on a recent episode of “The LiucciCast.” At the urging of the host, Caruso promised to dap her up, “for the culture.” (Hat tip Silver Screen and Roll, and the must-read Good Morning Basketball newsletter from Tom Ziller.)

But you did not dap up Rihanna, which is my favorite Caruso gif, even with all the dunks, you didn’t dap her up, that would have been the highest-risk, highest-reward move of your career and I dare you to do it if she’s there. Because if she leaves you hanging, it’s a forever one…

“It is, but that would be kind of funny at the same time.”

Either way you win!

“If it happens again, I’ll try to make something happen, I’ll go over and try and dap her up. For the culture.”

I’m going to start using “for the culture” to describe every action I take from now on. That is my new favorite line.

Caruso dapping up Rihanna would blow up NBA Twitter.

Caruso’s girlfriend may not enjoy it as much as the rest of it, but it has to happen. For the culture.

John Wall is “110 percent” healthy (but don’t expect him to play this season)

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 27, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
“I’m 110%. I’m healthy.”

“I’m itching to get back out there.”

That’s what John Wall told to reporters Tuesday, during a conference call about his “202 Assist” program providing rent help to Washington D.C. Ward 8 residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If Wall is healthy, it’s not hard to make the leap to Wall playing if the ninth-seed Washington Wizards get called to Orlando for the chance to play their way into the postseason.

Don’t make the leap. If the Wizards play another game this season — a big “if” as the format for a return has yet to be decided — Wall will not be part of it. Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard recently said, “We’re very anxious to see John Wall in uniform next year. I don’t think any of this changes that.”

Wall himself was noncommital, but didn’t sound like a guy coming back in a month.

“I don’t know what the protocol the organization or the coaching staff want me to be on. I will kind of just let them make that decision, them and my agent,” Wall said.

The last time Wall was on an NBA court was December of 2018. He sat out to have surgery on bone spurs in his left heel, pain he said he played through for years. During his rehab from that surgery he tore his left Achilles, requiring another surgery and a lot more time off.

During the quarantine, Wall has been working out at home, where he has a Peleton, plus he’s been riding his bike around the city. Wall added he has half a basketball court in his house, so he can get up some shots.

His eye is on a return to the court.

“I’m just focused on getting back out there and watching how Brad [Beal] has developed, how our team has developed. how we have made changes in the organization to prepare ourselves for next season and see what we can do,” Wall said.

Notice he said next season. Right now that’s Wall’s focus, this season is out of the picture.

Revisiting the Knicks’ 2009 draft: Was there a backup plan to land Stephen Curry?

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 27, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Stephen Curry wanted to be drafted by the Knicks, to play in Mike D’Antoni’s system in the bright lights of Madison Square Garden. Curry’s father, Dell, and agent Jeff Austin both wanted Stephen in New York and called up Larry Riley, then the Warriors GM, trying to pressure him not to draft the young Curry.

It didn’t work. The fact Knicks president Donnie Walsh wanted Curry so badly just confirmed to the Warriors they were doing the right thing, Riley told Marc Berman of the New York Post this week.

“The truth is I respected Donnie Walsh a great deal,” Riley said. “Their interest in Steph reaffirmed what we already believed.”

Looking back at that draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves (and GM David Kahn) had the No. 5 and 6 picks in the 2009 NBA Draft and used them both on point guards — Spanish sensation Ricky Rubio and fast-rising Jonny Flynn. The Warriors were poised to take Curry at No. 7.

Did the Knicks’ Walsh do enough to try and trade up to get Curry, to leapfrog the Warriors and get one of those Timberwolves picks? It depends upon who you ask, and the Post’s Berman talked to a lot of people.

“I really wanted Stephen in that draft, and when I realized that Golden State was going to take him, I tried to trade up to take him,” Walsh said. “But I could not get the pick I needed so I looked elsewhere and tried to fill a need. Stephen was the guy and he obviously would have made a huge difference.”

However, one source familiar with the situation said Walsh never contacted Minnesota, which held picks No. 5 and 6. Another league source says when Golden State selected Curry, a “huge collective groan” emerged from the Knicks’ war room, which indicated the Knicks were calling Golden State’s bluff.

“It didn’t seem Donnie was prepared for any other scenario,” a former Knicks scout said. “We all love Donnie, but he didn’t seem to have a backup plan and it was a mad scramble to finalize [No. 8 pick Jordan] Hill.”

Jordan Hill played 24 games for the Knicks before he was traded in a salary dump.

Hindsight is always 20/20, and it’s easy to look back and say Walsh should have done anything to get the future two-time NBA MVP and three-time champion who set the culture for the Warriors. At the time of the 2009 NBA Draft, there were questions about Curry’s ability to play the point at the NBA level (he had only done it for one season at Davidson), and he was seen more as a shooter, certainly not a franchise savior. He was behind guys like Blake Griffin and James Harden in that draft for a reason.

But did Walsh do enough to move up? Would Curry have developed into the player we know in New York, where likely his coach and the front office above him would have changed several times?

It’s all a what if, just a painful one for Knicks fans.

Mark Cuban’s plan for a restart, “I don’t think we can go the old tried and true way”

By Kurt HelinMay 26, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Wild, fanciful ideas for restarting the NBA that would never fly in a typical year — 1-16 seeding, or maybe a soccer World Cup-style group stage — are getting an airing this season because everything is on the table. As the NBA moves closer to a restart plan, countless ideas are being floated.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has his own plan.

Shocking, I know. But it’s interesting.

“What I proposed is that we extend the playoff format to 10 teams from each conference, and play at least five games prior to going into playoffs,” Cuban said laying out is plan to NBC’s Mike Tirico on “Lunch Talk Live.” And if we do that, every team in the Eastern Conference would have a chance to make the playoffs, and all but two in the Western Conference would do it [Ed. note: Golden State and Minnesota].

“Then, what I would do, once we got 10 and 10, I would reseed them, and 17 would play 20, and 18 would play 19, in a one-game series. The winner then would take on the eighth-place seed in a five-game series, while the No. 1 seed in each conference would get a bye. Then you go ahead normally from there.

“That gives us a chance to have more meaningful games, it gives almost every team a chance when we come back for whatever is left of our regular season. I think we’ve got to change it up some, I don’t think we can go the old tried and true way.”

Cuban later added, speaking to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, that he wants to see all 30 teams come to Orlando for regular season games, building excitement for the NBA’s return in every market. This dream, however, seems a long shot, and Damian Lillard spoke for a lot of players when he said he’s not playing if there is not a path to the playoffs for Portland.

Cuban’s point that this is the year to try something different, not to play it safe, has real validity. This season is already upside down due to the corona

