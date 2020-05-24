Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Matt Barnes doesn’t refer to himself as NBA champion, doesn’t have ring from 2017 Warriors

By Kurt HelinMay 24, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

At the start of March in 2017, Matt Barnes signed as a free agent with the Golden State Warriors to help fill in te minutes for Kevin Durant, who had suffered a knee injury. Over the course of 20 games down the stretch of that season, Barnes became a regular part of Warriors’ bench rotation, averaging 20 minutes a night and even starting five games. Then, right before the playoffs, Barnes sprained his ankle. Barnes never saw the court in the first round and his role shrunk in the postseason, he played fewer than 10 minutes total in the NBA Finals.

Because of that limited role, Barnes doesn’t refer to himself as an NBA champion. He doesn’t feel he earned it, and he doesn’t have his championship ring, something Barnes explained recently on the “Up in Smoke” podcast (hat tip NBC Sports Bay Area)

“That ring is still in — shoutout Raymond Ridder, the best media dude, mogul for the Golden State Warriors — that thing is sitting in his office. I don’t count that as a championship…

“I came in when [Durant] went down, playing a consistent 20-25 minutes, the game KD comes back, I get hurt maybe a week before the playoffs and I’m out of it,. Worst ankle sprain of my life. I’m not healthy until the end of the second round when they’re already 8-0. So me being a vet knowing they’re not going to change the rotation, I’m not expecting them to change the rotation, I’m just going to sit here and be a super vet, cheer these mother f****** on, talk to people when they need to be talked to and just enjoy the ride.

“I didn’t sweat. I wasn’t in the mother f****** dog hole with these dudes. I didn’t get to guard LeBron. I got a free ride, I got a free ring.”

Barnes played an important role on the Warriors when the team needed it, and guys have gotten rings for a lot less. Still, it is admirable Barnes has standards and sticks to them.

That ring, however, might be something he and his family want someday.

Hall of Fame could push back induction of Kobe, Duncan, Garnett due to coronavirus

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 24, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s the deepest and (arguably) greatest Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class in its history: Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett lead it.

Enshrinement is scheduled for Aug. 29, but the Hall of Fame in Massachusets is looking at potentially pushing back that date if large gatherings are not yet allowed, reports Gary Washburn at the Boston Globe. They are considering pushing the date back to mid-October or potentially into next spring if necessary.

Hall of Fame CEO John Doleva emphasized they are not just going to roll this class into the 2021 class (which has yet to be elected).

“I do want to make it very clear we will have a separate event for the class of 2020 because of the notoriety of that class and, frankly, every class deserves its own recognition,” Doleva said. “There is a potential next calendar year that we could have two enshrinements.”

It’s possible that the enshrinement can take place Aug. 29, but like every big event planned for the fall nobody knows exactly what the situation will be. So, the Hall of Fame is coming up with a backup plan, just in case. As they should.

Bradley Beal’s agent: ‘There are no Beal Sweepstakes’

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 23, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Despite the Wizards being clear they have no plans to trade Bradley Beal — and Beal saying he doesn’t want to be traded — other teams continue to hover around, waiting for things to change.

The most recent of those is the Brooklyn Nets, who had internal discussions about chasing Beal as a third star to pair with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. The Nets could try to put together a trade centered around some combination of Spencer Dinwiddie ($11.5 million), Caris LeVert ($16.2 million), and Jarrett Allen ($3.9 million).

That led Beal’s agent to reiterate Beal does not want to be traded and isn’t going anywhere. Via Adam Zagoria at Forbes.

“There are no Beal Sweepstakes and that’s why he re-signed with the Wizards,” agent Mark Bartelstein said Friday by phone. “Brad re-signed with the Wizards because he wanted to stay in Washington and the Wizards wanted to keep him there.”

Beal signed a two-year, $72 million extension with the Wizards last season that has him under contract through 2022 with a player option for 2023 (the same length of contract as John Wall). Washington’s front office has been clear, the plan is to bring back Beal and Wall, re-sign Davis Bertans, and play out next season. Rebuilding is not exactly owner Ted Leonsis’ style.

If that doesn’t plan out, then next offseason things could be different, but in the short term don’t expect a Beal trade.

LaMelo Ball reportedly top point guard on Knicks’ draft board

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 23, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LaMelo Ball has the highest upside of any player in the 2020 NBA Draft, according to NBC’s own Rob Dauster. He’s a 6’7″ guard who has fantastic handles and elite court vision, which makes him dangerous off the pick-and-roll. Ball’s supporters see a guy who could have a Trae Young, All-Star kind of offensive impact.

There are also serious questions and doubts about whether Ball can reach that ceiling. He lacks a consistent shot, especially from deep, his decision making needs work, his defense is not good at all, and there are lingering questions about his work ethic. Ball is a high variance pick, maybe he can be developed into an elite player, but his floor is also pretty low.

The Knicks, in need of a star, are willing to take a big swing and hope Ball can be a home run. He is the top point guard on the team’s draft board, reports Marc Berman at the New York Post.

The Post has learned unequivocally LaMelo Ball is currently the top-rated point guard on the Knicks’ board.

That should hardly be surprising, knowing new president Leon Rose likes to shoot for the stars. Knicks officials believe the 6-foot-7 playmaker/driver has one of the higher upsides in the entire draft despite his lack of a 3-point shot. Rose has already dealt with outspoken father Lavar Ball when his sons were briefly with Creative Artists Agency.

A couple of quick thoughts. First, teams are blowing a lot of smoke around their draft intentions at this point, so take every report like this with a grain of salt. Second, teams are not going to seriously factor Lavar Ball into their choice. He will be at most a challenge for the PR staff, but teams have dealt with overbearing parents before. With Lonzo Ball and the Lakers, LaVar was doing television and making a splash early on in the market, but he was a much bigger deal outside the locker room than in it.

This is a draft without a star at the top, so teams are going to look both at potential and the ability of that player to reach it. Does Anthony Edwards have as high a ceiling as Ball? Maybe not, but he’s more likely to reach it and has a higher floor. Fit also may matter to teams more than in other drafts.

The Knicks need a ball handler and Rose may be willing to give Ball a shot to be that guy (RJ Hampton interests the Knicks as well), but he’d be smart to bring in a veteran who can play that role as well.

The Knicks have the sixth-worst record in the NBA as things stand today (it’s unclear if there will be more regular season games). New York a 37.2 percent chance of landing in the top four picks (9 percent they get the top pick) where Ball potentially will be on the board, but a 50.4 percent chance they draft No. 7 or 8, at which point he is likely already taken.

The 2020 NBA Draft is still technically scheduled for June 25, but with the draft lottery and combine already postponed, the draft itself will be pushed back. Likely into the fall.

Charles Barkley says he played game drunk in 1992 when trade to Lakers fell through

Brian Drake/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 23, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Charles Barkley was about to be a Laker and he wanted to celebrate.

It was 1992 and Barkley’s time in Philadelphia was coming to an end; meanwhile, the post-Showtime Lakers needed another star (they still have James Worthy but needed much more). The two teams got together and a trade was nearly done. Barkley started drinking to celebrate… until everything fell through.

Barkley loves telling this story. He first told it to Richard Deitsch of Sports Illustrated five years ago, then retold it on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018. He expanded on it during the Lowe Post podcast with ESPN’s Zach Lowe (hat tip Silver Screen and Roll).

“My agent calls me one morning and he says ‘hey, you’re going to get traded to the Lakers today. And me and my friends, we go out and celebrate and get drunk around noon….

“He calls me later and says ‘hey you’ve been traded to the Lakers, they’re going to finalize the deal and I’ll get back to you.’

“I’m on cloud nine, he calls me back three hours later, it’s like 3:30 now, he says, ‘The Sixers backed out of the deal.’ And I’m drunk as [bleeped expletive] and we got a game that night, and I’m like ‘what? What are you talking about?’ And he’s like ‘the Sixers were scared to pull the trigger.’ So I’m like ‘you’re kidding me, dude we got a game tonight and I’ve been drinking since noon.’ The one thing that’s funny, I don’t even know how I played that night. I think I might have played so bad because I was so angry the Sixers didn’t pull the trigger, and then it’s just suffering the next two or three years.”

There are not enough details to pinpoint the game in question (assuming the timeline is right and this is 1992). Barkley had a couple of home clunkers in early 1992, although it’s possible he didn’t play terribly that game. We may never know.

Barkley got traded that summer, being sent to Phoenix, where he was revitalized, won the MVP the next season and led the Suns to the NBA Finals (where he ran into Jordan’s Bulls).