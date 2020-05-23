Carlos Garcia Granthon/Fotoholica Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Go straight to playoffs? Play-in tournament? Regular season? NBA reportedly polls GMS

By Kurt HelinMay 23, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT
Is the risk of bringing all 30 NBA teams into the “bubble”/campus to restart games worth the reward of five to 10 regular season games? Is it better to just admit this is an unprecedented situation, tell teams sorry, and jump straight to the playoffs? What about a play-in tournament that would give seeds nine and 10 (and maybe 11 and 12) a chance to make the playoffs?

The NBA still has all those options on the table as it moves toward a decision on restarting the season, which will take place in Orlando. Now the league has asked its GMs what they think in a survey, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

GMs then received the survey late Friday night, which included polling on whether the NBA should do a play-in tournament, the preferred number of teams to enter the playing site, the preferred numbers of scrimmage or regular-season games prior to the playoffs and considerations for expanded rosters, sources said.

The options for the GMs to choose from, according to the report:

• Go straight to the playoffs, 16 teams, seven-game series each round.
• A 72- or 76-game regular season, followed by the playoffs (GMs would vote on the number of games, teams have played between 63 and 67 so far).
• A “playoff plus” format of a play-in tournament for the final playoff seed or seeds. GMs were given several options for the number of teams (9 and 10 seeds, add 11 and 12 seeds?) and the format of the tournament.
• How late should the NBA be willing to go with this season, with the range of options being from Labor Day weekend in early September through Nov. 1?

This is a survey, not a vote — the majority do not automatically get their way. Other factors, including the availability of coronavirus testing and how states are doing in decreasing the number of cases, will play a role in determining what’s next, too.

While the league has seemed focused on playing at least a handful of regular season games — getting above 70 games for teams, meeting a requirement with a number of teams’ local broadcasters — it’s hard to see where that risk is worth the reward for the league. To bring all 14 non-playoff teams to Orlando adds about an extra 500 people for a few weeks, increasing the risk to the “bubble.” Plus, what is the motivation for the Warriors to play Stephen Curry and risk injury, or the Trail Blazers with Damian Lillard, or the Pelicans with Zion Williamson? If teams are not going to the playoffs, the costs and risks seem to outweigh the benefits.

If Adam Silver asks teams to come and play five regular season games for the good of the league, they will do it. However, you can be sure some GMs are letting the league know they don’t want to take on these risks.

NBA in negotiations with Orlando as lone site to host restart of season

Alex Menendez/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 23, 2020, 1:29 PM EDT
If NBA games return in July, as is currently the plan (and hope), it’s going to happen in Orlando.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass confirmed that the NBA has entered into talks with Disney to be the sole host of a restarted NBA, with the games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on the Walt Disney World Resort property in Orlando. Put plainly, the “bubble” would be in Orlando. That means Las Vegas is likely out of the picture.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne broke the story.

There were multiple reasons the Orlando/Disney offer won out, as good friend of this site Keith Smith detailed weeks ago. It has the basics needed by the league: thousands of hotel rooms, plus plenty of courts for practices and games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex (which already hosts major hoops events and is broadcast ready). Helping the pitch is the fact ESPN/Disney are broadcast partners with the league.

The best part of the pitch for the league is the Walt Disney World complex is private property, which includes the facilities and the streets and land around it. Disney can block off the area and keep it a private space, no fans nearby, and inside the “bubble” there will be food and entertainment options, pools (players can bring families), and more.

Players and staff members will be able to leave the bubble/campus (this isn’t a prison with guards). However, there are fewer temptations, and it’s more difficult to get to them (leaving the Disney property) in Orlando than it is at a hotel in Las Vegas.

The Walt Disney World complex is just now starting to slowly reopen, doing so cautiously, like the rest of the nation.

Whether all 30 teams would come to Orlando for a handful of regular season games, whether there is a play-in tournament, or if the NBA jumps straight to the playoffs with 16 teams (playing full seven-game series) has yet to be determined by the league.

This is still a negotiation, and things could turn. Factors such as the availability of testing and if there is an outbreak of coronavirus cases in central Florida could have the NBA changing course.

However, it looks more and more like the NBA is headed to Orlando.

Joe Ingles considered retiring if necessary for family’s safety, now set to continue with Jazz

Jazz forward Joe Ingles with son Jacob
Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 23, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
The Jazz have been more disrupted than any NBA team during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell both tested positive, making worldwide news and deepening a rift between them. Bojan Bogdanovic underwent season-ending surgery. Some team employees got laid off. Now, Utah must mourn legendary coach Jerry Sloan in a time of social distancing.

At least Utah will keep Joe Ingles, who apparently at least considered retiring.

Peter Mitchell of the Australian Associated Press:

Ingles, a key member of the Utah Jazz who sit in fourth place in the Western Conference, has said he is prepared to “walk away, fly to Australia and never play another game in my life and be very content with it” to protect his family from the virus.

His wife, Australian netball great Renae Ingles, is expecting their third child and four-year-old son Jacob has autism and a weakened immune system.

Ingles:

Ingles almost surely wasn’t alone in contemplating retirement. Coronavirus has shaken the entire world and led to some drastic thoughts.

But Ingles even voicing the consideration is notable. I haven’t seen any other NBA players else do that.

Ingles is due $23,900,001 the next two seasons. That money could help his family, too. NBA careers are short, and the 32-year-old Ingles will likely never earn that type of salary again.

Players generally trust NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who appears to be proceeding toward resuming games. There’s probably a safe way of playing, and I believe Silver is well-intentioned in finding it.

Yet, conditions safe for most players won’t necessarily be safe for everyone. Each person who’d be involved in an NBA game must make an individual decision.

It sounds like Ingles has made his.

James Harden says he wants to return to play, but ‘I want it to be safe’

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 23, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Jae Crowder said something similar a few days back, he’s ready to return to the court but wants things to be safe.

Thursday, Houston’s James Harden echoed the same sentiment talking to Jabari Young of CNBC.

Harden said he would play games again without fans, but would feel comfortable returning when the pandemic has “calmed down all the way to a minimum…

“I want it to be safe,” said Harden when asked about returning. “I want it to be entertaining for the fans and players to get out there and compete. As soon as we can get this ramped up, I’m ready to go. I feel like the majority of the players feel the same way.”

In general, players want to get back on the court and play. That is both because they are competitive by nature and because getting the playoffs in will help the NBA’s bottom line when it comes to next season’s salary cap and the finances of the league (the players and NBA split the league’s basketball related income). The players also generally trust Adam Silver to make the best call among bad options.

However, players want it to be “safe” — and what’s safe for one player may not feel safe to another. For example, Utah’s Joe Ingles — who has a family, a pregnant wife, and a son with a weakened immune system — has said, “I am in no way willing to risk my children, and [his wife], and everything else, to go play basketball.” He is understandably far more risk-averse than a 20-year-old rookie might be.

As we near a decision on if and when the NBA might return, and as a timeline for that return takes form, the NBA still has a lot to work out. There’s a lot of safety measures yet to be put in place. Even then, it may not be enough for some players.

But the majority, such as Harden, are eager to get back to work.

Report: Warriors still expect their season is already over

Warriors
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 23, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Warriors coach Steve Kerr called it “very unlikely” his team would play another regular-season game this season.

Then – amid talk of all 30 teams continuing the regular season – Golden State president Bob Myers assured everyone the Warriors would be “good partners” for the league.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

The Warriors, planted in stall mode, can finally expect a resolution to the 2020 season in the next few weeks. Either they’ll be told their participation isn’t required for an end-of-season NBA resumption, as they still expect, or the league will ask them to ramp up training and likely enter an Orlando bubble to play a few competitively meaningless regular-season games for financial purposes, which they’re prepared to do.

Replacement summer league, as it’s been described to me, is how the Warriors would view it.

I can’t tell whether this is wishful or informed thinking by the Warriors.

They clearly want to be done. They were the only team officially eliminated from the playoff race before the league-wide shutdown. The main thing left to do is secure the best draft position.

Yet, the league also has local TV revenue at stake. That might not matter much to the Warriors, who already drew massive revenue before the shutdown.

The NBA is reportedly making plans for all 30 teams resuming. Is that an indicator all 30 teams will play or just a contingency? This report suggests the latter – but again, Golden State might just be taking a hopeful approach.